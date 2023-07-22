Joe Biden campaign drags Ron DeSantis for Florida’s ‘disgusting’ slavery curriculum

New curricular standards from the state of Florida continues to get notice from the Joe Biden administration and campaign.

The latest reaction to the state’s controversial Black History standards came from Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond Saturday.

“Here’s what’d I say: I think Ron DeSantis needs another campaign reset already if he wants any shot at resonating with mainstream voters. His comments in support of the idea that slavery had its benefits for slaves are obviously disgusting but they’re also a symptom of the extremism that’s infected the Republican candidates running for president,” Richmond said.

On Friday in Utah, DeSantis contended that the Florida Board of Education “got a lot of scholars together to do a lot of standards and a lot of different things,” creating what he called “the most robust standards in African American history probably anywhere in the country.”

Describing the standards as “very thorough, very factual,” DeSantis even defended the inclusion of curriculum that claimed enslaved people benefited from slavery at one point.

“I think what they’re doing is I think that they’re probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life,” DeSantis said.

Richmond rejects this line of thinking.

“There’s no debate over slavery. It was utterly evil with zero redeeming qualities. Not a single Republican candidate has condemned this effort to rewrite history. Not a single Republican candidate has any business running this country,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Jacksonville Friday, where she delivered a 25 minute speech slamming the curriculum.

“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us and we will not have it,” Harris said.

DeSantis addressed those comments in Utah, accusing the VP of trying to “chirp” and “demagogue.”