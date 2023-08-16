Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.16.23

Good Wednesday morning.

The Florida League of Cities announced the election of its officers for the 2023-2024 term, including Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross as president.

Ross, who has served on the FLC Board of Directors since 2015, was elected to lead the League by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. He succeeds Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo.

“I’m grateful to be chosen to serve as your 102nd president,” Ross said after his installation. “For over a century, the Florida League of Cities has been a powerful advocate for the needs of Florida’s cities. Together, we will positively shape the future of the cities we serve.”

Ross has served as Mayor of Cooper City since 2012. His involvement with city government began in 2002 when he was appointed to the City Planning and Zoning Board, where he served for seven years, including the last year as Chair.

From 2006-12, Ross was Cooper City’s Community Emergency Response Team Coordinator and Vice-Chair of Broward County CERT Coordinators. In 2009, he was appointed the City’s Special Magistrate.

He is an active member of the Broward League of Cities, where he previously served as president and Secretary. Ross was previously Chair of FLC’s Federal Action Strike Team Committee, a Director on the Florida League of Mayors Board and Vice Chair of FLC’s Urban Administration Legislative Policy Committee. His efforts to protect local government powers have earned him FLC’s Home Rule Hero Award every year since 2015.

In addition to Ross, FLC announced the election of Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake as first vice president and Sanibel Council member Holly Smith as second vice president.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: The 2020 Election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am Governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis: Are we at the point of our country where a former President of the United States can be taken down, and sent to prison, by a partisan DA? Should we just start building presidential jails instead of presidential libraries going forward? Is this how the American experiment dies?

Just a couple of guys supporting the cause. #jaxpol — Jimmy Peluso, August 14, 2023

“State Department of Education calls teachers union count of vacancies ‘blatant lie’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. posted on X, calling a report from the state’s largest teachers union on teacher vacancies a “blatant lie.” That comes after the Florida Education Association (FEA) reported that nearly 7,000 teachers and 5,000 support staff are missing from the state’s public schools.

Diaz said the methodology the union used — counting advertised vacancies on county school websites — is “inaccurate” and that the number of vacancies is lower than this time last year.

“As of today, Florida has 4,776 vacancies which is 1.3 (teacher vacancies) on average per school,” he posted on X, quote-posting the FEA’s original post on Thursday. “In fact, our vacancies are nearly 10% lower than this time last year.”

On Tuesday, though, FDOE officials put out a release saying there were 2,000 fewer vacancies than the FEA reported, and 432 fewer vacant positions than last year.

“It has been a top priority of the Governor, the Florida Legislature and the Department of Education to recruit high-quality teachers to fill our classrooms,” said Diaz in the release. “It is clear from the nearly 10% decline in teacher vacancies reported today that their hard work has paid off.”

But FEA officials are standing behind their count, according to a statement.

“Now is not the time to sugarcoat or downplay the teacher and staff shortage,” FEA President Andrew Spar said in a statement, calling the situation “a crisis.”

“It’s bad, and kids are losing out.”



“Chris Christie passes struggling Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire poll as Donald Trump keeps dominant lead” via Dave Goldiner of the New York Daily News — Christie, who is struggling in national polls, scored 9% support in the Emerson College poll of the Granite State, edging ahead of the fast-fading DeSantis at 8%. Trump remains far and away the front-runner with the backing of 49% of voters in the poll in the first-in-the-nation GOP Primary state. But Christie is running as a much more strident critic of Trump and could now be poised to use his second-place spot to expand his attacks on the former President. “DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling and fall back into the pack of candidates,” said Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball.

—“Christie taunts DeSantis, wonders ‘what the hell happened’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis sharpens ‘law and order’ look as campaign falters” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — For DeSantis, the focus on crime is not entirely new. The Governor has for years promoted himself as a tough-on-crime leader and a friend of law enforcement. He expanded Florida’s death penalty, signed an anti-riot bill after the 2020 George Floyd protests, enacted a migrant relocation program and suggested that Border Patrol agents should be able to use deadly force on suspected drug traffickers. “When people talk about how much crime matters to them, it’s not really tied to the crime rate,” said Jon Gould, a professor of criminology, law and society at the University of California, Irvine. “It’s actually tied to how comfortable they are with societal changes.”

