August 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis ready to take action against illegal border crossers from Canada

A.G. GancarskiAugust 19, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips Donald Trump supporters as ‘listless vessels’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Marco Rubio 2.0? Chris Christie mocks ‘canned line’ in Ron DeSantis’ debate memo

HeadlinesOrlando

Glen Gilzean defers choice between $400K Disney administrator job or Ethics Commission role

DeSantis NH NBD
No word on whether some of them may end up 'stone cold dead,' however.

Ron DeSantis has focused a lot of rhetoric on the border with Mexico, but he sees a security problem at the Canadian border also.

“Not as bad as the southern, but way worse than it’s probably ever been,” DeSantis said. “People know they can fly to Canada and then just come into our country that way.”

DeSantis vowed that the New Hampshire “Governor is not going to have to write a letter to Congress.”

“He can call me and we’ll send what we need to stop it,” DeSantis said Saturday in Manchester, during a Never Back Down meet and greet event.

The Governor stopped far short of prescribing the corrective measures he has advocated for at the Mexican border, however, including during remarks in the Granite State.

During a June town hall in Hollis, New Hampshire, the Florida Governor vowed to render illegal border crossers “stone cold dead.”

“If these cartels are breaking into a wall and cutting a piece out of the wall and moving product in, that’s going to be the last thing that those people have ever done because they’re going to end up stone-cold dead,” DeSantis said to applause.

DeSantis has also suggested that drone strikes may be an appropriate cross-border response to illegal crossers from Mexico.

“We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people,” DeSantis said earlier this month in Iowa.

Whether illegal crossers from Canada will end up “stone cold dead” or if people in Ontario and Quebec can expect drones targeting them remains to be seen, of course.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio 2.0? Chris Christie mocks 'canned line' in Ron DeSantis' debate memo

nextRon DeSantis rips Donald Trump supporters as 'listless vessels'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories