Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Sarasota model

“Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” is the subtitle for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bestselling book and, arguably, nowhere is that blueprint coming into sharper relief than in Sarasota County.

The county’s school Superintendent who resisted DeSantis’ decree against student mask mandates made a hasty exit upon the election of a new School Board late last year.

Three “health freedom” candidates in November won seats on the board of the county’s public hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, with campaigns that questioned the hospital’s mainstream approach to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment. That election has transformed sleepy proceedings into well-attended raucous affairs.

But even those dramatic developments might prove positively fleeting compared to what’s happening at New College of Florida.

In the last eight months, since the Governor installed six new members on the public college’s board, the changes at the liberal arts college have come fast and furious, beyond replacing the college President. The mathematical symbol for null has been ousted as the school mascot — now it’s the “Mighty Banyans.” An athletic program has been started from scratch. And the gender studies program has been shut down.

It’s right out of DeSantis’ stump speeches where he’s blasted the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that he says have led New College in particular, and higher education in general, down the wrong path.

“The mission of New College is not to be a Marxist indoctrination center but … to be the top classical liberal arts college in America,” DeSantis said in one stump speech in Michigan.

Meanwhile, as a new school year dawns, student orientation leaders told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune they were asked to remove their “Black Lives Matter” and rainbow buttons. (Also, President Richard Corcoran included the NRA in buttons he doesn’t want to see in a post on X, however.) More than a third of the faculty have left. But state officials see a silver lining.

It looks like all those changes, the resulting free media and increased funding from the state are having an impact on at least one of New College’s problems. Overall applications for the Class of 2027 and for students transferring to New College are up 18% over the previous year, and the number of new students joining the school increased 28% over the number that did last fall.

The semester starts Monday with record enrollment.

“The New College Board of Trustees is succeeding in its mission to eliminate indoctrination and refocus higher education on its classical mission,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement last week.

Only time will tell if this jump in interest at New College’s remaking can be sustained — after the headlines fade and the $52.7 million infusion from the state budget returns to regular allotments.

Still, Don Thieme, a professor of geosciences at Valdosta State University in Georgia, sees a concerning microcosm for higher education and society in general in the transformation of New College, where he graduated in 1982 after majoring in philosophy and history.

In particular, he finds it alarming the protection of tenure is losing its meaning for college and university faculty members. The ability to speak out, without fear of retribution, is a hallmark that’s made U.S. higher education the envy — and the model — for higher education institutions throughout the world, he said.

Five New College professors’ tenure was denied earlier this year over wider objections and new legislation makes it so that tenured faculty at the state’s higher education institutions undergo job performance reviews every five years that could lead to firing.

In that, he sees an ebb in appreciation for how higher education has improved society in ways that go beyond what job it enables a student to get. And it was exacerbated in the pandemic, he said.

“I think New College is a microcosm,” he said. “Even here, we have some local civil rights people and even our state Senator who said, it’s not a rational choice for low-income students to go to something other than a technical college because of the debt burden.”

Of the group denied tenure at New College, Thieme said, “That bothered me. That bothered me a lot.”

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Anne Geggis, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Caught on camera: Former President Donald Trump surrendered to Georgia authorities this week on election-related charges in the fourth indictment lodged against him this year. Trump spent about 20 minutes at an Atlanta-area jail where his mug shot was taken for the first time before he was released on $200,000 bond. The image quickly bounced around the internet, especially after Trump posted it on the social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter. The caption under the mug shot said “Election Interference. Never Surrender.” It was the first time Trump had posted on the platform in two-and-a-half years.

Making it official: Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat who spent two years in Congress, this week jumped into the race for U.S. Senate against incumbent Rick Scott. Mucarsel-Powell, who immigrated from Ecuador when she was 14, was recruited by Senate Democrats to challenge Scott. The day before Mucarsel-Powell announced her plans, Tampa Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell said she would not run in the contest. There are still two other notable Democrats in the race meaning that there will likely be a primary. Scott has never run for election during a presidential year, but his campaign team was dismissive of Mucarsel-Powell’s candidacy.

The arena: Eight candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination (but not Trump) squared off in a two-hour televised debate in Milwaukee. The debate was seen as crucial for helping stabilize the DeSantis campaign. For most of the night, DeSantis held his own — and one poll of debate watchers said he put in the best performance. (DeSantis did hesitate when asked if he would support Trump even if he was convicted of a crime.) An Iowa poll released two days afterward also showed him finally cutting into some of Trump’s lead in that state. DeSantis’ team had expected some of his rivals to go after him, but most of the clashes onstage featured several other candidates.

Following the map: Tallahassee Circuit Judge Lee Marsh did not sound receptive this week to arguments made by lawyers representing the Secretary of State’s office and the Legislature in a court battle over a congressional map pushed by DeSantis. Minority groups challenging the map argue it illegally diminished the power of Black voters in North Florida. In a stipulation agreement, attorneys for the state already conceded as much, but they argue that’s only because a prior map unreasonably crafted a district primarily, and unconstitutionally, motivated by race. Marsh, however, pointed out that the Florida Supreme Court approved the old map and that he was not going to rule that the higher court violated the U.S. Constitution.

Another Medicaid lawsuit: Florida is the first state in the nation to be taken to federal court over its Medicaid unwinding process in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency expiration. The National Health Law Program and the Florida Health Justice Project filed the legal challenge in Jacksonville against the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on behalf of three individuals who were told they were losing their Medicaid coverage. The lawsuit contends the notices are confusing and do not adequately explain why coverage is being dropped. Additionally, the lawsuit said the process state officials use does not provide an opportunity to challenge the redetermination.

— Eyes wide —

Law enforcement and coffee — it’s not just a cliché.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is giving a Back to the Blue Award to De Luna Coffee International for the Pensacola-based coffee producer’s support of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation.

The company has taken steps to ensure the bond continues, and Moody salutes them.

“Law enforcement officers work grueling schedules to keep us safe,” she said, in a prepared statement. “While we are sleeping, officers are patrolling the streets, monitoring traffic, and keeping watch over our communities.”

Fortunately, there’s coffee.

“During these long nights and early mornings, coffee can be crucial — and I think it’s fitting that a local coffee company stepped up to help law enforcement and support the mission of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation,” Moody said.

De Luna recently launched a new product and promised to donate some of the proceeds to the foundation (ECSF), Moody said in a news release.

The support will bolster the foundation’s community engagement efforts. And the Sheriff’s Blazer Academy is chief among those efforts. It’s teaching young men and women about courtesy, responsibility, empowerment and respect.

Also, the foundation hosts events such as Cops, Cars and Crawfish, in which community members are invited to a local racetrack for a car show, crawfish boil and a movie and Dining with Deputies, in which community members go out to eat with Escambia Sheriff’s Office.

— Treasure trove —

If X marks the spot, X is in Orlando.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is bringing some of the “treasure” from the state’s unclaimed property vault to the City Beautiful this weekend and putting it up for auction.

Unclaimed property is CFO jargon for just about anything that has been abandoned and fallen into the state’s possession. Most of the time, unclaimed property is some form of financial instrument, such as dormant bank accounts or insurance proceeds.

But Florida also has a repository of tangible property, and it simply does not have the space to hang on to it forever — consider this an “everything must go” situation.

Items up for bid have been on preview since Friday morning, with the auction set to begin at 9 a.m. today in the Holiday Inn & Suites Across from Universal Orlando at 5916 Caravan Ct.

“I’m excited to kick off our unclaimed property auction in Orlando this weekend with some outstanding items to bid on, including a 2-karat diamond platinum ring and a rare 1934 U.S. $1,000 bill. The proceeds generated by this auction are used to help fund education in Florida, and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time,” Patronis said.

Patronis noted that since he entered office in 2017, more than $2 billion has been returned to Florida citizens. An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property in their name and the CFO encourages Floridians to search the database at FLTreasureHunt.gov to see if they or their loved ones have some cash waiting for them.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Laura Gonzalez-Marques, of Coral Gables, to serve as Judge in the 11th Circuit. Gonzalez-Marques has served as a Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court since her appointment by DeSantis in 2021. Previously, she was an Attorney at Kobre & Kim LLP. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Columbia University. Gonzalez-Marques fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael Hanzman.

