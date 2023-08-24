August 24, 2023
Ron DeSantis wonders if Vivek Ramaswamy comparing Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Pope went too far for Catholics
Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 24, 20233min1

DeSantis Ramaswamy
'I don't know why he did that.'

Ron DeSantis isn’t letting Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments on the Ukraine situation go unchallenged.

During the GOP Primary debate, Ramaswamy accused Republicans, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, of making a “pilgrimage” to “their Pope (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy without doing the same thing for people in Hawaii or the Southside of Chicago.”

DeSantis wondered if Catholics would be chafed by the equation of their spiritual leader to the leader of Ukraine.

“I think that as a Catholic, there’s probably not a lot of Catholics that appreciated the (Zelenskyy) reference,” DeSantis said. “I don’t know why he did that.”

The retroactive critique of Ramaswamy’s style comes after an almost-confrontation Wednesday night on the debate stage.

Ramaswamy got the first direct hit on DeSantis early, blasting “puppets following slogans handed over to them by their 400-page super PACs.”

“Do you want a super PAC puppet,” he asked, “or do you want a patriot who speaks the truth?”

DeSantis did not take the bait, however.

In a sign that Ramaswamy and DeSantis are locked in a close battle for second place to Donald Trump, polling shows that the two men were thought to have won Wednesday night’s debate.

The survey asked respondents who they thought performed best at the debate. DeSantis’ 27% puts him just 1 point behind Vivek Ramaswamy, the choice of 28% of the 504 registered Republican voters who watched the two-hour telecast on Fox News. Given the +/- 4.4-percentage-point margin of error, the two are statistically tied.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "The Ronald's Un-Official Campaign Manager' American

    August 24, 2023 at 2:19 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    If and when it comes to a direct contast between “The Ronald” and “The Apu” you all know “The Ronald” will prevail.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American
    *Bumper Sticker*
    VOTE DESANTIS

    Reply

