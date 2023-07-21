July 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Investigators analyzing ballistics, interviewing neighbors after shooting at Spencer Roach’s home
Spencer Roach praises an elected Lee County Schools Superintendent.

Jesse SchecknerJuly 21, 20237min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Tim Scott threatens Ron DeSantis’ 2nd place standing in Iowa

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Jan. 6 not an ‘insurrection,’ protesters not ‘seditionists’

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Constitution gives states the right to be ‘woke’

FLAPOL113021CH008
‘It’s also quite possible some idiot — whoever did this — may be bragging and someone might turn them in.’

Law enforcement personnel are analyzing a bullet retrieved from the wall of a children’s room at Rep. Spencer Roach’s home in North Fort Myers and have spoken with several neighbors about the incident.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) isn’t disclosing the details of its investigation, but Roach hopes someone or something points investigators to the person or people responsible.

Crime scene specialists from the Sheriff’s Office removed a rectangular section of drywall from around where the bullet stopped after entering a front window of Roach’s home sometime this week.

“I don’t know what information they can gain from the bullet, but apparently it’s a lot,” he said Friday.

Among other things, bullets, bullet fragments and other evidence from a shooting can help law enforcement authorities trace the ammunition, identify the firearm and establish links between the firearm and other crimes, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

Crime scene specialists from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office removing a rectangular section of drywall around where a bullet stopped after entering a front window of North Fort Myers Rep. Spencer Roach’s home sometime this week. Image via Spencer Roach.

Like fingerprints, every firearm has unique characteristics and its barrel leaves distinct markings on a projectile.

Public Information Office Capt. Anita Iriate told Florida Politics by email Friday morning that LCSO violent crimes detectives and forensic staff were still “on scene assessing the damage” at a home off Orange Grove Boulevard, where Roach lives.

“There is no immediate threat to the public, and this was reported as a past occurred incident,” she said. “This investigation remains active and updates are forthcoming.”

Iriate declined to confirm Roach as the house’s primary resident, citing Florida’s version of Marsy’s Law, which among other things prevents the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass victims or their families.

Roach, a volunteer Guardian ad Litem who has fostered 15 young kids over the past four years, noticed the bullet hole Thursday while cleaning the children’s room for an expected furniture delivery.

The bullet pierced the window and a vinyl shutter blind behind it less than two feet from the ground and just inches from an infant rocker and changing table.

Cell phone pictures of the bullet hole. Image via Spencer Roach.

No one was hurt in the incident. Damage to the home from Hurricane Ian has kept Roach from fostering children, though he’s been preparing to again do so, and he believes he wasn’t home at the time the shooting occurred, since he never heard any gunfire.

But one or more of his neighbors may have. Cameras from their security systems or doorbells may have as well, he said, adding that LCSO personnel were looking into that too.

“And with the amount of news coverage this is getting, it’s also quite possible some idiot — whoever did this — may be bragging and someone might turn them in,” he said. “The other question, and I only mean this a little cheekily, is whether my property insurance will pay for this.”

This is the second time Roach — a decorated U.S. Coast Guard veteran — has dealt with a shooting in civilian life. In early August 2021, he and his staff arrived to work and found a bullet hole in the wall of his district office.

Investigators concluded it was the result of an accidentally loaded and errantly fired gun from a nearby women’s self-defense class.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Tim Scott threatens Ron DeSantis' 2nd place standing in Iowa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories