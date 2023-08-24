Ron DeSantis adds endorsements from 21 state, local officials after GOP debate

Ron DeSantis followed up his “commanding performance” in the first 2024 Republican presidential debate by adding 21 more endorsements from state lawmakers and local officials, his campaign says.

The post-debate haul brings the number of state-level officials backing him to more than 300 — the most of any candidate in the race, DeSantis for President said.

Gino Bulso, who joined fellow Tennessee Reps. Dale Carr and Jason Zachary in throwing support behind DeSantis, said Florida’s Governor is the right person to reverse President Joe Biden’s “radical policies and rising prices.”

“We need a President who understands how to rebuild the American dream and fight for the middle class,” he said in a statement. “Ron DeSantis has the vision, experience, and energy to reverse our economy’s decline and make life affordable for working families.”

Bulso’s use of the word “decline” echoes messaging DeSantis has used on the campaign trail and during the debate.

Illinois Senate Deputy Republican Leader Sue Rezin highlighted DeSantis’ work to clamp down on so-called “woke” education through legislation he’s championed to restrict LGBTQ-inclusive instruction and ban lessons on critical race theory in most public schools.

“As a mom … I am concerned about what our children are being taught in the classroom and what kind of country we will inherit,” she said. “Ron DeSantis is the only candidate who can be trusted to fight for my family the same way he fights for his and I am proud to endorse him for President.”

Joe Patterson, who offered an endorsement alongside fellow California Assemblyperson Tom Lackey, took aim at his Governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, a frequent target and potential future debate opponent of DeSantis’.

“As a resident of Gavin Newsom’s California, I know too well the ruinous costs of progressive lunacy,” Patterson said. “Only Ron DeSantis can restore sanity.”

Other nods came from Arizona Reps. Zach Gramlich, Aaron Pilkington and Ryan Rose; Colorado Sen. Larry Liston; Georgia Rep. Jodi Lott; Kansas Reps. Susan Humphries, Sandy Picker and Kristey Williams; Mississippi Sen. Chris Caughman and Rep. Fred Shanks; Washington Sen. Phil Fortunato and Rep. Chris Corry; Bexar County Commissioner Grany Moody of Texas; and Mayors Dick Muri and Jon Nehring of Steilacoom and Marysville, Washington.

DeSantis received praise after the debate for saying Vice President Mike Pence “did his duty” by refusing to block certification of the 2020 election results. Fox News, which hosted the debate, also noted DeSantis bucked expectations by not constantly mentioning “woke” during the two-hour program — as he did six times in 19 seconds during a Moms for Liberty conference June 30.

But news outlets largely gave DeSantis’ performance lukewarm reviews. Some said he didn’t do enough to distinguish himself from the seven other GOP candidates onstage. Others criticized him for ducking a question of whether he’d support a national ban on abortion and raising his hand to show he’d vote for Donald Trump if he’s convicted of a felony only after he saw others do it.

The Governor’s presidential campaign has already put together a highlight reel — viewable below — of his best moments of the night.