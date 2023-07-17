Ron DeSantis’ military ‘agenda’ declares war on ‘drag queens,’ ‘pronouns’

Ron DeSantis continues to define issues as a presidential candidate, suggesting in Tega Cay, South Carolina, that enthusiasm for the military is undermined by “woke” concepts.

“Now we’re in a situation where a lot of these veterans are coming up to me saying, ‘I don’t know that I want my kids or grandkids joining today’s military.’ Why? Because they’re taking their eye off the mission. They’re focusing on things like social experimentation, ideology, woke agenda, pronouns, drag queens, all these in our own military. Are you kidding me?”

The Governor is rolling out what he calls a “substantial” military agenda tomorrow in South Carolina that he says will cause “morale to go up” and “recruiting to rebound.” But while the formalized agenda is new, the drag queen denouncements are a staple of the DeSantis stump speech.

The Governor has previously addressed drag queens in the military, including during speeches in another pivotal state.

“In the Navy, they’re doing things like gender pronouns and drag queens for recruiting, talking about things like global warming and really being detached from the core mission of what our services are supposed to be doing. And that has caused warriors to leave the service. It’s caused recruiting to plummet,” DeSantis said in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, back in May.

Addressing the Moms for Liberty convention in June, he led off his remarks with more harsh words for drag queens.

“I see events like they had in New York City, where they’re chanting, some drag queen, ‘We are coming for your kids,’” DeSantis said. “Let me tell you something. You start messing with our kids, we’ve got problems.”

He also has attacked former President Donald Trump, pushing a viral Twitter video since deleted that Trump was too committed to LGBTQ+ rights.

“I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said on an episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.