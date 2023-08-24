Erika Booth demands stop to committee claiming support while spreading disinformation

A Central Florida political committee claims it endorsed Republican Erika Booth supporting a gas tax. Another committee run by the same person is now attacking her over that supposed support.

That prompted Booth to send a cease-and-desist letter to the consultant behind both organizations.

“Mrs. Booth demands that you immediately publish a retraction and correction to the false messages,” Booth attorney Richard Coates wrote in letters to both groups.

Controversy started with digital messages supposedly touting the CFL Green Initiative Coalition’s support for Booth in the House District 35 Special Election. The organization was formed in July by Orlando resident Jeremy Fetzer. A Facebook page for the group primarily shares photographs and content from Democrats, including multiple candidates in HD 35.

But the recent controversy arose over a digital image including a photo of Booth showing her beside President Joe Biden.

The image was widely distributed in a text message by Florida Back The Blue that attacked Booth as a RINO, or Republican in name only. That political committee was also formed by Fetzer last November. The message suggests the Green group supported Booth because she supported a carbon tax on small businesses and a 10-cent gas tax to pay for carbon offsets.

“Our families, jobs and small businesses are at RISK with Erika Booth!” the message reads. “Vote NO for RINO Erika Booth!”

Fetzer told Florida Politics he was operating within state law running the two committees and simply exercising his First Amendment right to free speech.

“I’m well within my state statute rights,” Fetzer said.

He said the Green Initiative in fact did agree with several positions of Booth, an Osceola School Board member, such as solar initiatives.

But he further made clear he does not personally support Booth’s candidacy. Additionally, Florida Back The Blue separately sent out email blasts saying it supported Republican Scotty Moore in the HD 35 Republican Primary, and Fetzer praised Moore’s candidacy. A Primary is scheduled for Nov. 7.

“The candidate, Erica Booth, was put forth by Tallahassee elites to shove down the throats of Osceola Orange County voters, hence why she’s been given $500,000 dedicated to her campaign from House Republicans,” he said.

Of course, Booth has made no secret she boasts the endorsement of the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm for Florida House Republicans, and of GOP House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez.

Coates, General Counsel for the Republican Party of Florida, also notes that relationship in the cease and desist letter.

“Mrs. Booth has not accepted any endorsement by CFL nor will she,” the letter reads. “Rather, the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee endorsed Mrs. Booth as that committee is committed to electing conservative Republicans such as Mrs. Booth.”

The letter threatens legal remedies if the two political committees don’t stop releasing “false and libelous statements” about Booth.

While Fetzer maintains he has the right to political speech, the CFL website has a post correcting prior messages.

“Erika Booth candidate for FL State House District 35 is NOT currently on board with the existing plan for as identified by communication from her campaign: FL Green New Deal Plan; Carbon Tax Plan for businesses; Green Per Gallon Gas Tax,” a Facebook post reads. “Our organization will continue to work to get her support if/when elected as State Representative on these critical topics.”

The post accompanies a graphic with the message “We (heart) Erika Booth.”