Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.26.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Vote Run Lead, a nonprofit that trains and supports women political candidates, is bringing two longtime contributors in-house. Hannah Kolkmeier is joining as Vote Run Lead’s data manager and Jessica Barnes comes on as project manager.

Kolkmeier is being elevated from a fellow for the data team. She has experience in polling, political campaigns, and K — 12 education. Before joining Vote Run Lead, she led research projects at Democratic polling and strategic consulting firm Benenson Strategy Group.

“Hannah’s work as a Vote Run Lead fellow has been a valuable contribution to the organization, and I’m thrilled her work here will continue. In her new role as data manager, she will focus on measuring Vote Run Lead’s impact in the field, assessing results from candidate-training programs, and refining the organization’s Measurement, Learning, and Evaluation (MLE) practices,” Data Director Althea Cavanaugh said.

Kolkmeier, a Northwestern University alum, has executed qualitative and quantitative research across a variety of sectors, including issue advocacy, corporate strategy, institutional and nonprofit work, and support for candidates up and down the ballot.

Barnes has experience in event operations and project management. She earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality & tourism management while playing Division 1 volleyball at Delaware State University. She also earned a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Boston College.

“Her exceptional multitasking abilities, attention to detail, and track record of delivering outstanding results make Jessica an invaluable asset to our team. Adding this key role will strengthen our communication and collaboration among team members, mitigate risks, and further support projects and events. We are confident that Jessica will excel in this new role and continue to contribute to the success of Vote Run Lead,” COO Jacquie Ferreira said.

—SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SpeakerMcCarthy: Our investigations are revealing more info every day about the (President Joe) Biden family’s shell companies and the sweetheart deal from the DOJ. The American public has a right to the truth. If evidence continues to rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry, House Republicans will act.

Tweet, tweet:

DeSantis can drop out of the race with dignity. Say we must really behind Trump given all the unlawful indictments. Trump says he’ll make DeSantis AG. There’s a way to save face here and not look like you’re bending the knee. DeSantis looks like a hero. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 25, 2023

—@TVNewsNow: “If I were you, I’d keep that center podium warm!” — @KellyannePolls after talking to @realDonaldTrump about whether he’ll join Fox News’ GOP debate on Aug. 23 with @marthamaccallum and @BretBaier

—@BenCJacobs: One GOP operative snipes to me “(Gov. Ron) DeSantis fired 40+ people because he and the First Lady refuse to fly Delta or American to Des Moines and Manchester”

—@FrancisSuarez: Bidenomics is making the American Dream unaffordable, so I asked, ‘How can I help,’ and you answered. I’m offering EVERY AMERICAN a $20 Bidenomics Relief Card when you give just $1 to help me qualify for the debate stage

—@NJGov: the Twitter bird may be gone but we’ll always have our state bird

— DAYS UNTIL —

DeSantis to speak in Iowa at Rep. Ashley Hinson’s annual BBQ Bash — 11; ‘Billions’ final season premieres — 16; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 21; Port Orange, Lake Helen, Ponce Inlet to hold elections — 27; The first GOP Presidential Primary debate — 28; ‘Ahsoka’ premieres on Disney+ — 28; The U.S. Open begins — 33; 2023 Florida Chamber Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 36; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 54; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 72; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 89; Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ drops — 90; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 100; Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosts ‘Evening with the Tigers’ — 104; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 107; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 113; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 119; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 126; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 140; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 167; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 167; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 175; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 192; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 195; Georgia Democratic Primary — 201; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 212; Michigan Democratic Primary — 218; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 228; 2024 Oscars — 230; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 247; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 282; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 302; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 366; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 366; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 387; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 395; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 513; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 569; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 646; ‘Moana’ premieres — 702; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 877; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 1,010; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,032; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,245; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,384; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,340; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,703.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis uninjured after car accident in Tennessee, campaign says” via Amy Wang of The Washington Post — “This morning, the Governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” DeSantis campaign representative Bryan Griffin said in a statement. “He and his team are uninjured.”

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Griffin added.

Medical personnel assessed one of DeSantis’ campaign staffers at the site and cleared her to depart, according to a person familiar with the incident who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe it in more detail.

DeSantis was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on Tuesday for a fundraiser held by local Republicans. He was also slated Tuesday to make two more fundraising stops in Tennessee — in Knoxville and Franklin — as he continues his bid for the presidency amid a crowded GOP field.

To watch a video of the scene of the accident, please click the image below:





— THE TRAIL —

“DeSantis lets go of more than 1/3 of campaign staff as reset continues” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — The cuts will amount to a total of 38 jobs shed across an array of departments. They will include the roughly 10 event planning positions that were announced several weeks ago, in addition to the recent departures of two senior DeSantis campaign advisers, Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain. The expanded cuts are the latest sign that the Florida Governor’s team is pivoting to a slim-down operation amid concerns over their finances. The campaign announced it had raised $20 million during the second quarter of this year. But it had spent a good chunk of that money. Much of the sum it raised, moreover, came from donors who had given the maximum amount and could not give again.

“DeSantis’ ‘reboot’ features yet another round of staff cuts” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Just like NFL teams, the summer is bringing roster cuts to DeSantis’ presidential campaign. As POLITICO first reported, a total of 38 positions have been eliminated from the Florida Governor’s White House bid. That number includes 10 event planning roles cut previously and reduces the head count from 92 people as of the end of June. “Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this Primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis Campaign Manager Generra Peck said.