Miami-Dade County Court — DeSantis appointed Rita Cuervo, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court. Cuervo has been an Associate with Andrews Biernacki Davis since 2018. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, her master’s degree from the University of Miami, and her law degree from Florida State University. Cuervo fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Fred Seraphin.

Holmes County Supervisor of Elections — Gov. DeSantis appointed Howard “Rusty” Williams as Holmes County Supervisor of Elections. Williams, of Bonifay, is a permits manager for the Florida Department of Transportation. He was previously elected as a Holmes County School Board Member and is the former President of the Bonifay Kiwanis Club. Williams attended Chipola College.

Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors — DeSantis named Sara Bayliss, Ricky Bell, Monica Colucci, A. Jermaine Ford, Jim Norton, Alejandro “Alex” Tamargo, Paul Selvidio and Allen Shirley to the FHSAA Board of Directors. Bayliss is a College Admissions Adviser at St. John Paul II Catholic High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in management information systems and French from the University of Iowa and her MBA from FSU. Bell is the former Director of Interdivisional Support Services for Leon County Schools. He earned his bachelor’s degree from FSU and his master’s degree from FAMU. Colucci is a Miami-Dade County School Board Member for District 8. Previously, she served as the Special Assistant to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida International University. Ford is a Captain for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi. Norton is the Superintendent of Schools for Gulf County. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Troy University and his law degree from Faulkner University. Tamargo is the Principal of Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Miami and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University. Selvidio is the COO and CFO for the Community School of Naples. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from FSU. Shirley is the Principal of South Sumter High School. He is the former Director of Secondary Education and the District Athletic Director for Sumter County. Shirley earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida.

Florida School for Competitive Academics Board of Trustees — DeSantis appointed Michael Grego as Chair and named Bethany McAlister, Ethan Fieldman, Will Frazer, Thomas Grady, Andrea Keiser, and Dr. Jason Rosenberg to the Florida School for Competitive Academics Board of Trustees. Read more on Florida Politics.

Florida Museum of Black History Task Force — DeSantis appointed Brian Butler, Rep. Berny Jacques, and Altony Lee to the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force. Butler is the president and CEO of JCB Construction. He is the Chair of the University of Central Florida Foundation and was recognized as the 2022 “Most Influential Businessman” by Florida Trend Magazine and the Orlando Business Journal. Butler earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Brown University and his MBA from Duke University. Jacques is the Senior Partnership Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and the Representative for District 59 where he has served since 2022. He currently serves on the 6th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Jacques earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Washington Adventist University and his law degree from Stetson University. Lee is the Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs for the Board of Governors of the State University System. Previously, he served as the Director of University Relations and Engagement and an Adjunct Professor of Communications for Florida Gulf Coast University. Lee earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and government from FSU, his master’s degree in communications and journalism from FIU, and his doctorate in education from the University of Miami.

— Jobs, jobs, jobs —

Florida added more jobs than any other state last month, according to new data released by FloridaCommerce.

The department said the July tally was 44,500 jobs, including 42,800 private sector jobs. That compares to 27,900 jobs added by California and 26,300 jobs added by Texas, the No. 1 and No. 2 most populous states.

FloridaCommerce credits the win to “continued strategic investments in infrastructure development, workforce training, broadband availability and freedom-first policies continue to attract businesses to our state in competitive industries.”

A few more positive stats: Florida’s private sector job growth rate increased by 0.5% last month, which is five times faster than the national rate of 0.1%; Florida’s unemployment rate is 2.7%, marking 33 consecutive months below the national unemployment rate of 3.5% and 14 consecutive months as the lowest among the nation’s 10 largest states; and Florida’s labor force grew by 2.6% over the past 12 months, beating the national rate of 1.9%.

“Gov. DeSantis’ strategic investments in Florida’s residents, businesses, and communities continue to build momentum and keep Florida’s economy strong,” said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly.

“Thanks to Gov. DeSantis’s commitment, our economy is repeatedly outpacing the nation — proof that Gov. DeSantis’ freedom first policies are effective, despite the nation’s economic uncertainty.”

