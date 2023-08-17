Video resurfaces of Ron DeSantis floating alternative electors ‘scheme’ in 2020

A three-year-old video of Gov. Ron DeSantis discussing a “scheme” to use alternative electors to keep Donald Trump in the White House is again making the rounds following a fourth indictment filed against the former President.

DeSantis’ comments, which came two days after the 2020 General Election, echo those Trump ally Roger Stone floated before the election in a newly revealed video making headlines this week.

“If you’re in those states that have Republican Legislatures like Pennsylvania and Michigan and all these places, call your state Representative and your state Senators. Under Article II of the Constitution, presidential electors are done by the Legislatures and the schemes they create,” he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” on Nov. 5, 2020.

“If there’s departure from that — if they’re not following (or) ignoring the law — then they can provide remedies as well. So, I would exhaust every option to make sure we have a fair count.”

Did Ron DeSantis go on Fox News on the evening of November 5th, 2020 telling Trump supporters to "call your state legislators" before or after Roger Stone got off that phone call? What did Ron DeSantis know, and when did he know it?

Fox News by then had called the Presidential Election for Joe Biden. As Florida Politics reported at the time, DeSantis — then less than two years into his governorship and still an outspoken supporter of Trump — attacked the network and demanded they rescind the call, complaining networks were slow to call Florida for Trump “even though it was so blindingly obvious he won it big.”

“There’s been a double standard and there seems to be there’s been more of a rush to call states for Biden and to create a narrative that Biden is the rightful winner,” he said.

Trump won Florida in 2020 with 51% of the vote. Just 12 of the state’s 67 counties — Alachua, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Gadsen, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Seminole — sided against the incumbent.

During the same interview, DeSantis complained of election laws in some states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that allowed election officials to count ballots received after Election Day. The U.S. Supreme Court in October 2020 ruled against allowing Wisconsin to count absentee ballots received within six days of the election if they were postmarked by Election Day, but allowed Pennsylvania three additional days to count ballots postmarked by Election Day.

You’ll get like a 4 a.m. dump of massive votes for one candidate and almost none for the other,” DeSantis told Ingraham. “People look at that and they just scratch their heads.”

DeSantis and Trump are now bitter rivals in the 2024 race for the GOP nomination for President. The former President leads the contest with 54% support compared to 15% for DeSantis, according to the most recent figures from FiveThirtyEight.

This month, DeSantis said of Trump’s 2020 run, “Of course he lost.”