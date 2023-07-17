Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott slam Pramila Jayapal for calling Israel a ‘racist state’

A Democratic member of Congress may be trying to walk back her condemnation of Israel as a “racist state,” but for Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott, it’s too little, too late.

In an interview with the Daily Mail after a speech to a pro-Israel group in the Washington area, Gov. DeSantis jabbed at U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s since-retracted description of Israel.

“Israel is not racist. How ridiculous. They are the most free and democratic country in the entire Middle East. Arab Israelis have a better standard of living than they would in any other place in the Middle East,” DeSantis said.

Jayapal panned Israel over the weekend.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” the Seattle Democrat said.

DeSantis said such takes constituted antisemitism.

‘When you devote all of your intention and energy to focusing on this one little country, the only Jewish state in the world, what does that say about you? Why are you excusing or don’t care about all these other things happening in the world? You only care about that. That to me, I think that’s rooted in antisemitism,” the Governor told the Mail.

Scott offered his own take on Jayapal being “anti-Israel,” meanwhile, saying she “said what she really believes and now she’s playing damage control.”

“The radical left is radically anti-Israel. It’s unfortunately what we’ve come to expect from today’s Democrat Party,” Scott added.