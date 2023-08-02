Ron DeSantis fumes about ‘frivolous’ federal spending after billions of dollars went to Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis is spotlighting a drop in America’s credit rating and blaming “frivolous” federal spending via the CARES Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the nation’s credit rating from AAA to AA+ is a result of frivolous spending and ballooning national debt for programs like the CARES and “Inflation Reduction” Acts,” DeSantis tweeted.

“Florida’s AAA rating remains the standard-bearer, serving as the nation’s blueprint for fiscal responsibility. In Florida, we have run large budget surpluses and have paid off nearly 25% of the state debt. National economic decline is a choice.”

However, billions of dollars worth of that cash went to the Sunshine State, and the Governor made no moves to return it to the federal government.

The office of Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis noted that “the Coronavirus Relief Fund … provided $150 billion in direct assistance across the nation to State, territorial, local, and Tribal governments.”

“Of this amount, the State of Florida was allocated $8.4 billion: $5.86 billion was deposited into the State Treasury as General Revenue and approximately $2.47 billion was allocated to 12 of the largest counties directly by the U.S. Treasury,” the CFO office noted. Those large counties include Brevard, Broward, Hillsborough, Duval, Lee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Volusia counties.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation got $250 million. Smaller Florida counties got $1.137 billion from the CARES Act as well.

Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act also confers benefits to Florida, including what the White House estimates as “$62.7 billion of investment in large-scale clean power generation and storage to Florida between now and 2030.”

The White House trumpets programs related to rebates and tax credits for energy efficiency, including for small businesses owners and homeowners; discounts for electric vehicles; money for rural electrical cooperatives; and resiliency projects, including Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Programs to support transportation and flooding mitigation.

DeSantis was urged to return unused CARES Act money to the federal government by his immediate predecessor as Governor, meanwhile.

In 2022, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was asked about DeSantis continuing to “deploy” COVID-19 relief funds for priorities not related to the pandemic. Scott said leaders with extra funds should return them to defray the federal debt.

“What every responsible state and local official should do is they should say ‘Hey, I’m going to send that money back. We need to pay down this $30 trillion worth of debt.’ We can’t waste money,” Scott said.

“If there’s something that we needed to do to deal with the COVID crisis, I get it,” Scott added. “But you’re sending money to states that they can spend basically any way they want, or to local governments. It makes no sense. Somebody’s going to pay that money back.”

Scott offered a similar appeal in 2021: “Send it back! We’re all American citizens. Don’t waste the money,” the Naples Republican urged on America’s Newsroom.

When rolling out the $116 million Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative in 2021 in Scott’s hometown of Naples, DeSantis suggested he had complete discretion on how to allocate the federal pot.

“We got this money dumped,” DeSantis noted in March. “I could have just spent it and said it was emergency spending.”

The Governor has taken issue with the funding formula, suggesting it has served as “a bailout for blue states, poorly managed states.” He also has described the allocation process as “Washington at its worst.” And he said before running for President that there was no point in giving the overage back to the federal government.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said DeSantis, as reported by POLITICO Florida. “If Florida were to send the money back, (Treasury Secretary Janet) Yellen is going to send it to Illinois, California, New York or New Jersey. I don’t think that would make sense for Floridians — for us to be giving even more money to the blue states.”