— A comeback in the works? —

Fingers crossed. But let’s call it a comeback in the making.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) approved Orion180 Select Insurance Company and Orion180 Insurance Company to operate in the state’s property market.

They are the third and fourth new property and casualty insurers to be approved to operate in Florida’s market following the passage of legislation designed to attract new companies to Florida’s ailing homeowners’ insurance market.

The OIR had previously approved Mainsail Insurance Company, and Tailrow Insurance Company, in August and April respectively.

“OIR has been diligently working to attract more companies, jobs and capital to Florida’s insurance market since the passage of recent legislative reforms,” said Commissioner Michael Yaworsky. This announcement is “another sign that the reforms are having a positive impact on Florida’s insurance market. We look forward to continuing this momentum and giving consumers more options in the market for homeowners insurance.”

A full list of new entities approved to enter the Florida insurance market is available on OIR’s website here.

— No crisis here —

While Florida’s property market might be in crisis, its workers’ compensation market is not. The National Council of Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is proposing insurance carriers reduce their workers’ compensation costs on average by 15% for Florida businesses starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Statewide business associations cheered the news.

The proposed filing is based on data from Policy Years 2020 and 2021 as of year-end 2022. The industry has seen favorable loss experience in each of those years.

NCCI analyzes workers’ compensation data nationwide. In Florida, NCCI is the designated organization charged with annually submitting proposed rates to the Office of Insurance Regulation. Those rates are reviewed by actuaries on behalf of the state’s Insurance Commissioner, who can approve the NCCI recommendation or order it to be adjusted upward or downward.

In a no-fault system, workers’ compensation precludes workers from suing their employers for causing their employees’ injuries. In exchange for immunity from lawsuits, employers are required to provide injured workers access to the health care they need to heal.

— Howdy, partner —

There’s a joint effort underway, of some sort, to boost the protections of residents across the Sunshine State against the misuse or mishandling of booze and tobacco.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced this week that its Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) is partnering with local law enforcement agencies “to help keep communities safe.”

A DBPR news release offered no details on the initiative, which Secretary Melanie Griffin announced alongside Rep. Chuck Brannan, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter and Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler.

ABT is responsible for issuing permits and licenses for the manufacturing, importing, exporting, storage, distribution or sale of alcoholic beverages and products containing tobacco or nicotine. It also conducts related audits.

— Don’t do it —

Although in today’s day and age leaving a child locked in a hot car may seem unimaginable to anyone, let alone a parent, the sad reality is that it does happen, and the results are often fatal. The inside of a car can get hot fast, rapidly reaching temperatures over one hundred degrees within minutes.

Due to extra traveling by families, the hotter Summer temperatures, and school not being in session, the number of accidents that occur over the summer is statistically higher. But just because a lack of routine is in place, doesn’t mean it’s safe or excusable.

Florida’s top health care joined Nuñez to remind people to never leave children in cars unattended.

DeSantis’ administration officials made the plea as the state reports six children have died after being left in cars.

“Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle can cause serious harm to a child or even lead to death. The inside of a car can get hot quickly, especially in Florida, and cause heat stroke in a child. It is crucial for Floridians to check their vehicles before locking their doors and walking away,” Nuñez said.

The Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch, Department of Health Assistant Deputy Secretary for Health Melissa Jordan, and Ounce of Prevention Fund President and CEO Jennifer Ohlsen also called attention to the issue of leaving children in hot cars.

“We all play a role to be hypervigilant and check our surroundings, especially those providing transportation services to Floridians with unique abilities. Please understand the supports that are needed and create multiple prompts for checking on all passengers when leaving a vehicle,” Hatch said.

DOH’s Jordan gave the reminder that “even just a few minutes in a hot car can lead to heat stroke, which can be fatal.”

She went on to say, “Children are especially vulnerable to this heat risk and should never be left unattended in a car. These injuries and deaths are tragic but preventable. Make sure to always look before you lock.”

— It’s electric —

Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) Chair Andrew Fay was in Lima, Peru, this week for an electric talk on battery-propelled vehicles and their effects on the power grid.

Joining energy experts from across the globe at the VIII World Forum on Energy Regulation, Fay participated in forum discussion on electric vehicles (EVs), their impacts on power infrastructure, the potential for new generation requirements, and the need for better grid management — a vital subject in Florida, which ranks second nationwide in the number of EVs on the road.

He also addressed Florida’s role in supporting the manufacturing of other forms of electric transportation, including large commercial vehicles.

“As energy sectors work to successfully transition electric generation, I believe that our voices can help shape the future intersection of energy and transportation,” Fay said. “As regulators, we have a responsibility to share and collaborate on the best path forward and to continue to position the United States as a beacon of international energy policy.”

— Top honors —

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement this week honored four local members at the agency’s Annual Awards program.

Ryan Nielsen, a telecommunications consultant, was named the agency’s Outstanding New Member; Sandra Dickey was named the agency’s Distinguished Support Member of the Year; and Jerilyn Ammons, a systems programming administrator, and Ruthie James, a criminal justice information examiner, were presented with lifetime achievement awards.

Nielsen, who works in the Office of Statewide Investigative Services, joined FDLE in 2022 and has been key in managing FDLE’s radio transition project. He effectively managed the logistics and deployment of more than 2,500 new radios statewide, including vehicle installations.

“All state agencies were on the cusp of a $12 million agency radio transition, which involved moving to new equipment and a new infrastructure. This would be a massive statewide logistical challenge, yet being two months into his new role Ryan didn’t miss a step,” wrote his nominator for the award.

Dickey is a government analyst in the Criminal Justice Professionalism division, which provides technical support and direction to 494 criminal justice agencies.

During 2021 and 2022, the Officer Records Section experienced an unprecedented staff shortage. Because of this turnover, Dickey was the only member in the Officer Records Section from May 2022 through the end of the year. She was responsible for 58% of all calls received by the Officer Records Section in 2022, handling 5,460 telephone calls for assistance from criminal justice agencies, training schools, and citizens out of a total of 9,426 telephone calls received by the Officer Records Section in 2022.

Ammons was cited for her 43 years with the agency’s Information Technology Services division where she has held a variety of leadership positions, including software developer, systems analyst, project manager, section manager, and bureau chief.

James, a 34-year veteran of the agency, works in the agency’s Firearms Purchase Program, where she has worked in many facets of the business, including analyzing criminal history records and completing disposition research.

— Bridge project underway —

Say goodbye to the old and hello to the new.

The Florida Department of Transportation broke ground this week on a $171 million project to replace Brooks Bridge in Okaloosa County. The bridge is the primary east-west connector between downtown Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa Island.

Located on a heavily used section of the 98 corridor the four-lane bridge that initially opened in 1996 carried an average annual daily traffic count of 66,000 drivers over the Santa Rosa Sound and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

The new Brooks Bridge will feature six travel lanes (three eastbound and three westbound).

When completed the new bridge will be 2,111 feet, or 793 feet longer than the current bridge. Upon completion, projected for the summer of 2027, the bridge’s vertical distance will be increased from 50 feet to 65 feet to meet U.S. Coast Guard regulations.

— Come together —

The City of Tallahassee is hosting a dedication ceremony for Tallahassee’s 9/11 Memorial at the American Red Cross’s Capital Area Chapter headquarters on Monday, Sept. 11.

The ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. and include remarks from the leader of the project and CEO of Team Guardian, Michael Terhune, as well as representatives from Leon County, the American Red Cross, Leon County EMS and the City of Tallahassee.

The memorial, which also serves as a functional sundial, is constructed from a beam from the South Tower from ground zero. The names of the ones who prematurely lost their lives to the 9/11 terror attacks are engraved on the memorial. Terhune will stay at the memorial site after the dedication ceremony to reflect and read out loud each name in remembrance.

This event is open to members of the public, and all are actively encouraged to attend the dedication ceremony. Additionally, a special effort is being made to invite individuals who survived the attacks, responded that day, or lost a loved one in general.

These individuals are asked to RSVP online.

American Red Cross’s Capital Area Chapter headquarters are located at 1115 Easterwood Dr., Tallahassee. Limited parking only. Overflow parking is available at Tom Brown Park.

