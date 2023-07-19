July 19, 2023
Scott Walker urges Ron DeSantis to start ‘going lean and going bold’ before it’s too late

walker, scott
'Just having a great track record as Governor is not enough.'

A former Wisconsin Governor and presidential candidate has advice for Ron DeSantis on how to fix his struggling campaign.

“Two things they need to focus on: Going lean and going bold,” Scott Walker said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Walker, who dropped out of the 2016 race after donors abandoned him, counseled the Governor on his high burn rate.

“By lean, I mean, even though they had a great second quarter in terms of fundraising — actually, even outpaced the Trump campaign — the fact is they’re burning up a fair amount of that money.”

Walker also suggested the Governor needs a stronger appeal to small-dollar donors.

“And part of their challenge going forward is going to be much of that fundraising haul has come from higher-end donors,” Walker said, noting many have “hit their maximum.”

“So the shift they need is to be lean and at the same time, he needs to go bold,” Walker advised. “I know this firsthand just having a great track record as Governor is not enough, particularly when you go head-to-head with someone like Donald Trump.”

The former Wisconsin Governor then suggested DeSantis needs to do a better job connecting with voters.

“He needs to step out, not just have good performances, but actually kind of light a fire with Primary and caucus voters with some really bold ideas that will not only help him in the polls, but ultimately help him with the fundraising at the lower-dollar level, which is what you need these days to sustain a campaign.”

With media focusing on the idea of a campaign shakeup for DeSantis amid staff cuts and spending concerns, Walker’s advice is yet another example of someone who has been through the process before warning DeSantis that things aren’t going well.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

  My Take

    July 19, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Does Queen Rhonda listen to anyone . . . other than Casey?

    July 19, 2023 at 11:40 am

    What Walker fails to acknowledge is that DeSantis is simply not likable or believable. He's managed to alienate large swaths of the electorate. No one wants to keep Casey in prom dresses or Ron in white go-go boots.

