Personnel note: Comcast elevates Jeff Buzzelli to lead Florida region

Comcast has promoted Jeff Buzzelli to senior vice president of the Florida region, tapping him to lead Comcast’s operations, customer experience, business strategy, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, government relations, community investment and communications in Florida and parts of Georgia and Alabama.

Buzzelli joined Comcast in 2008 and most recently served as senior vice president of business services for the Central Division. In that role, Buzzelli was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to grow and evolve Comcast’s commercial business. He led more than 3,000 Comcast team members across 17 states and serving 1 million customers.

His other prior roles with the company include senior vice president of Comcast business for the Northeast Division and regional vice president of Comcast business for the Chicago region.

“Jeff is an innovative and empowering leader with a steadfast commitment to our values and delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker, who Buzzelli will report to. “I am confident that the region’s employees and more than 3.5 million customers will be well served under Jeff’s leadership.”

Collectively, Buzzelli has more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, with leadership roles previously with AT&T, GTE/Verizon and Level 3 Communications.

Under Buzzelli’s leadership, Comcast will continue to accelerate its multi-gig deployment across the Florida Region. As a result, customers throughout Comcast’s current service footprint as well as those in new markets will be able to access the Xfinity 10G Network being built to power the rapid rise in internet consumption that is happening today.

“As part of Comcast’s longstanding commitment to bridging the digital divide, we are always working to bring internet connectivity to new and underserved areas,” Buzzelli said. “I look forward to continuing these critically important efforts in partnership with the communities in which our employees live and work.”

Buzzelli earned an MBA from the University of Dallas in Texas and a Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. He also completed the Harvard Business School Strategic Sales Leadership Program in 2016.

Buzzelli currently serves on the Executive Board of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and on the Executive Board for the Southeast Chapter of the American Heart Association. He is also an Executive Lead for Georgia Allies helping to promote the state’s business development efforts and is a charter member of the Board of Governors at the Georgia Chamber.