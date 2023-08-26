August 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daniella Levine Cava re-election campaign to host Saturday petition-collecting event
Image via Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 26, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Sarasota model

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis taps 4 for inaugural Florida Scholars Academy board of trustees

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Consultant distributing misinformation to hurt Erika Booth has history of Democratic support

Daniella Levine Cava DLC
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Mayor’s campaign headquarters in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is ramping up her re-election campaign with a petition-gathering event.

She’s hosting her first “Petition Day of Action” Saturday morning to help her get on the 2024 ballot. Co-hosts include the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, SEIU Florida, Blue Wave Coalition and Ruth’s List Florida.

“In 2020, we became the first Miami-Dade mayoral campaign to qualify for the ballot by petition — and we’re going to do it again,” Levine Cava told Florida Politics by text.

“With just under a year until Election Day, I’m excited to have early support from the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, SEIU Florida, Ruth’s List Florida, Blue Wave Coalition, and other grassroots volunteers to gather signatures, engage voters, and get them fired up and inspired early to win the future of Miami-Dade.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Mayor’s campaign headquarters in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. Levine Cava and others will deliver remarks at 10:30 a.m., followed by a canvassing effort in which volunteers and supporters will join her in visiting “high traffic areas in the community” to seek petition signatures.

Those areas include the city of Coral Gables, unincorporated Dadeland area and the Miami neighborhoods of Brickell, Coconut Grove, Downtown, Midtown and Wynwood.

Canvassing will run until 2 p.m., after which volunteers are welcome back to Levine Cava’s campaign office for a social hour and pizza party with her team.

To get onto the ballot without paying a qualifying fee, candidates for Miami-Dade Mayor must receive and submit to the county Elections Department at least 15,294 signatures — representing 1% of the total number of registered electors in the county — by April 30, 2024.

Levine Cava made history in November 2020, when she won election with 54% of the vote to become Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the job.

So far, two people have filed to run against her: Republican social media influencer and political commentator Alex Otaola and Miguel Quintero, a Democratic trapeze artist who decided to run after dealing with repeat permitting issues at his home-based circus school.

Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid told Florida Politics this month he is “definitely leaning toward running.” Other Republicans rumored to be mulling bids include Miami-Dade Commissioner René García, Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, Levine Cava’s immediate predecessor as Mayor.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlake Dowling: Conference season is here — the power of meeting face to face

nextTakeaways from Tallahassee — The Sarasota model

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories