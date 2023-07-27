Last Call for 7.27.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members and reappointed a third to the Florida Commission on Ethics, a group that serves as the guardian of standards and conduct among officers and employees of the state of Florida.

DeSantis appointed Freddie Figgers, a former member of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors, and Ashley Lukis, a shareholder at GrayRobinson. Lukis is also the wife of DeSantis’ former Chief of Staff, Adrian Lukis.

DeSantis reappointed Edwin Moore, a former member of the Governor’s Efficiency Task Force.

Figgers is the president and CEO of Figgers Communication. He is also an appointee to the State Board of Administration’s Investment Advisory Council. His wife, Natlie Figgers, was one of DeSantis’ appointees to the Florida A&M board of trustees.

Ashley Lukis was named one of the 2023 Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars by Super Lawyers Magazine. She’s a contributor to the conservative Federalist Society, though the group notes that being a contributor does not necessarily constitute an endorsement of the group.

Moore is the former President and CEO of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida. He previously served as an appointee to CareerSource Florida. He has three degrees — his bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. — from Florida State University.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Ron DeSantis comes off as a dangerous, extremist Dwight Schrute in this race — all wound up and self-serious, clenching his fists and embarrassing himself — and we need to be extremely careful not to let Donald Trump cast himself as the Jim Halpert — turning to the camera and smiling at how pathetic his nemesis is.”

— American Bridge President Pat Dennis, on DeSantis’ “collapsing” presidential campaign.

