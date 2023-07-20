Personnel note: Kaylee Tuck joins GrayRobinson’s Real Estate and Land Use Section

Rep. Kaylee Tuck has joined GrayRobinson’s Real Estate and Land Use Section as of counsel, the firm announced.

Tuck, a Lake Placid Republican, was elected to the House in 2020 and last year cruised to a second term representing the new House District 83, which covers all of Glades, Hardee, Highlands and Okeechobee counties.

Tuck will work out of GrayRobinson’s Fort Myers office and will focus her practice on commercial and residential sales and leases, development, land use and survey matters.

“Tuck is highly experienced in providing land use counsel and representation to private-sector commercial developers and members of the telecommunications and broadband industries,” the firm said in a hiring announcement.

Before her election, Tuck worked in the Department of Financial Services’ Office of Fiscal Integrity and in the Florida State University Social Entrepreneurship Program, where she was a policy analyst evaluating the sustainability of converting dilapidated buildings into high quality and affordable migrant farmworker housing.

During her time in the House, Tuck has been the lead sponsor on several bills related to agricultural and land use matters. In the 2023 Legislative Session, Tuck sponsored bills that would prohibit local governments from eliminating agricultural land-use regulations and improve fertilizer quality.

She also ushered the universal school choice bill — House Speaker Paul Renner’s top priority — through the Legislature. The Governor has since signed it.

Tuck earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University and her law degree from Stetson University. She is admitted to practice in Florida and is an active member in multiple sections of The Florida Bar, including the City, County & Local Government Law; Environmental & Land Use Law; Real Property, Probate & Trust; and Young Lawyers Sections.