“‘Criminalization of politics’: DeSantis defends Trump again after fourth indictment” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis again is defending Trump, calling the latest case in Georgia “an example of this criminalization of politics.” “I don’t think that this is something that’s good for the country,” DeSantis added. DeSantis also continued to criticize the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI and said he would end the alleged “weaponization” of these agencies. While DeSantis defended his chief rival Tuesday, Trump’s campaign put out a news release blasting what it called the governor’s “humiliating” weekend performance at the Iowa State Fair, “a disaster of epic proportions with the people of Iowa sending their message loud and clear: ‘We want Trump!’

“Will Trump show up at next week’s presidential debate? GOP rivals are preparing for it” via Steve Peoples and Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press — He says he won’t sign the pledge required to participate, but Trump’s Republican rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP’s first 2024 Presidential Debate. Mike Pence is hosting mock debate sessions with someone playing the part of the former President. DeSantis has been participating in weekly debate prep sessions for several weeks with an eye toward drawing clear contrasts with Trump. And Nikki Haley is planning to show she can stand up to bullies. In all, eight Republican candidates have met the fundraising and polling thresholds required to qualify for the debate. Trump is among them, although he has said publicly and privately that he’s leaning against participating. Still, the former reality television star, who is a master at shaping media coverage, has yet to rule it out completely.

“Field set for HD 35 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Three Democrats and three Republicans will face off in November Primary contests before a January election determines who will replace former state Rep. Fred Hawkins in House District 35. On the Democratic side, Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzmán and Tom Keen all qualified to run, with Keen and Guzman submitting petitions and Bagga paying the filing fee. Republican candidates Erika Booth, Ken Davenport and Scotty Moore all qualified as well, with Booth and Moore paying the fee and Davenport qualifying by petition. The Primary Election for both parties will be held on Nov. 7. Once party nominees are set, the two Primary victors face off in a Jan. 16 Special Election, with the winner taking office at midnight.

“3 candidates qualify for HD 118 Special Election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three candidates, each of a different political persuasion, have qualified for a Special Election to fill a vacant Florida House seat representing part of southwestern Miami-Dade. They include no-party candidate Francisco “Frank” De la Paz, a construction executive who previously mounted an unsuccessful bid for a Miami-Dade Community Council position in 2016; Johnny Farias, a Democratic electrician and former Community Council member who ran for HD 118 last year as well; and Mike Redondo, a Republican lawyer who enjoys financial backing from his party’s state leadership. Two other Republican candidates — Miami Beach firefighter Christian Chavez and Ernie Thomas, a former appointed member of the Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust and Miami-Dade Planning Advisory Board — also filed for the race. Neither qualified.





“Taxpayer bill for DeSantis’ security, transportation soars to $9.4 million” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement ran up a $9.4 million bill protecting and transporting DeSantis, the First Lady and their family, and protecting the Governor’s Mansion from July 1, 2022, to June 30 this year, the FDLE reported Tuesday. That’s 54% more than the $6.1 million taxpayers spent the prior year, from 2021-22. The cost was expected to go up considering DeSantis spent the last part of 2022 campaigning for re-election and the first half of 2023 promoting his new book and moving about the country seeking to win the Republican Party’s nomination for President. While the campaign and donors are expected to provide his transportation as a candidate, the FDLE is required by law to provide security for the Governor whether he is on official business or on the campaign trail.

“DeSantis appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial” via The Associated Press — Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District asked the state judge in Orlando for a summary judgment that would rule in their favor on five of the nine counts. The case is one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. In the other lawsuit, in federal court in Tallahassee, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights. DeSantis isn’t a party in the state court case in which his appointees accuse Disney of wrongly stripping them of powers over design and construction at Disney World when the company made agreements with Disney-friendly predecessors. The DeSantis appointees argued that the board of Disney supporters didn’t give proper notice, lacked authority and unlawfully delegated government authority to a private entity.

“DeSantis says he got COVID-19 jab so he wouldn’t be ‘out of pocket’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a news conference with reporters in New England, DeSantis explained that he got the “one and done” Johnson & Johnson shot so he wouldn’t run the risk of being “out of pocket” during a critical time for the state. “(T)hat was it for me. And basically, the reason why I did it, even though I’m low risk for COVID, is because we were told that these vaccines prevented infection. And so, I was Governor, and I didn’t want to be out of pocket for two weeks because I got infected,” DeSantis said. “Well, it turns out that these vaccines really didn’t prevent infection. And so, and then the booster data was very, very poor. So, we never did any of the booster shots.”

