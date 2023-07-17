Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott slam Pramila Jayapal for calling Israel a ‘racist state’

A Democratic member of Congress may be trying to walk back her condemnation of Israel as a “racist state,” but for Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott, it’s too little, too late.
In an interview with the Daily Mail after a speech to a pro-Israel group in the Washington area, Gov. DeSantis jabbed at U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s since-retracted description of Israel.
“Israel is not racist. How ridiculous. They are the most free and democratic country in the entire Middle East. Arab Israelis have a better standard of living than they would in any other place in the Middle East,” DeSantis said.
Jayapal panned Israel over the weekend.
“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” the Seattle Democrat said.
DeSantis said such takes constituted antisemitism.
‘When you devote all of your intention and energy to focusing on this one little country, the only Jewish state in the world, what does that say about you? Why are you excusing or don’t care about all these other things happening in the world? You only care about that. That to me, I think that’s rooted in antisemitism,” the Governor told the Mail.
Scott offered his own take on Jayapal being “anti-Israel,” meanwhile, saying she “said what she really believes and now she’s playing damage control.”
“The radical left is radically anti-Israel. It’s unfortunately what we’ve come to expect from today’s Democrat Party,” Scott added.
6 comments
Dont Say FLA
July 17, 2023 at 4:17 pm
What word would Rhonda use to describe Israel’s 77 year (and counting) war against the indigenous people from whom that land was taken in 1946? Is it a “border conflict?” LOL @ Rhonda
My Take
July 17, 2023 at 4:25 pm
DeSSantis doesn’t even acknowledge that his Nazi fans are racist.
(In any case the true racism that gets into the news once in a while from Israel is àgainst black African Jews, and is uofficial and not universal of course.)
Poor Israel
July 17, 2023 at 4:34 pm
Have to feel a little bad for Israel, what with the current lot in today’s GOP coming to Israel’s defense, claiming Israel is not racist. When today’s GOP denies racism, we all know better. And now Israel may suffer guilt by association. Sad face for Israel for the Maggas taking their side.
Ocean Joe
July 17, 2023 at 4:35 pm
Coming from the party whose fanboys chanted “Jews will not replace us!” in Charlottesville, and the Jan 6 trash wearing the “Camp Auschwitz” tee shirt, these GOP bigshots may want to clean their own house before throwing stones.
Rude Eye
July 17, 2023 at 4:54 pm
Just remember that,
Black is beautiful
Tan is grand
But white is the color of DeSantis land
ScienceBLVR
July 17, 2023 at 4:58 pm
It’s not that we’re focusing on this one little country, or that we’re anti-Israel, but I’ve always thought the Palestinians have a legitimate beef. Just like those good folks came to this country pushed out, and slaughtered, and took the land of the indigenous people who were here. Governments don’t always do the right thing. Like an Iraqi student I once taught told me, I love my country, but I hate our leadership and how our government behaves.