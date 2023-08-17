August 17, 2023
Video resurfaces of Ron DeSantis floating alternative electors ‘scheme’ in 2020
Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 17, 20235min5

Donald Trump
‘I would exhaust every option to make sure we have a fair count.’

A three-year-old video of Gov. Ron DeSantis discussing a “scheme” to use alternative electors to keep Donald Trump in the White House is again making the rounds following a fourth indictment filed against the former President.

DeSantis’ comments, which came two days after the 2020 General Election, echo those Trump ally Roger Stone floated before the election in a newly revealed video making headlines this week.

“If you’re in those states that have Republican Legislatures like Pennsylvania and Michigan and all these places, call your state Representative and your state Senators. Under Article II of the Constitution, presidential electors are done by the Legislatures and the schemes they create,” he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” on Nov. 5, 2020.

“If there’s departure from that — if they’re not following (or) ignoring the law — then they can provide remedies as well. So, I would exhaust every option to make sure we have a fair count.”

Fox News by then had called the Presidential Election for Joe Biden. As Florida Politics reported at the time, DeSantis — then less than two years into his governorship and still an outspoken supporter of Trump — attacked the network and demanded they rescind the call, complaining networks were slow to call Florida for Trump “even though it was so blindingly obvious he won it big.”

“There’s been a double standard and there seems to be there’s been more of a rush to call states for Biden and to create a narrative that Biden is the rightful winner,” he said.

Trump won Florida in 2020 with 51% of the vote. Just 12 of the state’s 67 counties — Alachua, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Gadsen, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Seminole — sided against the incumbent.

During the same interview, DeSantis complained of election laws in some states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that allowed election officials to count ballots received after Election Day. The U.S. Supreme Court in October 2020 ruled against allowing Wisconsin to count absentee ballots received within six days of the election if they were postmarked by Election Day, but allowed Pennsylvania three additional days to count ballots postmarked by Election Day.

You’ll get like a 4 a.m. dump of massive votes for one candidate and almost none for the other,” DeSantis told Ingraham. “People look at that and they just scratch their heads.”

DeSantis and Trump are now bitter rivals in the 2024 race for the GOP nomination for President. The former President leads the contest with 54% support compared to 15% for DeSantis, according to the most recent figures from FiveThirtyEight.

This month, DeSantis said of Trump’s 2020 run, “Of course he lost.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

5 comments

  • Earl Pitts American

    August 17, 2023 at 11:44 am

    Good mornting Americs,
    Digging up old stuff like this irrelevant BS is proof positive the left is 100% more afraid of Desantis than Trump.
    Desantis The Only Choice for 2024.
    EPA

    • Jay Smif

      August 17, 2023 at 11:56 am

      This is further proof that pudgy fascist DeSantis is just as much a traitor as Orange Hitler is, Earl.

      Cope and seethe.

    • University of North Florida

      August 17, 2023 at 12:07 pm

      Blow him already

    • Tjb

      August 17, 2023 at 12:19 pm

      Earl with the logic of your comment, we can now forget the actions of Hunter Biden because it is yesterday news.
      Hunter may be. Pos, but it looks like DeSantis was ready to destroy the integrity of our elections and democracy.

  • PeterH

    August 17, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    This is the first I’m hearing about this! So, DeSantis could possibly be one of the thirty un-indicted co-conspirators in the Georgia RICO Conspiracy! Criminal intent goes far and deep in today’s GOP!

    Republicans are America’s worst enemy!

    Vote all Republicans out of office!

