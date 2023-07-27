Former Caterpillar executive endorses Greg Folley for HD 81

Ed Rapp, the former Group President and CFO at Caterpillar, is endorsing Marco Island Republican Greg Folley for the House.

Rapp was widely expected to be named the next CEO of the construction equipment manufacturer until he was diagnosed with ALS, forcing an early retirement in 2016. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for ALS Finding a Cure and is Advisory Board Chairman for Answer ALS.

“In every day conversations, it is hard not to have it at some point lead to a discussion around how frustrated everyone is with the political process,” Rapp said. “However, for most of us, complaining is really all we do. Few are willing to directly engage. Greg Folley is an exception and has stepped forward to make a difference.”

Rapp added, “This really comes as no surprise to me. Greg has always been one to take on challenges. He did it in his business career and I am confident he will do it in the political arena as well. The one thing I can assure the people of Florida is that he will do it with a high degree of integrity and with the best interest of Florida in mind. He clearly understands what it takes for the state to be competitive and at the end of the day, a state’s competitiveness has the most direct impact on its standard of living. I strongly endorse Greg.”

Folley, a Marco Island City Council member, is running for the House District 81 seat currently held by Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican who faces term limits. Folley faces fellow Republican Gladyvette Benarroch in the Primary.

Through June, Folley held a commanding lead in fundraising. He has added about $450,000 between his campaign and committee accounts, including $300,000 in candidate loans. Benarroch has raised about $64,200.

“The strong endorsements I have received from several well-respected leaders indicate the high level of traction my campaign is gaining,” Folley said.

“I cannot thank my friend Ed Rapp enough for his supportive words and willingness to stand behind my freedom-driven campaign in this race. He is a fighter and has been a strong ally since the very beginning. I look forward to building more support throughout the community as we continue on the campaign trail. We still have a lot of ground to cover before Election Day.”