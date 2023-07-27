Rick Scott still won’t endorse in GOP Presidential Primary

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott isn’t budging from his deliberately neutral position in the 2024 race for President.

Though Scott co-branded the National Republican Senatorial Committee with former President Donald Trump when he led it through the 2022 election, the Senator says he’s more focused on his own re-election campaign next year than who emerges as the party’s presidential nominee.

“I know the people running and there’s a lot of great people running and I wish them the best of luck,” Scott said during an interview on Jacksonville’s WOKV.

“I’m going to focus on my Senate race,” Scott added. “I generally have not endorsed in other races. I think you should let the voters, you know, choose who they want. And so I’m going to focus on my re-election.”

Noted for message discipline throughout his political career, Scott has been consistent in saying he’d sit out the endorsement derby at the top of the ticket.

“There’s a lot of people who are probably going to get into the race. I’ll watch who gets in the race and work with them as they go through it. My focus is doing a good job as a U.S. Senator and running for re-election as a Senator from Florida,” Scott said in December 2022, during an interview with La W Radio Colombia.

“There’s going to be a lot of people probably (going to) announce. We’ll watch what happens,” Scott said on Meet the Press in November 2022.

“There are lots of people that I know who are looking to run for President,” Scott told CNN’s Erin Burnett in July 2022.