Chris Christie taunts Ron DeSantis, wonders ‘what the hell happened’

After new polling finds Chris Christie in second place in New Hampshire, the former New Jersey Governor is talking smack about the man in third.

During a Fox News interview, Christie ripped Florida’s Governor amid the latest evidence of a collapse of his once-solid position in the 2024 GOP field.

“I’m in this race for 2 1/2 months and I’ve gone from nowhere to second place in New Hampshire. If you’re Gov. Ron DeSantis this morning, you’ve got to be wondering what the hell happened here,” Christie said.

“He’s been the presumptive front challenger (to Donald Trump) since before he was re-elected Governor of Florida. I’m now past him in New Hampshire after 2 1/2 months,” Christie added.

DeSantis has tumbled to just 8% in the latest Emerson College New Hampshire survey of the race, 1 point behind Christie and 41 points behind former President Trump, seemingly fulfilling Christie’s conviction that he’d achieved parity with the Florida Governor in the Granite State.

“Our momentum is going the right way. Gov. DeSantis is going in the wrong direction. And so our first job is to get past Gov. DeSantis here in New Hampshire, we’ve now caught him. Now we need to pass him,” Christie said last week during another Fox News interview.

DeSantis has had little to say, as of yet at least, about Christie. But Christie hasn’t held back on diagnosing DeSantis’ problems.

During an interview that aired Friday on WMUR’s “Conversation with the candidate,” Christie depicted DeSantis as consumed by anger and unable to heal the divide nationally as a result.

“He sounds like a really angry guy. He’s squinting his eyes all the time and pissed about something, you know, so I’m skeptical, right. I’m skeptical that somebody who’s that angry cares about healing the divide or has the ability to do it,” Christie said.