“Attacked as ‘too online,’ DeSantis fires a meme-savvy staffer” via David Weigel and Shelby Talcott of Semafor — Nate Hochman, a prominent young DeSantis staffer, was part of the slew of employees let go by the team this week. Hochman, who left the National Review to join DeSantis’ campaign, faced media scrutiny after retweeting multiple pro-DeSantis videos from the four-month-old DeSantisCams Twitter account. The Hochman hire was big news on the online right — the elevation of a 25-year-old star who had been attacked by the left, and the center-right, for participating in a Twitter Spaces with White nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes, where he said that the future Trump dinner guest had “gotten a lot of kids ‘based.’” At National Review, Hochman had praised the Governor as an “extremely competent” politician and “shrewd political operator” who could win the nomination but didn’t have Trump’s dazzle factor.

—“DeSantis’ latest staff shake-up is part of a pattern” via Eric Cortellessa of Time

“DeSantis’ campaign crashes into reality” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — DeSantis had to announce two dozen layoffs because of financial struggles. And at the same time, a new poll in the all-important state of Iowa showed his support declining to a low of 15% compared to frontrunner Trump’s 42%. The wave of bad news in less than eight hours marked the worst day ever for DeSantis’ once-ascendant political career. Now his candidacy looks in decline, and it’s close to being written off for dead by seasoned pollsters and insiders who say his window for success is rapidly narrowing. “Show me the path for DeSantis because right now I just can’t see it in real time or in the numbers,” said Adam Geller, a Republican pollster not affiliated with any campaign, who released the Iowa survey Tuesday showing Trump ahead by 27 points.

“Despite ‘reboot,’ DeSantis hits new low in another national poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Yet another national poll shows DeSantis needs the campaign “reboot” his operation is advertising less than two months after launch. “DeSantis slumps to weekly tracking low,” asserts the sobering subhead from the latest Morning Consult survey of 3,576 GOP Primary voters, a poll that shows DeSantis doing worse than any other time in 2023. “Most potential GOP Primary voters (59%) support Trump, giving him a 43-percentage point lead over DeSantis as the Florida Governor’s campaign undergoes a reset. This marks one of Trump’s largest advantages over his closest polling rival since Morning Consult began tracking the Primary race in early December.”

“Pollster explains how DeSantis’ ‘message is falling flat’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the wake of another bad national survey for DeSantis, the pollster behind it is offering a sobering message. “DeSantis’ message falls flat,” reads the headline from the latest Monmouth University snapshot of the Republican presidential race. The memo details a damning indictment of a static race in the weeks since the Governor formally launched. “DeSantis’ efforts to paint himself as both a stronger candidate and a more effective leader than Trump have largely failed to connect with the GOP electorate,” the pollster writes.

“DeSantis super PAC places healthy TV buy in Iowa starting next week” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Starting Monday, July 31, the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC will buy TV time in Iowa for the first time in a month. The ad buy comes just days after the committee stages a bus tour in the state for DeSantis. That tour begins Thursday morning in Des Moines. A meet-and-greet will get underway at noon at a bar and grill in Chariton. He’ll then head to a town hall at an Osceola distillery to the west and swing 80 miles east where the tour wraps for another meet-and-greet at an Oskaloosa coffee shop. On Friday, DeSantis will appear at the sold-out Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

“Poll: DeSantis has 15% support among Iowa Republicans” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A survey of 500 likely voters in next year’s GOP caucus shows DeSantis at 15%, 27 points behind Trump’s 42%. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is close behind DeSantis, with 9% support. Vivek Ramaswamy’s 5% is good for fourth place, with other candidates further back still. American Greatness, which commissioned the survey conducted Sunday and Monday, finds nothing but bad news for the Governor. “DeSantis’ numbers have steadily dropped since May, going from 26% to 24% to 21% to currently 15%. Even voters who are favorable toward the Governor say they prefer Trump, 40% to 23%. Among voters who give both Trump and DeSantis a favorable rating, Trump leads 54% to 17%.”

“Membership has its privileges, as DeSantis courts small-dollar donors” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Teamwork makes the dream work. And for DeSantis supporters, there’s a card for that. The DeSantis campaign is marketing an official “Team DeSantis” membership card. They’re sleekly designed, black and show anyone who asks that cardholders are on board with what the candidate calls the “Great American Comeback.” DeSantis has a lot of deep-pocketed backers, but the membership card is targeting those of more modest means. “By donating $47 or more today, you’re gaining access to our brand-new membership card and exclusive benefits we give only to our investor team,” the pitch claims.

“DeSantis’ new campaign deputy was part of massive anti-net neutrality campaign that used dead people to spam the FCC” via Mikael Thalen of the Daily Dot — Ethan Eilon, who Bloomberg reported is being promoted by DeSantis from digital director to deputy campaign manager, is alleged to have numerous ties to myriad efforts that saw the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) flooded with millions of fraudulent comments supporting the 2017 decision to repeal net neutrality. As reported by Gizmodo in 2019, an organization co-founded by Eilon, Free Our Internet, was one of numerous groups subpoenaed by the New York attorney general over the astroturfing campaign. Aside from his work with DeSantis, Eilon ran a marketing firm known as Conservative Connector. The firm received over $31 million during the 2016 Election from the campaign of Trump and the Republican National Committee.

“Note cards and shorter stairs: How Joe Biden’s campaign is addressing his age” via Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas and Monica Alba of NBC News — The President tripping and falling is never a good moment in the throes of a re-election campaign. But when the President is 80 years old and already faces concerns that he’s too old for another term, it’s something of a crisis. Biden’s aides realized they had a problem last month when the President tripped over a sandbag. Afterward, during a post-event recap, a few aides tried to figure out what may have gone wrong and how to make sure that such an embarrassing and dangerous incident “never happens again,” according to two people familiar with the discussion. “You can’t be too careful,” one said.

“DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, rest of 2024 field (other than Donald Trump) to join Kim Reynolds at Iowa State Fair” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — Republican Gov. Reynolds invited the entire field of more than a dozen Republican White House hopefuls to join her for “Fair Side Chats” next month at the Iowa State Fair. Nearly everyone accepted the invitation to take part in the one-on-one interviews in the state that leads off the Republican presidential nominating calendar. Reynolds unveiled her schedule for the “Fair Side Chats,” which includes DeSantis, former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Haley, South Carolina Sen. Scott, former Vice President Pence, and entrepreneur and political commentator Ramaswamy. Reynolds said the interviews will provide fairgoers “a unique opportunity to learn more about the candidates themselves as well as their policy priorities.”

Hmmm … “DeSantis’ ‘Never Back Down’ PAC may pivot to Scott, Glenn Youngkin” via Jack Montgomery of The National Pulse — DeSantis’s own ‘Never Back Down’ super PAC could soon morph into ‘Not Backing DeSantis’, with controversial consultant grifter Jeff Roe reportedly telling donors unhappy with DeSantis’ dismal polling that he may pivot to supporting Scott, or even Virginia Gov. Youngkin. Meanwhile, a number of sources close to Team DeSantis have told The National Pulse they expect Youngkin, also a client of Roe’s, to jump in the race and benefit from the consultant’s backing.

“Kellyanne Conway contends DeSantis has ‘ruined himself for 2028’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — One political commentator says DeSantis’ presidential campaign is so bad it’s damaged his brand not just for 2024, but for 2028. During a Fox News interview, Conway was blunt in her denunciation of a DeSantis campaign that is in “reboot” mode just months after a formal campaign launch. The “reboot,” Conway said, is “usually not six weeks after you launch your campaign.” “You actually don’t reboot while the ink is still wet on your campaign documents,” Conway snarked.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Club for Growth backs Rick Scott, eyeing other Senate candidates for 2024” via Bridget Bowman of NBC News — So far, the Club endorsed three Senate contenders: Florida Sen. Scott plus two non-incumbents, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney. The Club for Growth is also still reviewing other races where the fields are still developing, including contests in Michigan and Wisconsin. The Club has clashed with Senate leadership — and Trump — in past Senate Primaries. And although the Club for Growth is not supporting Trump in the Presidential Primary, its candidates are free to support the former President. Mooney, for example, endorsed Trump back in November. Further down the ballot, the Club is also looking to influence House races.

“John ‘Q’ Quiñones looks to challenge Darren Soto in CD 9” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Quiñones is running for election to Florida’s 9th Congressional District, challenging Soto for the Central Florida seat. Quiñones formerly served as a member of the Florida House, its first Republican Puerto Rican member, and the Osceola County Commission. “I am running for Congress because I believe that we need to restore common sense to Washington,” Quiñones said. “I will fight for the values that matter to our families and our community, like lower taxes, a better education for our children, and safe and secure communities. I have a proven track record of fighting for the people of Florida, and I pledge to be a strong voice for Central Florida in Congress.”

“Democrat to face winner in 5-person Republican Primary to represent HD 94” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Whoever survives the five-person Republican Primary in the House race to represent inland Palm Beach County must now face a Democrat — former Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Rachelle Litt. Litt, who was termed out on the Palm Beach Gardens City Council last March, filed paperwork this week to represent House District 94, which Rep. Rick Roth is termed out. None of the Republicans running have ever won elected office before. They are Palm Beach State College professor Christian Acosta; nonprofit executive Megan Weinberger; businessman Anthony Aguirre; Jon Carter, who worked as Roth’s legislative aide; and entrepreneur and psychologist Gabrielle Fox.

— STATEWIDE —

Why? — “Florida fights judge’s order to stop steering severely disabled kids into nursing homes” via Carol Marbin Miller of the Miami Herald — One week after a federal judge ordered Florida health administrators to cease relying on nursing homes for the care of children with complex medical needs, the state is back in court, arguing that it would be “impossible” to comply with the judge’s ruling. For more than a decade, lawyers for the state Agency for Health Care Administration fought a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights division that seeks to remove children, some just infants and toddlers, from nursing homes. The Justice Department claimed that Florida’s health policies, in effect, forced the parents of children with severe disabilities to institutionalize their children in violation of federal civil rights laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Florida abortions top 38,000 in the first half of 2023 as six-week ban case hearing looms” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News Journal — Florida abortions in the first half of 2023 topped more than 38,000, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website, up from the 33,382 abortions performed in the first half of 2022. DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban throughout Florida in April, but the new ban hasn’t taken effect yet as the state waits to see if its current 15-week ban is upheld in an ongoing legal battle that’s before the state Supreme Court. The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the case on Sept. 8. Should the court rule in favor of the ban, it would not only implement the state’s stricter six-week ban but also determine whether a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution would protect abortion rights.

“Report: Medicaid enrollment dipped by 2% in June” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The month of June saw about a 2% reduction in the number of residents enrolled in Medicaid, the health care safety net program for the elderly, poor and disabled. That’s a far smaller drop than what the DeSantis administration was expecting. A recently published report shows that as of June 30, there were 5,427,530 people enrolled in Medicaid as the state continues to “unwind” from the public health emergency (PHE). That figure includes 8,287 children who are enrolled in an optional Medicaid expansion program called MediKids.

Florida issues medical cannabis growing licenses to two Black farmers — The Florida Department of Health has issued licenses allowing Black farmers Terry Donnell Gwinn of Suwannee County and Shedrick McGriff of Bascom to grow medical cannabis. The licenses were awarded on July 11 and both farmers paid a required $5 million bond to secure them and launch their medical cannabis operations. The licenses were awarded more than a year after DOH began accepting applications in March 2022. They were granted after the Governor signed a law passed during the 2023 Legislative Session that required DOH to issue them to Black farmers whose applications didn’t have any deficiencies.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Federal judge tosses Biden administration asylum rule for migrants” via Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post — A federal judge in California on Tuesday struck down the Biden administration’s temporary restrictions on migrants seeking asylum, ruling that the government’s plan to reduce illegal crossings on the southern border violated federal law. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled against a system the Biden administration imposed more than two months ago to penalize migrants who crossed the border illegally and reward those who scheduled appointments to seek asylum instead. Tigar granted the government’s request to delay the ruling from taking effect for 14 days to allow time for officials to appeal.

“Biden designates new national monument to honor Emmett Till, Mamie Till-Mobley” via Cheyanne M. Daniels of The Hill — Biden on Tuesday signed a proclamation creating a national monument in honor of Till-Mobley and her son Till, the 14-year-old whose brutal killing in Mississippi helped galvanize the civil rights movement. The monument, spread over three sites in Illinois and Mississippi, will tell the story of Till’s murder in 1955, and of his mother’s efforts to ensure it would never be forgotten. “I can’t fathom what it must have been like,” Biden said Tuesday — on what would have bill Emmett Till’s 82nd birthday. “It’s hard to believe I was 12 years old. I know no matter how much time has passed, how many birthdays, how many events, how many anniversaries, it’s hard to relive this.”

“Kevin McCarthy says House on track to pursue Biden impeachment inquiry” via Annie Linskey and Tim Hanrahan of The Wall Street Journal — McCarthy signaled the House is on a clear course to pursuing an impeachment case against Biden, citing claims of corruption tied to his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. “This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said. “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this.” In a comment to reporters Tuesday, McCarthy emphasized the distinction between launching an inquiry and an actual impeachment vote. “An impeachment inquiry is allowing Congress to get the information,” he said.

“Matt Gaetz introduces ‘End Birthright Citizenship Fraud Act of 2023.’ Here’s what bill does” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News Journal — The new bill dubbed the End Birthright Citizenship Fraud Act of 2023 would end automatic birthright citizenship for children born into the U.S. with parents who unlawfully entered the country. It would do so by amending the Immigration and Nationality Act to include clarifying language at the end of the existing law that requires at least one parent to be a national, a refugee, have lawful permanent citizenship or be an active member of the military. “Birthright citizenship has been grossly and blatantly misapplied for decades, recently becoming a loophole for illegal aliens to fraudulently abuse our immigration system. My legislation recognizes that American citizenship is a privilege —— not an automatic right to be co-opted by illegal aliens,” Gaetz said in a statement.

“Jim Jordan, GOP-led panel take steps to hold Mark Zuckerberg in contempt” via Lauren Sforza of The Hill — The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee is moving forward with plans to consider recommending that the House holds Meta CEO Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress. GOP members of the panel have accused Meta of not cooperating with its investigation into the company’s content moderation practices. The Committee announced Tuesday that it is slated to consider its report recommending Congress hold Zuckerberg in contempt during a Thursday session. House Judiciary Chair Jordan launched an investigation in February into how tech companies communicate with the federal government. The vote Thursday comes after a series of hearings on the same topic from the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

“Education dept. opens civil rights inquiry into Harvard’s legacy admissions” via Michael D. Shear and Anemona Hartocollis of The New York Times — The Education Department has opened a civil rights investigation into Harvard University’s legacy admissions policy, inserting the federal government directly into a fierce national debate about wealth, privilege and race after the Supreme Court gutted the use of affirmative action in higher education. The inquiry into one of the nation’s richest and most prestigious universities will examine allegations by three liberal groups that Harvard’s practice of showing a preference for the relatives of alumni and donors discriminates against Black, Hispanic and Asian applicants in favor of white and wealthy students who are less qualified.





— LOCAL —

“Palm Beach Central principal, 4 staffers charged with failure to report student child abuse” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach Central High Principal Darren Edgecomb and four other staff members were arrested on charges involving failing to report sexual assaults against a 15-year-old student. Edgecomb, assistant principals Nereyda Cayadode Garcia and Daniel Snider and choral teacher Scott Houchins were arrested along with Priscilla Carter, a case worker in the district’s SafeSchools office, by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. By state law, all employees of the public school district, charter schools and private schools have “an affirmative duty to report all actual or suspected cases of child abuse, abandonment, or neglect.” Failure to report child abuse is a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“$95M came for Plantation project after ex-Mayor wrote letter with false info, investigators say” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A developer shored up loans — including one for $95 million — just days after Plantation’s former Mayor offered up a signed letter that had false information on it, Broward’s inspector general alleges in new documents. The latest details about the allegations against former Mayor Lynn Stoner were released by the Broward Office of the Inspector General, the county’s top ethics watchdog, as part of its final report into the matter. Stoner was arrested in May, accused of trying to coerce Adnan “Danny” Ezzeddine, a former building official, to fraudulently sign off on development projects, and falsifying documents to help a developer get loans, including one for $95 million.

“‘He’s stable and he’s talking.’ Miami-Dade’s top cop said to be recovering after shooting” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, who police say shot himself in the head Sunday night after an argument with his wife, has likely lost the use of his right eye but appears to have escaped brain damage and is expected to recover, according to the president of the agency’s largest police union. Ramirez, 52, turned a gun on himself after stopping his vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 75 just south of Tampa. Law enforcement agencies investigating the shocking and still murky incident say it happened just hours after Ramirez got into a fight with his wife, Jody, that was so heated police were called to the Tampa hotel where the couple were attending a law enforcement convention.

“Lender’s $15M lawsuit is latest setback for developer with ties to Mayor Francis Suarez” via Jay Weaver and Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — One of the largest lenders behind a development company with ties to Miami Mayor Suarez has sued to recover $15 million due on a loan that was used to buy two parcels in Miami Beach for a now-stalled commercial and residential project. The lawsuit is the first filed by a lender since developer Rishi Kapoor lost control of his real estate company, Location Ventures, and stepped down as its CEO last week. The suit accuses a local firm that borrowed the money for the URBIN mixed-use project on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach of breaching a contract and seeks to place it in foreclosure for future sale.

“In the Florida Keys, record ocean temps spark scramble to save dying corals” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Cynthia Lewis carefully pulled back the lid covering a 240-gallon tank. As the bubbles subsided, there they were: her life’s work, the very animals she had studied for more than two decades, dying in front of her eyes. Corals, hundreds of them, lined the scores of saltwater tanks in the outdoor lab Lewis oversees. All showed signs of serious trouble, paled patches or bleached entirely white, and some were likely already dead. Just days and even hours before, many of these corals were in the open ocean, where temperatures surged this week into the triple digits for the first time in recorded history.

“Orange County Commissioners accept TDT task force report but question recommendations” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — The task force that reviewed requests for tourist-tax funding handed its findings to Orange County Commissioners, who accepted the document but not necessarily the panel’s priorities. The Commission, which has final say on spending plans, voted 5-2 to accept the panel’s report. But Commissioner Emily Bonilla, one of two “no” votes, questioned the evaluation process, which required panelists to weigh a project’s ability to attract tourists, likely return on investment and other factors. “What we’re being asked to do is to commit hundreds of millions of dollars to projects that we really don’t have all the information for,” she said, noting tourist-tax revenues can rise and fall.

“Key witness in Joel Greenberg consultant’s trial will testify, plead the Fifth on sex with minor allegation” via Christopher Cann of the Orlando Sentinel — A pivotal witness for federal prosecutors in the case against Michael Shirley, a former consultant of Greenberg, will testify despite the witness not answering questions about him allegedly having had sex with a 17-year-old girl — a snag that caused the judge to schedule an early hearing before Shirley’s trial continued. Warren Lindsey, an attorney representing Shirley, told a judge as the trial began that the witness, Joe Ellicott, a former radio host and friend of Greenberg’s, admitted to federal investigators that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Shirley is accused of paying bribes to and taking kickbacks of hundreds of thousands of dollars from Greenberg, the disgraced Seminole Tax Collector, for favorable treatment from the tax office.

“80 child pornography images found in ex-Tax Collector Greenberg’s vehicle, attorney claims” via Mike DeForest of Click Orlando — Agents with the U.S. Secret Service found a computer USB hard drive containing 80 images of child pornography inside a vehicle owned by former Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg in 2021, but he was never criminally charged for that offense, according to statements made Tuesday in a federal courtroom. Michael Shirley, a consultant, is on trial this week for allegedly paying a $6,000 bribe to Greenberg in exchange for keeping a lucrative contract with the tax collector’s office. During opening statements, Shirley’s attorney told jurors Greenberg admitted to federal investigators that he downloaded the child pornography with the intent to “frame” Rick Sierra, Greenberg’s former uncle who represented the Tax Collector’s Office as an attorney.

“Seminole County may call on EPA for 1,4-dioxane regulation” via Kevin Spear and Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — The elected head of Seminole County government, after seeking earlier this month to silence other County Commissioners from commenting on 1,4-dioxane contamination in tap water, says she hopes the county can cleanse its water of the toxic chemical. In a letter published Sunday in Orlando Sentinel’s Opinion section, Commission Chair Amy Lockhart said, “Your Board of County Commissioners is addressing the 1,4-dioxane situation comprehensively, transparently, and thoroughly with regulatory, legal and scientific guidance.” It followed her email to Commissioners and senior staffers on July 14 urging them not to speak to the media about the subject.

“With quick builds, Orlando uses temporary fixes to speed up pedestrian progress” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — As it turns out, not all government plans take forever. While major road projects can take years, if not decades to plan, fund and build, Orlando has embraced “quick builds” to speed up some pedestrian infrastructure improvements in the meantime. These enhancements, like separated bike lanes, elevated bus stops and walking paths, are cost-effective, albeit often temporary. The most recent quick build along Amelia Street in Creative Village features a separate bike lane with an elevated bus platform, which allows passengers to board the bus without it pulling into a bicycle lane and also keeps bicyclists from merging into the traffic lane to get around the buses.

“Brevard will explore using tourism tax funds on expanded lifeguard services” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — As Brevard County looks to expand lifeguard services, adding towers and increasing hiring in the next budget year, the Board of County Commissioners will also explore options for paying for those services on Space Coast beaches. One possibility: Brevard County’s tourist development tax, a 5% tax on hotels and short-term rentals. That money is then allocated toward advertising the Space Coast as a tourist destination, beach renourishment projects, grants for cultural events and other tourism-specific projects. Whether those funds can be put toward expanding lifeguard towers is an open question. Newly appointed Commissioner Jason Steele proposed the idea, receiving vocal support from fellow Commissioners John Tobia, Tom Goodson and Rita Pritchett.

“More sand is on the way to help Volusia County’s beaches thanks to inland waterway board” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties can expect to see funding for multiple waterway projects and reduced property tax bills from the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) in the next budget year. The district helps keep the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway flowing with dredging projects in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. To pay for those projects, the district board levies a tax on properties in its area, which is 12 counties along Florida’s east coast, including Volusia and Flagler. FIND’s board of commissioners holds its regular meetings in counties around the district, and Friday it was Volusia’s turn with members meeting at the Hampton Inn at 214 Flagler Ave. in New Smyrna Beach.

“‘He runs Tampa’: Political player’s sex offender past detailed in records” via Dan Sullivan and Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — After Tampa police in 2008 arrested John Robert Ring Jr. on allegations that he tried to arrange sex with a 17-year-old girl, they began to collect tips from people who told similar stories. Several portrayed the school district employee as a man who tried to recruit young girls to work as dancers for men at parties and who boasted of connections to the wealthy and powerful. “He states that he runs Tampa,” a detective noted in a 2008 report documenting an interview with a woman who said Ring boasted he could get her friend a job. Several people said they knew Ring as “Juice.” Others knew him under different aliases. One of them: Giovanni Fucarino. It was the same name he would use years later as he ingratiated himself with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, City Council members, and the police department.

“St. Petersburg cannabis and psychedelics convention tests legal ‘gray area’” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Cannadelic Summer is a gathering of professionals in the cannabis, psychedelics and other similar herbal products industries. The event, hosted for the first time in St. Petersburg on July 15, is a spinoff of Cannadelic Miami, an event that launched last year under the stewardship of Florida cannabis advocate Peter Sessa and his wife, Colleen. It’s one of a handful of psychedelic events in the nation. But why are these advocates coming to Florida, where some products on display are far from legal? “You can’t just run to Oregon and run to places that are going to be as friendly to you as possible,” Sessa said, adding that the event has been successful in Miami, cultivating an international appeal. Florida, like 47 other states, prohibits psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms. Other types of psychedelic mushroom — like Amanita muscaria, a red-and-white mushroom intended for small doses — are technically legal, and local shops like Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary have started selling products derived from such mushrooms.

“St. Pete farm provides locally grown produce and empowers teens” via Fox 13 — The St. Pete Youth Farm recently celebrated its fourth birthday, marking an important milestone for the urban farm making a difference in the community. The youth-led farm was started in 2017 after a grocery store shut down in St. Pete’s Midtown neighborhood, leaving residents with limited access to fresh produce. Transforming an empty city-owned lot behind the Enoch Davis Center, the St. Pete Youth Farm provides locally grown fruits and vegetables while also empowering teens through agriculture, leadership and entrepreneurship programs. Over 1,000 teens have visited the farm. Over the past four years, the farm has grown into a valued community resource, promoting nutrition, sustainability and cultivating the next generation of leaders. Over 90 teens have been hired to work at the farm.

“Tampa General to buy three local hospitals from Tennessee company” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa General Hospital has agreed to buy three Bravera Health hospitals north of Tampa for $290 million. The sale was announced by Community Health Services, the current owner of the three hospitals in Brooksville, Crystal River and Spring Hill. Once the sale closes, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company will no longer have any hospitals or clinics in Tampa Bay, leaving the operator with seven hospitals in the Panhandle, Southwest Florida and the Keys. In 2020, CHS sold St. Petersburg’s embattled Bayfront Health to Orlando Health. Since 2016, CHS has been shedding hospitals to focus on regional hubs, per a 2018 report from Healthcare Dive. The health care giant, which owns or leases 77 hospitals across 15 states, reported a $51 million net loss attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2023.

“Jacksonville’s jail death rate tripled after privatizing medical care” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — The Tributary found at least a dozen people who said they didn’t get their prescriptions while jailed between December and June. Deaths in the Duval County jail have tripled since Armor Correctional Health Services started handling health care — with about four deaths per year from 2012 to 2017 and about 13 deaths per year since 2018. Some of those deaths include people who died in custody, like 33-year-old Amanda Howard and 28-year-old Lina Odom. Others, not reported by the Sheriff’s Office, died shortly after their release, like Dexter Barry. Barry, 54, went two days in jail without anti-rejection medications for his transplanted heart and died after he was released.

The only story that matters — “Four Seasons announces its luxury brand will open in Jacksonville in 2026” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts announced Tuesday it will open a hotel and residences under its luxury banner in Jacksonville in 2026, marking the first time the global hotelier has confirmed it is joining Jaguars owner Shad Khan in bringing a Four Seasons to the downtown riverfront. “Four Seasons is incredibly proud to bring our renowned service and hospitality offering to one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States,” Bart Carnahan executive vice president for global business development and portfolio management, said in the announcement. Construction is already underway on the riverfront site that is across the street from the sports complex and the football stadium for a five-star hotel with 170 rooms and a luxury condominium building with 26 private residences.

“City of Gainesville files lawsuit against state, DeSantis over controversial GRU bill” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — The city of Gainesville has filed a lawsuit against the state for its takeover of Gainesville Regional Utilities. DeSantis signed HB-1645, dubbed the ‘GRU Takeover’ bill, on June 8, which takes away the City Commission’s century-long control of GRU and gives ultimate authority to an unpaid five-member board appointed by the Governor. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Chuck Clemons, marks the first time that the state has taken control of a municipal utility. City leaders have argued against the change in power since its initial proposal, saying the bill is unworkable and unconstitutional.

“Alachua County educators discuss how anti-LGBTQ bills will impact upcoming school year” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Some Alachua County teachers and educators are uncertain about how new legislation will impact their classrooms as the laws begin taking effect. Alachua County Public Schools held a presentation on Monday with Brian Moore, the general counsel for the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, where officials explained how the legislative updates in Florida and some new rules will affect classroom procedures and instruction. Another part of HB-1069 deals with the types of books that are allowed in schools. Another controversial piece of legislation, HB-1521, deals with bathroom use.

“Leon County School Board votes to keep ‘I am Billie Jean King’ book on library shelves” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Leon County School Board voted unanimously in a special meeting Monday to follow the recommendation from a hearing officer on the status of the book “I am Billie Jean King” following a challenge hearing in June. “This book is not about that she’s gay, the theme is about championing equality,” Vice Chair Rosanne Wood said during Monday’s meeting. “And this is so important for our young people to be able to read and hear.” Katie Lyons, the Tallahassee mother who submitted the challenge, said her daughter, then a second grader at a local elementary school, brought home the children’s book about King, a tennis legend who is gay — and also brought questions to her mother about a page regarding King’s sexual orientation.

“Mark Sievers, on death row for wife’s murder-for-hire, seeks files ‘destroyed’ by Ian” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — While Sievers sits on death row for the 2015 killing of his wife, his attorneys say Hurricane Ian destroyed evidence that he believes could help keep him alive. Sievers, 55, on death row for the murder-for-hire of his wife, Teresa Sievers, 46, on July 13 filed a motion asking that his trial counsel, Michael Mummert and Gregory Messore, hand their trial records to the Capital Collateral Regional Counsel Middle District, which assists inmates on death row. Sievers on April 5 switched his case to Capital Collateral Regional Counsel for the Middle District after a “conflict” with the respective Southern District, according to the motion.

“Sarasota County responders to supply overdose-reversing drug” via the Venice Gondolier — Thanks to a state program, Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) emergency responders won’t just be able to treat an opioid overdose; they’ll be able to leave some of the overdose-reversing drug behind. The Sarasota County Department of Health and Human Services and SCFD have joined the Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support Program. Under it, SCFD can give a caregiver free naloxone as a precaution in case of a future overdose, a news release says. Naloxone reverses the effects of an overdose of medications such as heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl and morphine. It can restore breathing within two to three minutes. In 2022, SCFD responded to 844 drug overdoses and administered 1,087 doses of Naloxone, the release says.

— TOP OPINION —

“Friendly advice for DeSantis as he reboots his presidential campaign” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — Team DeSantis’ problems started a very long time ago, and it’s all Ron’s fault.

After all, the buck stops with him even if it’s his campaign staff that is biting the dust, as the late Freddy Mercury once sang.

Let’s jump right into this. There are some very key suggestions that Ron and Casey need to consider.

If you want to use “influencers” to promote DeSantis and try to convince potential voters to back “America’s Governor,” you don’t compromise the plan by posting pictures of the influencers having access to DeSantis.

Some, but not all influencers are now seen as just hacks that support DeSantis and are believed to be being compensated.

This does not help win over MAGA Republicans.

The name of the game is likability. The perception is that DeSantis is not likable and out-of-step with mainstream America. He’s literally out of step with Middle America.

DeSantis needs to lose the black cowboy boots. While they are cool and fashionable, he can’t wear them everywhere he goes. DeSantis needs a new pair of cowboy boots. Just don’t wear boots (any boots) with shorts.

Ron, get rid of the 1980-looking pair of jeans and work boots that make you look like some car mechanic at Pep Boys. Also, get rid of embroidered shirts.

Everyone knows who you are. The embroidered clothing makes you look like those dopey first-time political candidates that wear those God-awful Real Estate agent-looking name tags at those boring Republican club meetings.

Stop talking about Florida. When I was in South Carolina, that is what a few of your supporters and prospective supporters told me they wish you did. The economy is what matters to them.

— OPINIONS —

“Donors, don’t fund a Trump plurality” via Mitt Romney for The Wall Street Journal — There are incentives for no-hope candidates to overstay their prospects. Left to their own inclinations, expect several of the contenders to stay in the race for a long time. They will split the non-Trump vote, giving him the prize. A plurality is all that is needed for winner-take-all Primaries. Candidates themselves used to consolidate the field to achieve what they saw as a greater purpose. Such narrowing of the field doesn’t happen today. Donors may think that party leaders can narrow the field. Not so. Candidates don’t listen to party officials because voters don’t listen to them either.

“DeSantis’ silver bullet is now a dud” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — It’s now become clear that Republicans prefer both Trump and the headaches. More than that, it appears DeSantis’ electability argument has almost completely deserted him. DeSantis’ vanishing electability case has been in the works for a while, as Trump has reasserted a commanding lead as the GOP Primaries approach. New polling this week drives it home. When asked to compare a potential DeSantis candidacy to a potential Trump candidacy, just 22% say DeSantis would be stronger. There’s also evidence that DeSantis simply doesn’t have as much to work with as he builds his case. Today, his unfavorable rating outpaces his favorable rating by 10 points — double digits underwater.

“A minor reboot won’t save DeSantis’ toxic campaign” via John Cassidy of The New Yorker — This record suggests that presidential races — Primaries and General Elections — are usually decided by major political forces that transcend the details of the campaign. In 2016, Trump successfully tapped into nativism, nationalism, economic disenchantment, and alienation from organized politics — all phenomena which were (and are) deeply rooted in American society. In 2020, Biden tapped into an even more powerful force at the time: revulsion at Trump’s presidency. The question facing DeSantis isn’t whether he gives interviews to Newsmax or CNN. It’s what big political force does he have at his back that could sweep him to victory?

“DeSantis promoted the Bud Light boycott. Now he’s mad it worked.” via Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post — Imagine an arsonist sets fire to his neighbor’s property. If that blaze then spreads to the arsonist’s own home, can he turn around and sue the neighbor? That’s the strategy DeSantis has adopted, by attempting to punish a beer company his state has a financial interest in because it was the target of a boycott he personally promoted. DeSantis’ presidential polls have flatlined, and donors are dumping him. To compensate, he has been casting about for ways to out-culture-war the culture warriors, particularly front-runner Trump.

“Florida curriculum on slavery is an obscene revision of Black history” via Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post — Florida’s decision to teach in schools that slavery in this country was of “personal benefit” to some enslaved people is obscene revisionism. Look no further than Page 6 of Florida’s 2023 academic standards for teaching social studies: “Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” It was DeSantis who inspired this latest effort to both-sides slavery. To pretend my ancestor was done some sort of favor by being taught a trade ignores the reality of race-based, chattel slavery as practiced in the United States. To say he “developed skills,” as if he had signed up for some sort of apprenticeship program, is appallingly ahistorical.

“The benefits of slavery? Florida teaches warped version of history” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — In Florida’s latest assault on historical accuracy, the state has adopted new standards that order teachers to tell their students that not everything about America’s slave trade was really all that bad. A new “benchmark clarification” says social studies teachers should inform students that, thanks to enslavement, “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Yes, for their personal benefit. Because there’s nothing like putting a sunny spin on human captivity. That upside-to-slavery teaching mandate may sound nutty on its face. But what some people are missing is just how ugly that new order is when considered alongside the other historical- whitewashing orders DeSantis and GOP legislators have passed in recent years.

“Slavery? DeSantis doesn’t care if students leave classrooms more ignorant than when they arrived” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis’ law has ushered a wave of efforts to make Black history about something that it is not — protecting white sensibilities. It should be a given — not a relief — that Florida’s history standards include lessons on the conditions of enslaved Americans. But imagine if, instead of skills acquired through bondage, Florida teachers were asked to discuss how Cubans benefited from Fidel Castro’s authoritarian regime. That’s unimaginable because it would never happen in Florida. There’s only one group whose history gets exploited — shamefully and shamelessly — for political gain. It’s a story as old as America.

“Tallahassee’s latest nutty idea: Throw out the Florida Constitution” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida politicians hatch so many harebrained ideas that it’s sometimes hard to keep track. So, you may have missed the latest head-shaker to come out of the Florida Legislature — a proposal to do away with Florida’s current constitution. Can you even count how many times these guys have passed laws that were blatantly unconstitutional? Laws that courts have repeatedly blocked or thrown out because they violated the very documents these politicians swore to uphold? Now you’re starting to understand why some Florida politicians want to rewrite the state constitution. Judges won’t be able to rule their political schemes unconstitutional if the schemers are the ones who write the Constitution in the first place. How brilliant.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Looming sugar shortage could impact Halloween candy prices” via Kelly Tyko of Axios — Expect everything from soda, baked goods and Halloween candy to cost more thanks to “sugarflation.” Sugar prices are on the rise and expected to keep increasing with tight supplies coupled with weather mayhem, experts said. “The intensity of the dry season that El Niño is set to influence this year could result in a 10% — 15% reduction in sugar-cane yield globally,” said Nidhi Jain, an associate specialist at The Smart Cube, a research firm. The nation’s nearly 90-year-old sugar program is the root of the problem with its policy requiring 85% of U.S. sugar purchases come from domestic processors. The sugar shortage could cause a Halloween candy shortage, which manufacturers have warned about in the past.

“NFL’s Pro Bowl returning to Orlando, Camping World Stadium” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games are returning to Orlando and Camping World Stadium at the end of the upcoming NFL season. The Pro Bowl Games replaced the traditional Pro Bowl in 2023 with weeklong activities featuring 88 of the top players from the AFC and NFC competing in various competitions showcasing their on-and off-the-field skills, culminating in a flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. “We’re excited to bring this re-imagined version of the Pro Bowl here,” said Matthew Shapiro, the NFL’s vice president of Event Strategy. “The last time the fans here in Orlando saw the Pro Bowl, it was a bit of a different format. We shifted last year, as many know, to a flag football game and a real focus on skills and the players overall. A weeklong celebration of football.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former House Speaker Steve Crisafulli, former state Rep. Richard Stark, Carol Bowen, Andrew Gillum, Pete Murray, and Jason Steele.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.