July 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former Caterpillar executive endorses Greg Folley for HD 81
Greg Folley, via Folley campaign.

Staff ReportsJuly 27, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Rick Scott still won’t endorse in GOP Presidential Primary

2024 - Down Ballot

Small town Mayor Jamie Watts jumps into HD 20 race

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Democrat to face winner in 5-person Republican Primary to represent HD 94

Greg Folley
'He clearly understands what it takes for the state to be competitive.'

Ed Rapp, the former Group President and CFO at Caterpillar, is endorsing Marco Island Republican Greg Folley for the House.

Rapp was widely expected to be named the next CEO of the construction equipment manufacturer until he was diagnosed with ALS, forcing an early retirement in 2016. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for ALS Finding a Cure and is Advisory Board Chairman for Answer ALS.

“In every day conversations, it is hard not to have it at some point lead to a discussion around how frustrated everyone is with the political process,” Rapp said. “However, for most of us, complaining is really all we do. Few are willing to directly engage. Greg Folley is an exception and has stepped forward to make a difference.”

Rapp added, “This really comes as no surprise to me. Greg has always been one to take on challenges. He did it in his business career and I am confident he will do it in the political arena as well. The one thing I can assure the people of Florida is that he will do it with a high degree of integrity and with the best interest of Florida in mind. He clearly understands what it takes for the state to be competitive and at the end of the day, a state’s competitiveness has the most direct impact on its standard of living. I strongly endorse Greg.”

Folley, a Marco Island City Council member, is running for the House District 81 seat currently held by Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican who faces term limits. Folley faces fellow Republican Gladyvette Benarroch in the Primary.

Through June, Folley held a commanding lead in fundraising. He has added about $450,000 between his campaign and committee accounts, including $300,000 in candidate loans. Benarroch has raised about $64,200.

“The strong endorsements I have received from several well-respected leaders indicate the high level of traction my campaign is gaining,” Folley said.

“I cannot thank my friend Ed Rapp enough for his supportive words and willingness to stand behind my freedom-driven campaign in this race. He is a fighter and has been a strong ally since the very beginning. I look forward to building more support throughout the community as we continue on the campaign trail. We still have a lot of ground to cover before Election Day.”

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHow many transgender and intersex people live in the United States? Anti-LGBTQ laws will impact millions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories