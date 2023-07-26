Personnel note: Vote Run Lead brings on Jessica Barnes, Hannah Kolkmeier

Vote Run Lead, a nonprofit that trains and supports women political candidates, is bringing two longtime contributors in-house. Hannah Kolkmeier is joining as Vote Run Lead’s data manager and Jessica Barnes comes on as a project manager.

Kolkmeier is being elevated from a fellow for the data team. She has experience in polling, political campaigns and K-12 education. Before joining Vote Run Lead, she led research projects at Democratic polling and strategic consulting firm Benenson Strategy Group.

“Hannah’s work as a Vote Run Lead fellow has been a valuable contribution to the organization, and I’m thrilled her work here will continue. In her new role as data manager, she will focus on measuring Vote Run Lead’s impact in the field, assessing results from candidate-training programs, and refining the organization’s Measurement, Learning and Evaluation (MLE) practices,” Data Director Althea Cavanaugh said.

Kolkmeier, a Northwestern University alumna, has executed qualitative and quantitative research across a variety of sectors, including issue advocacy, corporate strategy, institutional and nonprofit work, and support for candidates up and down the ballot. She also worked on Hillary for America’s digital advertising team and was a teacher and district project manager at the New York City Department of Education.

“I’m excited by how we can use data to tell the story of Vote Run Lead’s impact — and look forward to supporting our continued efforts to create a fairer and more representative democracy,” she said.

Barnes has experience in event operations and project management. She earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management while playing Division 1 volleyball at Delaware State University, then earned a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Boston College in 2019. Originally from New Orleans, she currently lives in St. Petersburg.

“Her exceptional multitasking abilities, attention to detail, and track record of delivering outstanding results make Jessica an invaluable asset to our team. Adding this key role will strengthen our communication and collaboration among team members, mitigate risks and further support projects and events. We are confident that Jessica will excel in this new role and continue to contribute to the success of Vote Run Lead,” COO Jacquie Ferreira said.

Barnes added, “I am proud to work for Vote Run Lead because I’ve always had a strong interest in politics and elections. I’m passionate about civic engagement and voter turnout, and making a difference. I also appreciate that Vote Run Lead is a supportive and collaborative work environment. I’m most looking forward to organizing and streamlining our in-person events and, of course, I want to see our alumni WIN in 2024!”