“DeSantis says he sold all stocks; House disclosures show otherwise” via Jim Saksa of Roll Call — “I was a congressman for three terms,” the Republican presidential candidate tells CNBC’s Brian Sullivan. “I sold all my stock before I went in because I used to do day trading — not that I had a lot of money, but I would do it. I just stopped doing it because the thing is, if I traded something, someone will then say maybe some vote was there. And I didn’t even want the appearance of impropriety.” But the Republican presidential candidate’s financial disclosure reports show that DeSantis continued to hold a small amount of stock in two companies — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and United States Steel Corp. — throughout his time in the House from 2013 to 2018.

“At a college targeted by DeSantis, gender studies is out, jocks are in” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times — In two weeks, the new school year will begin at Florida’s New College, the progressive public liberal arts school singled out by DeSantis for cultural transformation. Returning students will find an institution that is increasingly unrecognizable. Having followed the right-wing remaking of New College all year, I think it’s worth paying attention not just to what is being destroyed but also to what is being put in its place. As of July, New College had 328 incoming students, a record for the school. Of the group, 115 are athletes, and 70 were recruited to play baseball, even though, as Walker reported, New College has no real sports facilities and has yet to be accepted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

—“DeSantis repeats false claim in call for Disney to drop lawsuit” via Daniel Kline of The Street

“FAU Board of Trustees Chair defends presidential search methodology that led to state investigation” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — FAU Board of Trustees Chair Alan Levine defended the university’s presidential search methodology that led to a state investigation and subsequent pausing of the process. University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues expressed concerns regarding the straw poll and highlighted that the ranking system was submitted confidentially to the contracted search firm, thereby raising concerns regarding transparency and compliance with state statutes. Levine pointed to a legal opinion provided by constitutional lawyers which states that the use of the preference survey does not violate any standing state law. In a letter, Rodrigues further pointed to allegedly inappropriate inquiries regarding a candidate’s sexual orientation, gender, and preferred pronouns, potentially contravening the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In response, Levine stated that the university was not involved in composing the questions sent to applicants.

“Florida’s new higher education law faces legal challenges” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — A group of plaintiffs connected to New College of Florida has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a recently passed law bringing major changes to the state’s higher education system. The plaintiffs are three New College faculty members, three students and the New College of Florida Freedom group, a nonprofit made up of current and former students, faculty and community members. Listed as defendants are Education Commissioner Diaz, the state Board of Governors and New College’s board of trustees. The complaint outlines concern about “a host of programs, majors, courses, and textbooks/assignments at New College which are either directly prohibited by SB 266 or which will be severely curtailed, censored and limited by that law.” Those include courses in gender studies, history, biology and anthropology, the lawsuit says.

“Divided Lee Co. legislative delegation seeks local government audit” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Part of the county’s legislative delegation, including Sen. Jonathan Martin and Reps. Adam Botana, Tiffany Esposito and Mike Giallombardo sent a letter to Lee County Clerk Kevin Karned calling for a full audit of spending over the last three years. Specifically, lawmakers asked for scrutiny of county depositories, citing a statute allowing for oversight by Florida’s Auditor General. The letter also asks about any money that has been directed to municipalities, and in relation how that compares to what each municipality contributes in local revenues to the county. “Our goal is to learn and identify waste and abuse,” the letter reads. It requests the audit to be completed within a year.

“Lawmaker refiles claims bill to pay $296K to Palm Beach shooting survivor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Sen. Alexis Calatayud is seeking government funds to pay the survivor of a 2010 shooting that left six dead in Palm Beach County due to a state investigator’s negligence. Her bill (SB 16) would clear more than $296,000 to fulfill a settlement between the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), Michael Barnett and his son, Ryan. The Barnetts reached an agreement with DCF in 2020 following a Supreme Court ruling concerning a murder-suicide almost exactly 10 years prior. The shooting that wounded Ryan Barnett and killed four of his siblings was preventable. It took place Sept. 27, 2010, when 41-year-old Patrick Dell entered the Riviera Beach home of his estranged wife, 36-year-old Natasha Whyte-Dell, opening fire on her and five of her children.

Felon gun rights challenge heads to Florida Supreme Court — A state law barring convicted felons from owning firearms is being challenged in court following a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that requires gun restrictions to align with the country’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.” The Florida case, brought by felon William Edenfield, comes after a three-judge panel on Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that legal precedent upholds restricting felons’ gun rights. Edenfield was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and is currently incarcerated at Blackwater River Correctional Facility. The Florida Supreme Court is not obligated to hear the case.

Assignment editors — The Revenue Estimating Conference will meet for a General Revenue End of Year outlook; Educational Enhancement Trust Fund outlook: 10 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

“Joe Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate” via Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press — In a show of pre-emptive counterprogramming, Biden on Tuesday traveled to Wisconsin to highlight his economic policies in a state critical to his re-election fortunes, just a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party’s first presidential debate. His arrival in Milwaukee comes on the eve of the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, major economic legislation that he signed into law with great ceremony, but polls show that most people know little about it or what it does. Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to persuade voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives, and he is expected to visit frequently to make his case.

“White House challenges GOP on debt reduction tactics” via Jennifer Haberkorn of POLITICO — The White House is leaning into a fight over debt reduction, believing it has the upper hand in a political battle that has long favored Republicans. In a memo to Democratic allies, it recounts cost-cutting measures Biden proposed in his March budget, such as enacting a 25% minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, hiking the corporate tax rate to 28% and allowing Medicare to negotiate additional drug prices. “Congressional Republicans keep indicating they want to talk about deficits. Not as much as we do,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates writes in a memo. The posturing from the White House comes ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline to pass legislation to continue funding the government. The right wing of the House Republican conference is demanding sharp cuts in spending, creating an impasse that many believe will lead to a government shutdown. The White House’s eagerness to go on offense over deficit reduction represents a rare case of Democrats trying to best Republicans at their game.

“Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that a stopgap spending bill through early December ‘makes a good deal of sense’” via POLITICO — Senate Majority Leader Schumer and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agree on little when it comes to federal funding. But they both seem to be on board with a stopgap spending bill, called a continuing resolution, that keeps the government open through early December. During a call with reporters Tuesday to recognize the anniversary of Democrats passing the Inflation Reduction Act, Schumer said a short-term spending patch through early December “makes a good deal of sense.” Lawmakers will return to the Capitol next month with just weeks to stave off a government shutdown on Oct. 1. The effort will require both parties to set aside vast spending and policy differences, likely settling for a bipartisan short-term funding solution that could include some emergency aid for Ukraine and disaster-affected states.

“Capitol Hill Commission urges overhaul of Pentagon budget planning” via Bryant Harris of Defense News — A congressionally mandated Commission on Tuesday took its first shot at convincing the Pentagon and Congress to reform its budget planning process. The Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform released an interim report detailing 13 improvements that could be implemented now and another 10 suggestions that require additional stakeholder feedback before the final report is due in March. The Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution, or PPBE, process is the Pentagon’s multiyear system for aligning strategy with funding, which culminates in the President’s annual defense budget request to Congress. In the fiscal 2022 defense policy bill, Congress created a bipartisan Commission to review the PPBE process. “We’re looking at a number of improvements,” Commission Chair Bob Hale, a former Pentagon comptroller, told reporters at a Defense Writers Group roundtable on Tuesday. “Can we make PPBE better able to foster innovation — because we know how important that is to national security — and to adapt more quickly to changing requirements?”

“Biden says he plans to visit Maui soon as he mourns devastation from wildfires” via Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak of CNN — Biden on Tuesday said he will travel to Maui soon to visit the devastation left behind by wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian island last week, leaving scores dead and untold damage. In his first comments on the disaster since late last week, Biden said he wanted to ensure a possible presidential visit wouldn’t impede recovery efforts. “My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can; that’s what I’ve been talking to the Governor about,” he said. “I don’t want to get in the way — I’ve been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.” The remarks were Biden’s first public comments about the unfolding disaster in Hawaii since last Thursday when he similarly began a prescheduled speech addressing the devastation. The period of silence had not gone unnoticed by Biden’s critics, including Trump and other Republicans.

“Trump co-defendant and Mar-a-Lago manager plead not guilty in classified documents case” via Hannah Phillips and Stephany Matat of the Palm Beach Post — One day after a grand jury in Georgia indicted Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, his co-defendant in the classified documents case pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira is accused of helping Trump conceal boxes of classified documents from investigators after the former President left office. A grand jury indicted De Oliveira last month on four counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making a false statement. Tuesday’s hearing was De Oliveira’s third scheduled appearance in federal court but the first he attended with an attorney licensed to practice in the South Florida federal district.

“Cops made hard but right choice handling Freddy Ramirez marital dispute in Tampa, experts say” via Rony Marrero of the Miami Herald —The call that brought Tampa police officers to the JW Marriott on Water Street last month started off like many others involving a possible suicide. A man threatened to end his life during an argument with a woman in front of the hotel. The man was seen with a gun heading to a room on the hotel’s 12th floor. Officers converged on room 1217 and ordered the people to come out with their hands up. “What are you doing?” the man asked as officers handcuffed him. “You know I’m the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department?” Taking someone into protective custody under Florida law is already a weighty decision for police.

“DeSantis’ appointment of judge to Lakeland appellate court draws strong reactions” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — DeSantis’ appointment of Roger Gannam as a judge on the 6th District Court of Appeal has provoked strong criticism from Democrats and liberal groups. DeSantis’ Office announced that he had selected Gannam, of Apopka, to fill a vacancy on the court, which is based in Lakeland. Gannam has served since 2016 as assistant vice president of Legal Affairs for Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit legal organization based in Maitland that advocates for evangelical Christian causes. He joined the organization in 2014. Gannam, who earned a law degree from the University of Florida, was a partner with Lindell & Farson, a Jacksonville law firm, before joining Liberty Counsel.

Orlando abortion clinic fined $193K — The Agency for Health Care Administration has levied a $193,000 fine against the Center of Orlando for Women for violations of a state law requiring women to wait 24 hours before receiving an abortion. The fine is far higher than the $67,550 recommended by Administrative Law Judge J. Bruce Culpepper. In an order issuing the fine, AHCA Secretary Jason Weida said, “The record is devoid of any reasons,” explaining why the clinic did not comply with the law until mid-2022. The clinic had proposed paying a $19,300 fine, or a $100 fine for each violation. Attorneys representing the clinic said the fine sought by AHCA would likely result in the clinic’s closure.

“Opioid settlements to fund overdose prevention in Orange County” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — For a decade, Emil Caron’s use of heroin made him part of Central Florida’s opioid problem. In and out of emergency rooms and jails, he lost his job, his marriage and nearly hope. A brother died of an overdose, a sister, too. Caron figured he’d soon join them. But authorities in Orange County now see Caron, in long-term recovery since 2019, as a part of a multi-strategy solution to quell a crisis that killed 373 residents last year and 164 through July of this year. “I’m lucky to still be breathing,” said Caron, 45, who works for Recovery Connections of Central Florida and will assist a 24-hour support hotline to help people in recovery stay on track.

“Hearing set for discussion on how to spend $329M in federal disaster recovery funds” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — What would you do with $329 million in federal disaster recovery funds? After several public meetings, Volusia County officials have come up with a draft action plan that would put $200 million of it toward housing, including new affordable housing construction and housing repair and replacement. Other funds would be put toward infrastructure, job training, mitigation, planning, and administration. Volusia County government will have a public hearing to get feedback on the plan from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the Volusia County Council chambers at 123 W. Indiana Ave. in DeLand. The meeting will be streamed live.

“‘Parenting with Pride’ aims to take on conservative Moms for Liberty in schools” via Desiree Stennett of the Orlando Sentinel — About a dozen parents and supporters gathered outside Orange County Public Schools’ downtown headquarters to announce the start of Parenting with Pride, a new program launched by Equality Florida to combat conservative organizations like Moms for Liberty, which have pushed for new laws and policies that progressive activists fear have already begun to harm LGBTQ and minority students. “This is what Florida families really look like,” said Brandon Wolf, spokesperson for Equality Florida “For years, parents and families just like the ones behind me have been under assault. … Politicians have waged war on these families turning their classrooms into political battlefields and descending school districts into utter chaos. But today marks a turning of the tide. Today marks a rise in the resistance against that agenda.”

“Seminole schools will offer AP psychology class after all” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County Public Schools will offer Advanced Placement psychology this year after Florida reassured schools it can be taught without violating state regulations, the district announced. The AP class’s section on gender and sexual orientation will be taught using a “common multidistrict lesson plan” to make sure it is compliant with the requirements of both the state and the College Board, which runs the 40-course AP program, the district said. Other Central Florida school districts, including Orange County’s, the region’s largest, said last week they were not reshuffling student schedules again and would stick with other psychology class options rather than offer the AP version.

“Deltona’s Deputy Manager Rick Karl resigns from post” via Katie Kustura and Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Deltona’s Deputy Manager has resigned just three months after joining Volusia County’s largest city. Karl said via text that he departed City Manager Jim Chisholm’s team on Aug. 10, leaving on good terms for personal and family reasons. Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. said by phone that he requested a special meeting this week to discuss Karl’s departure. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd., according to the city’s website. Karl began working for Deltona on May 5 with an annual salary of $165,000, according to the city. He previously served as the Director of Daytona Beach International Airport.

“Legislature will again consider paying $1.5M to Pasco man permanently injured in school bus crash” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lawmakers next year will again consider paying $1.5 million to a Tampa Bay area man who suffered life-altering injuries in a gruesome roadway collision nearly two decades ago. This time, Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon is championing the cause through a bill (SB 18) he filed this month. If approved, the measure will bring long-sought relief to Marcus Button and his parents, Mark and Robin Button, for pain, suffering and costs incurred in a 2006 crash with a Pasco County school bus. Legislative efforts to deliver recompense to the Buttons date back to 2010. None succeeded.

“Wildfire destroys 30 acres of Egmont Key” via Bill DeYoung of the St. Pete Catalyst — Firefighters from multiple agencies extinguished a brush fire that destroyed 30 acres of Egmont Key State Park Sunday. According to Jim Millican, division chief and fire marshal for the Lealman Fire District, six employees of the Tampa Bay Pilots Association, which maintains a station on the otherwise uninhabited 440-acre island, were evacuated. No structures were damaged. A “fire stop,” created by bulldozing approximately 25 feet of ground, was created around the perimeter of the blaze, Millican said, to keep it from spreading. “There’s no hydrants over there, you can’t get a fire engine there, it’s a separated island so you couldn’t get anything to it,” Millican explained. “A fire boat couldn’t reach it because the fire was more toward the center of the island and then worked its way to the coastline.”

“Donna Deegan picks Sidley Austin LLP to lead Jaguars stadium negotiations” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — Deegan’s team has selected Sidley Austin LLP, a Chicago-based law firm, to represent the city during stadium negotiations with the Jaguars beginning later this month. Deegan allocated $2 million for the special legal counsel in her first budget, and the firm will be billed on an as-needed basis, a city spokesperson told the Times-Union Tuesday. “After a comprehensive selection process and in accordance with the Mayor’s desire to bring in an experienced, highly reputable outside law firm, we have chosen Sidney Austin LLP to represent the City in upcoming negotiations,” said Mike Weinstein, the city’s interim Chief Financial Officer. The Jaguars released a first look in June at the team’s designs for a renovated stadium and surrounding sports entertainment district, totaling a potential $1 billion investment from the city.

“‘Targeted’: Andrew Gillum rips justice system as he raises money for legal defense fund” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Three months after beating federal corruption charges in court, Gillum is appealing to supporters once again for donations to his legal defense fund. In fundraising emails that went out late last week on behalf of the Bring Justice Home Legal Defense Fund, the former Tallahassee Mayor expressed “profound gratitude” for the “unwavering support” he saw through what he called “the arduous process of clearing my name.” Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 Governor’s race to Ron DeSantis, was one of the FBI’s targets during its undercover Capital Currency investigation that began in 2015. After a protracted investigation, a federal grand jury indicted him and a close adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, last year on charges they illegally funneled campaign donations to themselves.

“Investigation of ousted volleyball coach points to ’emotionally traumatized’ players” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Details of an investigation into Leon High School head volleyball coach Angie Strickland were released Tuesday and concluded that in two instances the ousted coach used the death of a father to express displeasure about two former players’ actions on the court. One incident occurred in the 2017-2018 volleyball season in the Leon High School gym during practice, when Strickland “asked a player to go to her car and get a piece of paper.” That paper contained the obituary of another player’s father who died a month prior. Strickland asked the player whose father had passed if she were “playing the way her dad would want her to play.” That player told investigators she was traumatized and is still affected to this day by Strickland’s actions.

“Pensacola’s largest women and children’s shelter is on the brink of closing” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Vinnie Whibbs, executive director for Re Entry Alliance Pensacola, Inc.’s sent a letter to all residents and employees of REAP Lodges Transitional Shelter stating that the operation “has been unable to secure sufficient local funding” to keep it going and will close its doors in two weeks, on Sept. 1. “As of that date the building will be locked, all utilities turned off, all occupants should have relocated, and all employment terminated,” Whibbs wrote in the letter. Whibbs said they are looking for additional funding to keep the doors open, as well as places for people to go if they can’t. There are currently 26 adults and 11 children staying at REAP Lodges Transitional Shelter.

