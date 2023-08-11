Delegation for 8.11.23: Traders — ocean tour — football — Iowa — internet for all

Trade fixes

Since the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Florida’s elected officials and agricultural leaders have pushed for protections for growers.

Now, Florida’s congressional delegation members are joining forces with colleagues in Georgia to demand action.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, co-led a letter with Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, sending a message to U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai.

The note pressed her on trade relief to fruit and vegetable growers in the Southeastern U.S.

The USTR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an effort in October to coordinate with Congress on regional protections. At the time, leaders in President Joe Biden’s administration made note of many challenges specifically facing Florida’s farmers.

“The Biden Administration recognizes that Southeast producers have faced challenges, which have only intensified since Hurricane Ian made landfall,” read an announcement from the federal agencies at the time. “USTR will establish a private-sector industry advisory panel to recommend measures to promote the competitiveness of producers of seasonal and perishable produce in the southeastern United States. USTR and USDA will work with the advisory panel and Members of Congress to develop possible administrative actions and legislation that would provide real benefits to this struggling industry.”

But elected officials want to know what’s taking so long.

“As you know, Southeastern fruit and vegetable growers face enormous challenges, including unfair trade practices by Mexico that are displacing our growers from the domestic American market. We appreciate your recognition of these challenges and your interest in standing up for Southeastern growers,” Rubio and Ossoff wrote.

“It is imperative that the panel be established and convened as expeditiously as possible so that Southeastern growers’ concerns can be heard directly by the federal government. The advisory panel will serve as a crucial forum for Southeastern growers to contribute their unique perspectives toward the development of a comprehensive set of policy recommendations. Establishing the panel and implementing its recommendations, will be critical to providing economic relief to fruit and vegetable growers and rural economies throughout the Southeastern United States. With the 2023-2024 growing season fast approaching, the panel must be convened as soon as possible.”

Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, co-signed the letter, as did 19 House members, including 15 from Florida. House delegation co-signatories included Republican Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Carlos Giménez, Brian Mast, Bill Posey, John Rutherford, María Elvira Salazar, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz. Democrat Darren Soto also signed on.

The bipartisan letter maintains a cooperative tone. But it comes a week after most of Florida’s House delegation came together to discuss the state’s stakes in this year’s farm bill.

Cammack told Florida Politics many specialty crop growers have suffered thanks to unfair trade practices in Mexico and shortcomings in both the USMCA and the North American Free Trade Agreement that preceded it.

“When you think about our tomato growers, for example, they’re operating under a tomato suspension agreement that hasn’t been enforced, so it’s being more harmful than helpful,” she said.

Indo-Pacific tour

Scott visited Hawaii and U.S. installations in the Pacific to receive briefings on military readiness within the Indo-Pacific Region. The Senate Armed Services Committee member made the trip, the Naples Republican said, to see the work of service members around the globe and voice to foreign leaders his support for strengthening military and economic partnerships.

“While Russia wages war in Europe, Communist China remains a grave threat to the national security of America and our friends, partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific,” Scott said.

“My visits with U.S. military commanders and government leaders in Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines and Singapore made clear that America cannot take its eyes off this region or the increased aggression shown by Communist China. While this trip only reinforced my confidence in America’s military being the strongest, most lethal, and most resilient fighting force in the world, we must acknowledge that this is not a military challenge alone.”

Throughout the trip, Scott met with U.S. officials, including Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Eric Kaplan, Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson and Rear Admiral Mark A. Melson, Commander of the Logistics Group Western Pacific CLWP/CTF 73.

He also met with foreign leaders such as Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gam Kim Yong, Defense Minister Dr. Ng Eng Hen and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan. He visited facilities, including Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, Naval Base Guam, Andersen Air Force Base, and Camp Aguinaldo in the Philippines.

While abroad, he also met with Chambers of Commerce to discuss trade and economic issues.

“We cannot lose sight of the economic challenges we face as well and ensure we do not become complacent and fall behind,” Scott said. “Every American and every business should take a stand and stop buying things made in Communist China or investing in Chinese-based companies — every dollar that goes to the Communist Chinese Party fuels their mission to end the American way of life and the freedoms we enjoy.”

Family > football

Rubio may be an alum of the University of Miami’s (UM) law school, but he doesn’t think the NCAA should stop one of its players from transferring to Florida State University (FSU).

The Miami Republican sent a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker criticizing the decision to deny a transfer waiver to Darrell Jackson Jr., a player who moved home to Tallahassee to be near his sick mother.

“Unfortunately, Darrell is experiencing every family’s worst nightmare,” Rubio wrote. “A sick parent is tough on grown children. To have to go through this while still in college is especially difficult. Strong communities are built from strong families. I commend Darrell for his decision to put family first and move home.”

Jackson played every game with UM last season and FSU head coach Mike Norvell told Sports Illustrated that the defensive player has excelled at practice there, even since receiving word from the NCAA.

The collegiate sports organization requires athletes who transferred to sit out a year, a move intended to dissuade schools from poaching students and creating a climate of frequent college switching.

Rubio said there’s a different situation at play with Jackson, and the NCAA should waive its rules in this instance.

“The NCAA’s decision to deny Darrell’s waiver request sends a wrong message to our young adults when confronted with family health,” Rubio wrote. “Darrell’s hardship application deserves a second look. If this is not what hardship waivers are for, then what is?”

Iowa faceoff

When former President Donald Trump visits the Iowa State Fair this weekend, he will have much of the Florida congressional delegation in tow. The Des Moines Register reports nine House members will be there supporting his Republican presidential bid: Reps. Bilirakis, Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Giménez, Mast, Cory Mills, Anna Paulina Luna, Steube and Waltz.

The move aims to contrast Trump’s list of supporters to that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also will attend the event campaigning for the GOP nomination for President. DeSantis boasts only one delegation endorsement from Rep. Laurel Lee to Trump’s 11 to date.

DeSantis notably has banked significantly on the Iowa caucuses, the first in the country, attending several Republican political events in the Hawkeye State that Trump skipped. Those include Sen. Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride and the Family Leader’s Summit.

Wedding bell blues

After speaking at The Young American Conservative Foundation last week, Rep. Kat Cammack received an unexpected (and uninvited) proposition. An attendee jumped onstage and got down on one knee to propose marriage.

Qais Hussain, a British law school student, hopped onto the stage, suggesting he could use a Green Card.

“Forget America,” Hussain said. “Come to Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

But Cammack rebuffed. She asked the student’s age; he replied 19.

“You know what that would make me, right?” said Cammack.

“A cougar, baby,” Hussain replied.

Of note, at age 35, Cammack is only the ninth youngest member of the House.

More importantly, Cammack is already married to Gainesville firefighter Matthew Harrison.

Gavel gab

It’s been less than a year since Rep. Aaron Bean was sworn into Congress, but the Fernandina Beach Republican’s rhetorical flair has already earned national attention. After the first-termer had a few opportunities to preside over the House floor, C-SPAN quickly discerned his love of the gavel.

In an episode of its podcast The Weekly, producers edited a full episode simply comparing Bean’s style with that of Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat.

“Different parties, different chambers. You might think Cory Booker and Aaron Bean have nothing in common,” a host notes. “But they share one thing. They both seem to get a kick out of sitting in the chair at the front of their chambers.”

The episode captures the lift in Bean’s utterance of such parliamentary titles and motions. “Without objection, the gentle lady from Virginia is recognized for one minute!” Bean utters at one point, with the hype of a sports broadcast introducing a prize fighter to the ring.

The enthusiasm when a microphone nears comes as no surprise to observers of Florida state politics, where Bean, as a lawmaker, built a certain wonky fan base around his passion for narration. An auctioneer by trade before he entered politics, the Congressman has long honed the skill of working up large or small crowds. Now, it’s a gift to be shared with the nation.

Booing Bergdahl

A controversial prisoner trade in 2014 of five Taliban soldiers in exchange for the release of Army Capt. Bowe Bergdahl drew broad criticism at the time. Much of the emotion resurfaced last month after a federal judge vacated Bergdahl’s conviction and all court-martial proceedings against the soldier for deserting his post in 2009.

Now Waltz, a Green Beret who also advised former Vice President Dick Cheney in the War on Terror, wants a new trial for Bergdahl.

“For those of us who were deployed at the time, the vacated case not only reopened old wounds from a forgotten war but highlighted the grave injustices surrounding Bergdahl’s grossly lenient sentencing,” the Saint Augustine Republican wrote in a Fox News op-ed.

That came days after Waltz and other Afghanistan veterans in Congress sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calling on a new military trial for Bergdahl.

“It has been estimated that as many as eight Americans died attempting to find Sergeant Bergdahl in the weeks after his desertion on June 30, 2009. During that period, a huge number of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets in Paktika province were mobilized to search for Bergdahl, with no success,” the letter recounts.

Former President Barack Obama drew heavy criticism for agreeing to a trade of five prisoners who returned to working for the Taliban, which has since regained control of Afghanistan’s government.

Judge Reggie Walton ruled the verdict should be thrown out because Army Judge Jeffrey Nance had applied for a Justice Department job at the time of the trial and had not disclosed that. The concern was a perception that a guilty verdict sought favor with Trump’s administration, as Trump had publicly criticized Bergdahl as a traitor, The New York Times reports.

