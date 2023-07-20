To the moon: Spectrum News special explores lunar landing history — and future

Spectrum News is airing a special exploring the next giant leap for NASA to return to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

“Destination Space: Return to the Moon” airs Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 13 and Spectrum Bay News 9.

Hosted by Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual, alongside Spectrum News 13’s in-house space experts, reporters Greg Pallone and Will Robinson-Smith, the half-hour special will feature conversations with Apollo program veterans and Artemis mission experts about the challenges and opportunities with returning to the moon and beyond.

Spectrum News 13 is available to Spectrum customers on Channel 13 in Central Florida and Spectrum Bay News 9 on Channel 9 in Tampa Bay. Additionally, all Spectrum residential customers can access Spectrum News 13 and Spectrum Bay News 9 on the Spectrum News App.

The special is set to air as NASA ramps up for its first manned trip to the moon since the Apollo 17 crew touched down in December 1972.

Earlier this year, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced the moon crew, which will include Americans Reid Wiseman, the mission commander, as well as naval aviator Victor Glover and Christina Koch.

They will be joined by Canada’s Jeremy Hansen, a former fighter pilot and the crew’s lone space rookie. The Canadian Space Agency snagged a seat because of its contributions of big robotic arms on NASA’s space shuttles and the space station. One is also planned for the moon project.

“This is humanity’s crew,” Nelson said.

The crew, which will be the first to fly in NASA’s Orion capsule, is planned to launch in late 2024. They will fly around the moon without landing. NASA is tentatively planning to send a crew to the lunar surface in late 2025.

To date, just a dozen people have walked on the Moon: Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Pete Conrad, Alan Bean, Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell, David Scott, James Irwin, John Young, Charles Duke, Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt.

____

The Associated Press contributed to this post. Republished with permission.