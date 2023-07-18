July 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Comcast elevates Jeff Buzzelli to lead Florida region
Image via Comcast.

Peter SchorschJuly 18, 20234min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices see slight dip since June, sit below national average

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida in hot water as ocean temperatures rise along with the humidity

APoliticalHeadlines

Underwater Keys concert spotlights coral reef preservation

Jeff Buzzelli
Buzzelli has been with Comcast in senior leadership roles since 2008.

Comcast has promoted Jeff Buzzelli to senior vice president of the Florida region, tapping him to lead Comcast’s operations, customer experience, business strategy, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, government relations, community investment and communications in Florida and parts of Georgia and Alabama.

Buzzelli joined Comcast in 2008 and most recently served as senior vice president of business services for the Central Division. In that role, Buzzelli was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to grow and evolve Comcast’s commercial business. He led more than 3,000 Comcast team members across 17 states and serving 1 million customers.

His other prior roles with the company include senior vice president of Comcast business for the Northeast Division and regional vice president of Comcast business for the Chicago region.

“Jeff is an innovative and empowering leader with a steadfast commitment to our values and delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker, who Buzzelli will report to. “I am confident that the region’s employees and more than 3.5 million customers will be well served under Jeff’s leadership.”

Collectively, Buzzelli has more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, with leadership roles previously with AT&T, GTE/Verizon and Level 3 Communications.

Under Buzzelli’s leadership, Comcast will continue to accelerate its multi-gig deployment across the Florida Region. As a result, customers throughout Comcast’s current service footprint as well as those in new markets will be able to access the Xfinity 10G Network being built to power the rapid rise in internet consumption that is happening today.

“As part of Comcast’s longstanding commitment to bridging the digital divide, we are always working to bring internet connectivity to new and underserved areas,” Buzzelli said. “I look forward to continuing these critically important efforts in partnership with the communities in which our employees live and work.”

Buzzelli earned an MBA from the University of Dallas in Texas and a Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. He also completed the Harvard Business School Strategic Sales Leadership Program in 2016.

Buzzelli currently serves on the Executive Board of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and on the Executive Board for the Southeast Chapter of the American Heart Association. He is also an Executive Lead for Georgia Allies helping to promote the state’s business development efforts and is a charter member of the Board of Governors at the Georgia Chamber.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott calls on Floridians to speak out against ‘disgusting’ antisemitism

nextDelegation for 7.18.23: Good defense — oh, SNAP — prison bucks — ESG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories