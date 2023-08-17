Ethics Commission lawyer: Glen Gilzean can’t serve state board and run Disney oversight district

Glen Gilzean appears to have a choice to make.

Legal counsel for the Florida Ethics Commission says Gilzean can’t serve on that state board and run the district governing Walt Disney World.

The Ethics Commission Chair took a job in May as district administrator for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. That’s the high-profile special taxing district that replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had allowed Disney to self-govern its Central Florida resort property for decades.

But state law says no member of the Ethics Commission may hold any public employment, notes Steven Zuilkowski, general counsel for the Florida Ethics Commission.

“It appears that your position as District Administrator for the District is public employment, Zuilkowski writes in a memo to Gilzean. “Maintaining the public employment is inconsistent with the requirements.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed the entire oversight districts board while members of Reedy Creek were named by majority property owners, meaning the Disney company.

One of the first decisions by the new board was to hire Gilzean, a close ally of DeSantis who previously served as CEO of the Central Florida Urban League. DeSantis also appointed Gilzean to the Ethics Commission, a position he is set to hold until June 2024, and he now chairs the statewide board.

But in recent days, Gilzean came under fire for holding both positions. Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell criticized the administrator in a column earlier this week, drawing wide attention to the issue.

The same day, Gilzean asked Zuilkowski to research the issue and offer guidance.

“I don’t want there to be any appearance of a conflict of interest,” Gilzean wrote in an email to the general counsel.

Zuilkowski wrote that he had a previous conversation with Gilzean when he was first hired, but Gilzean said he had outside counsel suggest serving on the Commission and taking a job with the district was not a conflict.

In his memo, Zuilkowski carefully explored what constitutes public employment as compared to being a state contract worker. But since Gilzean’s contract with the district has no end date and requires full-time work at the will of a public board, the job qualifies.