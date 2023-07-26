Ron DeSantis changes his story about the Jaguars-Chargers playoff tilt

Florida’s Governor is altering his narrative about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game against the San Diego Chargers last season, which featured a dramatic comeback win by the Jags.

During an interview with Clay Travis of Outkick, Ron DeSantis claimed he and his son stayed for the whole game.

“That was a great comeback,” DeSantis said. “So he had a good time.”

That is a different story than he told recently on the campaign trail, however, when he noted that he left the game when the home team was down 27-7 at halftime, with his son not having a good time.

“I took him to the Jags-Chargers game. It was a great game,” the Governor said in Iowa in May. “He fell asleep at halftime and the Jags were getting killed.”

At that point, the Governor and his son left, just before the historic comeback.

“So, since he fell asleep, you know, we went home. But by the time we got home, we saw the comeback and he was so excited when he saw that,” DeSantis said.