Revolting

A decision by DeSantis to suspend Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell sparked high emotion, including among the region’s federal Representatives. Reps. Maxwell Frost, an Orange County Democrat, and Soto, an Osceola County Democrat, led a joint statement slamming the move, and most Democrats in the delegation joined in the sentiment.

“This is another partisan, political attack by Florida’s Governor that ignores the will of the people,” the joint statement reads. “State Attorney Monique Worrell was duly elected by the people of Orange and Osceola counties. The Governor does not have the right to dismiss an elected official from office just because she’s not serving his radical political agenda — that’s not grounds for suspension. We demand the Governor reinstate her immediately.”

Those signing onto the statement from beyond the 9th Judicial Circuit included Reps. Kathy Castor, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Frederica Wilson and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The only Florida Democrat in Congress not included in the statement was Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who remains in Israel as part of a congressional delegation traveling overseas. Some Democrats also issued individual statements.

Frost also wrote a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer demanding a hearing on DeSantis’ “political intimidation tactics against elected officials.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Scott, who has called for Worrell’s removal for months, praised the Governor’s action.

“This is the right move. Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies are eroding our communities and families ability to feel safe,” the Senator said. “In February, I called on SA Monique Worrell to deliver the justice and accountability needed for the families affected by shootings in her district and said her suspension would be fully justified. She failed to do her job. Families deserve better.”

Senioritis

The conservative 60 Plus Association picked a Florida lawmaker to receive this year’s Guardian of Seniors’ Rights Award. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican, received the honor at a ceremony in Washington.

“Whenever we have needed you, we have always been able to count on your help,” said Saul Anuzis, president of the American Association of Senior Citizens. “Your work on behalf of America’s seniors exemplifies public service at its best.”

Webster represents much of The Villages, the nation’s largest single-site retirement community, and said he will keep fighting for senior priorities.

“Delivering on our promises to seniors is one of my top priorities,” Webster said. “As a senior myself, I know what many of my constituents face on a day-to-day basis as inflation has impacted seniors — especially those on a fixed income — particularly hard. America’s seniors have been contributing to the Social Security and Medicare trust funds for years with the assurance that they would be able to count on benefits when they retire. I am committed to protecting these programs, keeping our promises to seniors and doing what I can to preserve retirement security for every generation.”

Deporting Harry?

U.S. law forbids immigrants “who are found to be drug abusers or addicts are inadmissible” from obtaining visas. Does that include Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex? Rep. Steube thinks it does, but the Biden administration is looking the other way.

“The Biden administration deliberately refuses to enforce our country’s immigration laws at the Southern border, and it appears they may be obstructing the fair and equal enforcement of our visa laws as well,” he said. “Left-wing celebrities like Prince Harry, who have a self-recorded history of illegal drug use, should be subjected to the same standards and enforcement of our country’s immigration laws as any other alien.”

He introduced the Substance and Possession Abuse Restrictions for Entrance (SPARE) Act, a nod to the royal’s hit memoir. The book details the Prince’s use of cocaine and psychedelic drugs when he was younger, and his history of hard partying won’t surprise longtime readers of TMZ.

Steube’s bill, should it become law, might force Harry to make peace with the family in England rather urgently, as the legislation would require immediate deportation of anyone who lied about a drug history on their visa application.

“If the executive branch is granting waivers on the basis of drug usage to individuals who enter the U.S., that information should not be hidden from the public,” Steube said. “We must ensure no one receives preferential treatment behind closed doors.”

Internet access

An effort to bring internet service to all corners of Florida means $3 million in grant funding just landed at Broward College.

Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, announced the funding would come to her district through the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program, funded by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration as part of the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative.

“In today’s day and age, high-speed internet service cannot be a luxury only available to a select few,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “This federal funding will help Broward get online, particularly in communities that have often been left behind.”

She announced the funding at a Coconut Creek event celebrating the CHIPS and Science Act’s anniversary of becoming law.

On this day

Aug. 11, 2020 — “Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate” via CNN makes the California Senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket. “I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wrote in an email. The two are set to appear together for the first time for a speech Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden’s campaign has not yet said when that speech will occur.

Aug. 11, 1984 — “Ronald Reagan jokes about bombing Russia” via History.com — He made the controversial off-the-cuff remark about bombing Russia while testing a microphone before a scheduled radio address. While warming up for the speech, Reagan said, “My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” Although the press throng and his aides in attendance laughed at the obvious joke, the comment unnerved Democratic opposition leaders and those already fearful of the hard-line posturing Reagan had displayed toward the USSR since assuming office in 1981.

Delegation is published by Peter Schorsch, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.