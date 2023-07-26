July 26, 2023
Ron DeSantis changes his story about the Jaguars-Chargers playoff tilt
Gov. DeSantis. Image via Outkick.

A.G. Gancarski

Ron DeSantis Outkic
In May, the Governor said he and his son left at halftime. That's not part of the narrative now.

Florida’s Governor is altering his narrative about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game against the San Diego Chargers last season, which featured a dramatic comeback win by the Jags.

During an interview with Clay Travis of Outkick, Ron DeSantis claimed he and his son stayed for the whole game.

“That was a great comeback,” DeSantis said. “So he had a good time.”

That is a different story than he told recently on the campaign trail, however, when he noted that he left the game when the home team was down 27-7 at halftime, with his son not having a good time.

“I took him to the Jags-Chargers game. It was a great game,” the Governor said in Iowa in May. “He fell asleep at halftime and the Jags were getting killed.”

At that point, the Governor and his son left, just before the historic comeback.

“So, since he fell asleep, you know, we went home. But by the time we got home, we saw the comeback and he was so excited when he saw that,” DeSantis said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • ali

    July 26, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Sorry, but I can tell by his words he was making this up. I cannot believe what he says.

    Reply

  • DeSantis has taking a page out of the Nazi playbook

    July 26, 2023 at 11:37 am

    sounds like deSantis changes the narrative depending on who he’s talking to… He’s extremely unethical and lacks integrity

    Reply

  • Robert M Ball

    July 26, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    Liar

    Reply

  • Joe

    July 26, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    Big surprise, more lies and revisionism from this spineless craven pipsqueak.

    Reply

