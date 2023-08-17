August 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ethics Commission lawyer: Glen Gilzean can’t serve state board and run Disney oversight district
Glen Gilzean Jr.

Jacob OglesAugust 17, 20234min4

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Vivek Ramaswamy rips ‘super PAC puppet’ Ron DeSantis in wake of leaked debate strategy memo

HeadlinesSW Florida

Joe Gruters’ contrarian approach to political support could earn him major brownie points

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Black and Hispanic Republicans pick Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis

The close ally to Gov. DeSantis chairs the state Ethics Commission, but likely can't for much longer.

Glen Gilzean appears to have a choice to make.

Legal counsel for the Florida Ethics Commission says Gilzean can’t serve on that state board and run the district governing Walt Disney World.

The Ethics Commission Chair took a job in May as district administrator for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. That’s the high-profile special taxing district that replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had allowed Disney to self-govern its Central Florida resort property for decades.

But state law says no member of the Ethics Commission may hold any public employment, notes Steven Zuilkowski, general counsel for the Florida Ethics Commission.

“It appears that your position as District Administrator for the District is public employment, Zuilkowski writes in a memo to Gilzean. “Maintaining the public employment is inconsistent with the requirements.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed the entire oversight districts board while members of Reedy Creek were named by majority property owners, meaning the Disney company.

One of the first decisions by the new board was to hire Gilzean, a close ally of DeSantis who previously served as CEO of the Central Florida Urban League. DeSantis also appointed Gilzean to the Ethics Commission, a position he is set to hold until June 2024, and he now chairs the statewide board.

But in recent days, Gilzean came under fire for holding both positions. Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell criticized the administrator in a column earlier this week, drawing wide attention to the issue.

The same day, Gilzean asked Zuilkowski to research the issue and offer guidance.

“I don’t want there to be any appearance of a conflict of interest,” Gilzean wrote in an email to the general counsel.

Zuilkowski wrote that he had a previous conversation with Gilzean when he was first hired, but Gilzean said he had outside counsel suggest serving on the Commission and taking a job with the district was not a conflict.

In his memo, Zuilkowski carefully explored what constitutes public employment as compared to being a state contract worker. But since Gilzean’s contract with the district has no end date and requires full-time work at the will of a public board, the job qualifies.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘His business failed’: Roger Stone compares Ron DeSantis to unsuccessful dog food salesman

nextPoll: Black and Hispanic Republicans pick Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis

4 comments

  • Dr. Franklin Waters

    August 17, 2023 at 2:23 pm

    Universal Studios just set up a new Special District for their new Orlando theme park that’s currently under construction.

    And I was told by DeSantis that these are “unfair” or something?
    Is it possible DeSantis might be lying?

    Reply

    • Earl Pitts American

      August 17, 2023 at 2:42 pm

      Relax your spincter Dr. Frankenstein,
      As you are aware Dr. a lot of those serving on the Ethics Board are Dook 4 Brains leftists and their Attorneys are also.
      We will have our Judge quash that fool Attorney’s opinion shortly.
      EPA

      Reply

      • Earl Pitts is a Pedophile

        August 17, 2023 at 3:10 pm

        Why aren’t you in prison, Earl?
        We all know you’re a child rapist. We’ve seen your record.

        Maybe you should exercise your 2nd Amendment Rights shoot yourself in the head with a .45? The world will be a better and safer place when you are dead.

        Reply

  • eva

    August 17, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    I’ve got my first check for a total of 13,000 USD. I am so energized, this is whenever I first really acquired something. I will work much harder now and I can hardly hang bs30 tight for the following week’s installment. I highly recommend everyone
    .
    .
    To Apply……………………………………………………………….. sprl.in/YBl47V0

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories