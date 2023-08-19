Ron DeSantis ready to take action against illegal border crossers from Canada

Ron DeSantis has focused a lot of rhetoric on the border with Mexico, but he sees a security problem at the Canadian border also.

“Not as bad as the southern, but way worse than it’s probably ever been,” DeSantis said. “People know they can fly to Canada and then just come into our country that way.”

DeSantis vowed that the New Hampshire “Governor is not going to have to write a letter to Congress.”

“He can call me and we’ll send what we need to stop it,” DeSantis said Saturday in Manchester, during a Never Back Down meet and greet event.

The Governor stopped far short of prescribing the corrective measures he has advocated for at the Mexican border, however, including during remarks in the Granite State.

During a June town hall in Hollis, New Hampshire, the Florida Governor vowed to render illegal border crossers “stone cold dead.”

“If these cartels are breaking into a wall and cutting a piece out of the wall and moving product in, that’s going to be the last thing that those people have ever done because they’re going to end up stone-cold dead,” DeSantis said to applause.

DeSantis has also suggested that drone strikes may be an appropriate cross-border response to illegal crossers from Mexico.

“We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people,” DeSantis said earlier this month in Iowa.

Whether illegal crossers from Canada will end up “stone cold dead” or if people in Ontario and Quebec can expect drones targeting them remains to be seen, of course.