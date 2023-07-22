July 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis plays up ‘fighting faith’ in Utah pitch
Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 22, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis faces 56-point hole in Michigan

CoronavirusHeadlines

Scott Rivkees blasts ‘preventable deaths’ under Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policy

HeadlinesInfluence

Congressional Black Caucus members demand Florida remove ‘racist tropes’ from new African American history standards

AP Utah Desantis
'My fighting faith is faith in God.'

Ron DeSantis boasted Friday about his lengthy list of endorsements and support in Utah, telling a group of backers in the deeply religious state that he was driven by faith in God more than political ideology.

As he works to reset a campaign confronting financial pressures and a static position in the Republican primary field, the Florida governor called the race a “state by state” contest and tried to endear himself to political leaders by likening Utah’s growing economy and their conservative governing strategies to his own.

Speaking in front of a group of 17 state lawmakers in the Western state’s capital, DeSantis defended his campaign’s strategy and support in early states including Iowa and New Hampshire while pledging to focus on Super Tuesday contests like Utah’s.

“My fighting faith is faith in God,” DeSantis said. “Politics has a role, but I don’t think it should be the number one divide in our country.”

His remarks in Utah came as Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech across the country in Jacksonville, admonishing a DeSantis-backed Black history curriculum approved by the Florida Board of Education this week. He doubled down on earlier arguments that the new curriculum was needed to prevent liberal indoctrination and accused Harris of attempting “to demagogue” and politicize history.

He said he wasn’t involved in devising the Florida Board of Education’s standards but defended components instructing that enslaved people were taught skills that benefited them.

“They’re probably going to show is some of the folks that eventually parlayed being a blacksmith into doing things later in life. But the reality is: All of that is rooted in whatever is factual,” he said.

DeSantis’ Friday appearance marked the second time he has trekked to Utah recently, coming two months after he spoke at the state Republican Party convention.

“The more people see Governor DeSantis and hear his forward-thinking plan for our nation’s comeback, the more inspired they become to vote for him for president,” campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis faces 56-point hole in Michigan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories