July 26, 2023
Ron DeSantis says ‘good chance’ Joe Biden dies before finishing 2nd term
Who's the real threat to democracy? Answers may vary.

A.G. Gancarski

Biden DeSantis
'I mean, he's already passed normal life expectancy.'

Ron DeSantis says that it’s a matter of when, not if, the President dies. And “actuarial tables” tell him it will be soon.

During an interview on Outkick, the Florida Governor told Clay Travis that he didn’t expect Joe Biden to live much longer.

“You have to look at what’s the average mortality rate in the United States. Biden will be 82. I mean, he’s already passed normal life expectancy,” DeSantis said. “So it’s not like that would be an unforeseen thing.”

The Governor, a 2024 presidential candidate, then suggested that the Biden candidacy was a mere trojan horse for Vice President Kamala Harris to take over.

“I think the American people should know if you’re voting for Biden, you know, you are effectively voting for Harris to likely be the President of the United States over the next four years,” DeSantis said.

“There’s just a good chance that that happens, given those actuarial tables. And as bad as Biden’s been, I think a lot of people would view Kamala as even worse.”

As he did later in this interview, the Governor often suggests that Harris has served as “impeachment insurance.”

DeSantis, appearing on the Ingraham Angle in 2022, was asked how “formidable” Harris is as a standard-bearer for the Democratic Party, prompting a brutal answer from the Florida Governor.

“I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said.

“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

previousRon DeSantis changes his story about the Jaguars-Chargers playoff tilt

  PeterH

    July 26, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    DeSantis becomes more unhinged with every interview!

  ali

    July 26, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    Keep holding up that negative attitude. It puts you farther behind.

  Joe

    July 26, 2023 at 12:16 pm

    Is this nasty little pipsqueak even capable of saying the right thing at any given moment? What a maroon and ahole this Casey’s lil guy is.