“Panama City Beach sea turtle numbers up from ’22. Green sea turtle nests at a record” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — With about two and a half months left in the 2023 sea turtle nesting season, local advocates say the area is having a great year. According to Kennard Watson, director of the Panama City Beach Turtle Watch, members of his group already have tagged 45 nests so far this season, which spans from the beginning of May until the end of October. This is one more nest than was tagged all last season. Of the nests tagged this year, 36 were from loggerhead sea turtles and nine were from green sea turtles — the most number of green sea turtle nests ever tagged by PCB Turtle Watch in a year since it was created in 1991.

“Development plan calls for apartment complex, hotel off NW 39th Avenue near I-75” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — A final development plan for the first phase of a project that would transform northwest Gainesville near Interstate 75 has been submitted to the county. The project is located off Northwest 39th Avenue. Plans for the Southeast Quadrant, which is just under 25 acres, a clubhouse and pool, as well as a 100-room hotel. The site plan shows 10 stormwater basins around the development and a retaining wall on the south end of the property. Initially approved in 2014, the Springshills TOD could bring more than 3,000 residential units and over 1.3 million square feet of business space across 390 acres. While the entire project could be built as approved in 2014, a revised development plan has put the project back on the County Commission’s plate.

“David Rancourt joins New College as Dean of Students” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rancourt started this month as Dean of Student Affairs at the Sarasota campus, New College interim President Richard Corcoran confirmed to Florida Politics. Rancourt is a founding partner for Southern Strategy Group, which in 2019 changed its name to The Southern Group. An alum of the University of Florida’s Political Campaigning program, Rancourt has a long history in state politics. He served as political director for former U.S. Rep. Mike Bilirakis, a Pinellas Republican, and ran a re-election campaign for the Congressman. He also managed a gubernatorial campaign for former Florida Attorney General Jim Smith. On the government side, Rancourt served as Deputy Chief of Staff to former Gov. Jeb Bush, and he remained a trusted adviser to the national figure for years, including as Bush prepared a 2016 run for President.

“Candidate files to run against Karen Rose for District 2 Sarasota County School Board seat” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A race for Sarasota County’s District 2 School Board seat is heating up as the first candidate filed to run against the incumbent Rose in the August 2024 Primary Election. Liz Barker, a Sarasota mother of public-school students and regular School Board meeting attendee, filed on Tuesday to run for the District 2 seat that is up for election next year. Rose, meanwhile, confirmed her intent to run for re-election on Monday. In an earlier interview, Rose hadn’t indicated whether she planned to seek a second term. Barker is the first candidate in what could potentially be a multicandidate race.

“Holmes Beach parking feud is a political hot potato for Manatee County Commission Chair” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County will propose spending $172 million to build new parking garages at Manatee Beach, the Bradenton Area Convention Center, the Premier Sports Campus, and downtown Bradenton. Tom Yarger, deputy director of property management, pitched a plan to build a 12-story parking garage with up to 1,600 parking spaces, ground-level retail, and up to two levels of office space as part of a plan to replace the county’s parking garage in downtown Bradenton over safety concerns. He also detailed plans for a new parking garage at the Premier Sports in Lakewood Ranch campus estimated at $22 million and a planned parking garage at the Bradenton Area Convention Center estimated at $20 million.

“Should DeSantis backers worry about their political future?” via James Clark for the Orlando Sentinel — For state Rep. Rachel Plakon, it must have seemed like a great idea back in May. The Seminole County representative and nearly 100 of her Republican colleagues in the Florida Legislature rejected Trump and decided that the party’s best chance in 2024 was DeSantis.

So, as DeSantis prepared to officially declare for President, Plakon and the others endorsed DeSantis.

At the time, DeSantis was riding high, coming close to Trump in national polls, and in some state polls taking a lead. The once-dominant Legislature was giving DeSantis everything he wanted.

The message was clear: Cross DeSantis and pay the price.

That was then. Now, DeSantis is slumping in the polls, laying off staff, burning through money and watching Trump surge in the polls despite a string of indictments.

Next year, Plakon and most of the others will face the voters. Only half the Senators in the Legislature are up for re-election.

But what of others? Will they face Primary challenges from Trump supporters — and will they face Trump’s wrath?

The word “primaried” has been around for a long time, a verb meaning to challenge someone in the Primary. It became popular during the Trump administration as his backers challenged incumbents he suspected of disloyalty.

It is not hard to imagine Trump supporters making the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach to seek an endorsement and some strong words for the DeSantis supporters.

It is also not hard to imagine the DeSantis supporters in the Legislature beginning to worry about their political future.

“With passionate case against MAGA, Kamala Harris comes into her own” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — Vice President Harris relatively short time on the national stage — in contrast to the President’s long political career — raised the question of where she would add value. But with time and increased confidence, she has more than demonstrated her worth and played a key role for the administration. Even the hypercritical mainstream media has taken notice. Has she improved that much, or is the media engaging in its favorite “comeback” narrative after slamming her for more than two years? Maybe some of both. However, as we draw closer to the 2024 election, Harris has returned to a comfortable role: making the case against the defeated and multi-indicted Trump and the MAGA movement.

“Carlos Giménez’s hard-core support for Trump isn’t aging well” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — It’s only August, but it’s never too early for Miami Republicans to make fools of themselves by bringing the specter of Cuba’s communism to the storied political playgrounds of U.S. presidential elections. Last weekend, the beleaguered caiman-shaped island played a two-bit role like a movie extra on the GOP’s Primary campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair. This Trump vs. DeSantis feature film was brought to you by Miami Congressman Giménez, up for re-election in 2024. Because how else can you deflect from the fact that the man you wholeheartedly support, Trump, is now a four-time indicted criminal suspect who tried to subvert democracy by stealing the 2020 Election, as Monday night’s Georgia indictment so eloquently outlines?

“Florida’s farcical ethics enforcement exposed in Disney district boss’ new $400K job” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Perhaps you read Tuesday’s front-page story about how the head of Florida’s Ethics Commission appears to be in violation of … wait for it … Florida’s ethics laws. This might be the most Florida story ever. In this case, the Chair, Glenton “Glen” Gilzean, is also getting paid $400,000 a year to run the state’s new (anti-) Disney governing board. The problem with that is that Florida statutes say no public employees are allowed to serve as Ethics Commissioners. That’s for a pretty obvious reason: Because you don’t want the fox guarding the henhouse — a public official in a position to investigate himself. That’s it. There are no other qualifiers or loopholes. No follow-up phrase that says: “ … unless the Governor really, really wants him to.”

“Put parents, not politicians, in charge of School Boards” via Stephen Erickson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s August, and Florida is sending its kids back to school, but unfortunately, our schools have become political battlegrounds. The problem was clearly in evidence at a recent Broward County School Board meeting, during which members chose to spend their time passing 98 political resolutions. Most parents would surely prefer that schools focus on education, not political ideology. The problem is that parents do not necessarily run Florida School Boards. Rather, politicians dominate them. Lack of parental control over Florida public schools is baked into the system because Florida school districts are enormous. The Broward County School Board has nine members for the county’s 1,947,000 residents.

“Orlando hospitality community stands ‘Maui Strong,’ seeks donations, silent auction items” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — “Watching everything that’s going on on Maui, the devastation, whole neighborhoods totaled, I thought we could do something to support them,” Ricky Ly of TastyChomps.com told the Orlando Sentinel. “Sadly, Orlando is no stranger to tragedy, from hurricanes to other events, so a GoFundMe is a small way of giving back.” Ly’s GoFundMe, started yesterday, had $50 in it at press time, but as efforts to help feed those affected by the fighting in Ukraine raised roughly $10,000 for World Central Kitchen, he’s confident that Orlando has lots of potential for generosity. “Then I got the idea for a silent auction.” Ly contacted the Universal Loews Royal Pacific Resort, where the Wantilan Luau is a popular event.

“Madonna sets new concert dates in Miami, after health scare forces tour postponement” via Ben Crandell of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Madonna has set new dates for her two Celebration Tour concerts in South Florida: April 6-7 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The tour, which was supposed to begin in July, was thrown into disarray in June when the 64-year-old singer was sidelined with what her management described as a bacterial infection that required hospitalization. Tickets for the originally scheduled Miami performances on Sept. 9-10 will be honored on the new dates. Tickets for both performances are available at LiveNation.com. The tour also will include another rescheduled Florida stop: April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Kicking off with European dates in October, the reoriented tour will include “most” of the original North American concerts.

Celebrating today are Matt Choy, Robert “Hawk” Hawken, journalist Michael Grunwald, our friend Ben Kirby, C.J. Johnson, and political consultant Rockie Pennington.

