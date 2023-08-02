Ron DeSantis repeats claim that D.C. can’t be trusted with jury trials

Florida’s Governor is doubling down on his argument that people in Washington, D.C., can’t be trusted to serve on juries.

Ron DeSantis told Fox News viewers that residents there would convict a “ham sandwich” if it were Republican, adding that one potential cure would be to import jurors from across the country in cases where the Nation’s Capital were a trial venue, as will be the case when Donald Trump faces charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

“A D.C. jury would indict a ham sandwich and convict a ham sandwich if it was a Republican ham sandwich,” DeSantis said during an interview on Wednesday’s “Faulkner Focus.“

“I think Americans need to be able to remove cases out of D.C. I think the juries are stacked. I think that they’re going to want to convict people that they disagree with. Or, at minimum, you should be able to draw a jury pool from across the entire country,” DeSantis added.

The cable news commentary follows up on a post to the X social media platform Tuesday night, in the wake of the Trump indictment.

“I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts. Washington, DC is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality,” DeSantis said.

Washington is the venue for the trial, of course, because Trump is accused of attempting to subvert the 2020 election and the transition to the Joe Biden presidency happened there. The former President is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

DeSantis has floated “Day 1” pardons of the former President and those who participated in the storming of the Capitol during the period when Congress was certifying the Presidential Election results. He has also claimed that Trump is too old to go to prison.