July 19, 2023
Poll: Gender gap continues to hurt Ron DeSantis in GOP presidential race

A.G. Gancarski July 19, 2023

desantis
Men are nearly twice as likely as women to back the Governor against Donald Trump.

Yet another poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ biggest problem in the GOP presidential race might be the opposite sex.

A Quinnipiac survey of 727 registered voters who intend to vote in GOP Primaries, which was conducted between July 13 and July 17, shows DeSantis is doing almost twice as well with men than with women in the 2024 field.

Among men, DeSantis has 30% support, just 20 points behind former President Donald Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy has 4% support with voters who identify as male, and every other candidate is at or below 3%.

Among voters who identify as female, however, it’s a different story.

Trump leads DeSantis among women, 58% to 17%, with former Vice President Mike Pence at 6%, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley at 5%, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina at 3%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 2%.

Overall, Trump leads 54% to 25% over DeSantis. But the Quinnipiac Poll is just the latest to show DeSantis faces trouble with women in early polls of the 2024 field.

In a June poll by The Economist and YouGov, DeSantis trailed Trump with men 48% to 26%, a 22-point deficit. With women, meanwhile, he was down 54% to 17%.

A poll conducted between July 15 and July 18 by the same outfit shows DeSantis much more popular with women than men, meanwhile. DeSantis has 42% approval against 46% disapproval with male voters, but with female voters, he has just 30% approval against 47% disapproval.

Meanwhile, other polling shows the Governor struggling with women.

A June Civiqs survey reveals that 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • My Take

    July 19, 2023 at 3:14 pm

    DeSantis is a blustering redneck bully.
    Of greater appeal to same.

    July 19, 2023 at 3:18 pm

    Just want to let it be known I am one of those 93% sure it gets that dumbass

    July 19, 2023 at 3:23 pm

    Why would women endorse a candidate who has repeatedly denied their basic human rights and access to health care?

