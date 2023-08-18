Chris Christie: Donald Trump should ‘go back to Mar-a-Lago and retire’ if he skips GOP debate

Donald Trump has hinted he may forgo participating in the Republican presidential debate next week. Some have posited it’s out of fear of facing one of the GOP field’s sharpest debaters, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Provided that’s the case, Christie said, the former President should just call it quits now.

“If he’s not tough enough and honest enough and smart enough to stand on the same stage with me and debate these issues, then it’s time to go back to Mar-a-Lago and retire,” he said.

“If it’s true and he doesn’t show up on Wednesday night because he’s scared to confront me, why do we want him confronting Vladimir Putin? Why do we want him confronting President Xi (Jinping) of China? Why do we want him confronting Kim Jong Un in North Korea?”

Christie’s comments came Friday during a two-hour campaign stop in South Miami hosted by Miami’s Community News. Answering questions from attendees, the former federal prosecutor repeatedly lashed out at Ron DeSantis over a leaked memo advising Florida’s Governor to defend Trump from Christie’s criticism during the debate.

To be taken seriously as candidates, he said, those running for the Republican nomination must cease being sycophantic to the former President, who now faces criminal charges in Florida, Georgia, New York and Washington, D.C.

“They’re all wiggling around trying to act like this is normal. Let me say, everybody, by Wednesday night, the front-runner of our party is going to be out on bail in four different jurisdictions. … When are we going to stop pretending that this is normal?” he said.

“You listen to some of the candidates in this race, you would think Donald Trump is Voldemort from the Harry Potter books, he who shall not be named. They don’t even want to talk about it.”