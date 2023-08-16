Personnel note: Greg Ross elected President of FLC

The Florida League of Cities announced the election of its officers for the 2023-2024 term, including Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross as President.

Ross, who has served on the FLC Board of Directors since 2015, was elected to lead the League by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. He succeeds Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo.

“I’m grateful to be chosen to serve as your 102nd President,” Ross said after his installation. “For over a century, the Florida League of Cities has been a powerful advocate for the needs of Florida’s cities. Together, we will positively shape the future of the cities we serve.”

Ross has served as Mayor of Cooper City since 2012. His involvement with city government began in 2002 when he was appointed to the City Planning and Zoning Board, where he served for seven years, including the last year as Chair.

From 2006-12, Ross was Cooper City’s Community Emergency Response Team Coordinator and Vice-Chair of Broward County CERT Coordinators. In 2009, he was appointed the City’s Special Magistrate.

He is an active member of the Broward League of Cities, where he previously served as President and Secretary. Ross was previously Chair of FLC’s Federal Action Strike Team Committee, a Director on the Florida League of Mayors Board and Vice Chair of FLC’s Urban Administration Legislative Policy Committee. His efforts to protect local government powers have earned him FLC’s Home Rule Hero Award every year since 2015.

In addition to Ross, FLC announced the election of Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake as First Vice President and Sanibel Councilmember Holly Smith as Second Vice President.

Founded in 1922, FLC advocates for municipal governments throughout the state. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida’s cities, which are formed and governed by their citizens. The League believes in “Local Voices Making Local Choices,” which focuses on the impact citizens and city leaders have in improving Florida’s communities.