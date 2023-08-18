Ron DeSantis hammers Joe Biden for Hawaii fire response

During a speech in Georgia, Florida’s Governor blasted President Joe Biden for failing to pay enough attention to fires in Hawaii.

Ron DeSantis told an Atlanta crowd that the President was derelict in addressing the “utter devastation” and that the “media” gives him a free pass because he’s a Democrat.

“You have these horrible fires in Hawaii and you know, my wife and I actually, we did our honeymoon in Maui way back in the day,” DeSantis said.

“It’s a great, great area. Just utter devastation. And Biden, what is he doing? He ends up on the beach and then he’s asked about it and he says, ‘Oh, no comment.'”

The Governor argued coverage of Biden’s response is proof of a double standard.

“If a Republican had tried to do that, what do you think the media would do? They would go crazy. In fact, they would blame the Republican for the fires happening in the first place,” DeSantis said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Biden’s initial response to a shouted question in a public place notwithstanding, the President approved a major disaster declaration last week. President Biden and the First Lady will head to Hawaii this Monday, meanwhile, to survey damage and discuss the next steps in Maui’s recovery from the fires.

DeSantis has allocated state resources also. He spoke on Thursday to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, and “Florida has deployed specialized K-9s and handlers from Florida’s USAR Teams to Maui.

The Governor “offered any resources they may need in the coming days and weeks. Florida stands with the people of Hawaii,” he added, in a post on the X social media platform.