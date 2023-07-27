Personnel note: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association adds Meghan Myhill to communications team

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has hired Meghan Myhill as a communications and marketing coordinator.

Myhill joins the team led by Communications Director Ashley Chambers in the Tallahassee office. In her new role, Myhill will work within FRLA and with its members, external partners, and stakeholders to amplify messaging and digital efforts to protect, educate, and promote Florida’s hospitality industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meghan to the FRLA family,” said FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover. “In her short time here, she has already demonstrated incredible value to the FRLA team and our members. Her strong skills with digital communications and marketing are a true asset as we work to promote Florida’s restaurants, hotels, attractions, and suppliers.”

Before joining FRLA, Myhill spent six years working in the Tallahassee and D.C. offices of U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, where she started as a staff assistant and climbed up to regional director and scheduler for the Panama City Republican.

Myhill earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

Founded in 1946, FRLA is one of Florida’s largest and most influential industry trade associations, representing more than 10,000 businesses that employ a combined 1.5 million Floridians.

In addition to legislative advocacy, FRLA provides member businesses with regulatory compliance and food safety training through Safe Staff and FRLA’s subsidiary, RCS Training. The FRLA Educational Foundation provides industry-developed, career-building high school programs throughout the state.