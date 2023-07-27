U.S. Sugar to help provide backpacks and school supplies to more than 2,000 students

Starting Friday, U.S. Sugar will help distribute school supplies to Glades-area students to prepare for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“There is perhaps no better investment in our communities than investing in our children to help them succeed in school,” said U.S. Sugar Community Relations Director Brannan Thomas. “This summer, U.S. Sugar is stepping up in a big way to provide local students with much-needed school supplies such as school uniforms, backpacks, pencils, crayons, folders, and paper.”

U.S. Sugar is partnering with several local organizations and city governments to help hand out the supplies. Joining as partners are the city of South Bay, Clewiston Library, Inspiration of God Church in South Bay, Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Florida Community Health Center in Clewiston, and the Glades County Library.

“The city of South Bay greatly appreciates the generosity of U.S. Sugar for supporting our children and providing essential school supplies as another school year is set to begin,” said South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles. “We can always count on our friends in agriculture to help support those in need.”

The first distribution will be held Friday, July 28, at the Glades County Library. That will be followed by two more events on Saturday, July 29. One will take place in South Bay, and another at the Florida Community Health Center in Clewiston. Those three events will all feature helpers handing out backpacks and school supplies.

At the next event — on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Inspiration Church of God in South Bay — volunteers will hand out school uniforms. The final event will happen on Friday, Aug. 11. Once again, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed, this time at the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County.

“We are incredibly thankful to U.S. Sugar for always being so willing to contribute to the community when it needs something,” said Nardina Johnson, Center Administrator for the Florida Community Health Center. “As a local resident and Mom, I know how much this means to parents as they get ready to send their children back to school soon.”

U.S. Sugar is active in charitable and community investment efforts in and around the Glades community.