— Move-in day —

Dorms at the nation’s largest historically Black university by enrollment are expected to be near capacity when classes begin next week, following an influx of new students arriving on campus.

Florida A&M University (FAMU) was abuzz with activity Monday as first-time college pupils arrived with their families to move into the 700-bed FAMU Towers North and South.

Other move-in days were scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and over the weekend, when students will settle into Polkinghorne Villages, Sampson, Young, Palmetto South and Phase III residence halls, the latter two of which underwent $3.5 million in renovations.

Administrators project 98-100% capacity of 2,679 on-campus beds this fall.

Student arrivals coincided with Welcome Week, which includes the President’s Ice Cream Social and Student Government Association Summer Crab Boil on Friday at the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater parking lot. At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a Freshman Transition Ceremony at Jacke Gaither Gymnasium.

“It’s an exciting time for parents and students, particularly incoming first-time-in-college students making the transition to FAMU,” FAMU Vice President for Student Affairs William Hudson told the school’s associate communication director, Andrew Skerritt.

“They’re coming to beautiful facilities. We have faculty, staff, students, and alumni supporting them and helping them move their things in. This is what the ‘FAMUly’ is all about.”

— New crop —

A new crop of Seminoles has arrived at Florida State University and university officials are calling this year’s first-year crop “among the best students that have entered.”

No offense to you, alums, but this year’s class boasts an average 1350 total SAT score, well above the national average of 1050. They hail not only from all 67 of the state’s counties but also all the other 49 states and 61 countries. from all 50 states.

And competition for FSU’s 6,000 first-year spots was intense: The university received 75,000 applications for them.

“We are so excited to welcome this freshman class to Florida State University,” said President Richard McCullough. “FSU is a wonderful and beautiful campus — very friendly and welcoming — and we’re so proud of our freshman class that’s coming here this year.”

Still, the number representing an advance in their families’ fortunes remains significant: 22% of admitted students will be the first in their families to attend a college or university.

The university has also been able to expand its Presidential Scholars Program to an unprecedented 48 students. That’s nearly double the number in its inaugural class of students in 2014. These students, identified as having the potential to be extraordinary leaders, receive a merit scholarship worth $38,000 plus whatever it would cost if they came from out of state.

— Capitol Directions —

DeSantis 2024 — Up arrow — Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated.

Woke — Down arrow — It slept through the debate.

Matt Gaetz — Up arrow — “I just want to see the meltdown” is catchier than “COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

Jimmy Patronis — Down arrow — As Mallory said in “Natural Born Killers,” don’t be so f****** eager.

Ron DeSantis’ map — Down arrow — Put a fork in it.

Disney firefighters — Down arrow — Having lost their annual passes to the Magic Kingdom, maybe they’re rethinking how quickly they cozied up to the Governor.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — It looks like something good came out of the second (third?) campaign reset.

Brian Swensen — Up arrow — This Florida man’s candidate may be a neophyte, but there’s no denying Ramaswamy is on a hot streak.

Kiyan Michael — Up arrow — Still wonder why DeSantis went all-in for this Angel mom?

Jay Collins, Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — These Senators also deserve credit for DeSantis’ non-loss in the debate.

Michelle Salzman — Up arrow — The Panhandle all-star did a round-trip to Milwaukee and somehow found time to file a term limits amendment, too.

Lake Co. Delegation — Down arrow — Keeping gay people safe is not “picking winners and losers.”

Hillary Cassel — Up arrow — How bad is the property insurance market? RDD’s deputy campaign manager hired her to sue his carrier.

Kelly Stargel — Down arrow — You’d think a Budget Chief would understand how to juggle a few pots of money.

Tony Carvajal — Up arrow — Wherever he goes, he brings an A-game; we can’t wait to see what he does at AIF.

AIF — Up arrow — Speaking of the Voice of Florida business, it had a smart annual conference with a needed reset of its political ops. Good hires. Great vision.

Jacob Engels — Down arrow — Start digging through your Gmail archives.

Publix — Down arrow — If we don’t stand our ground on hurricane cakes, free sugar cookies and coffee will be next.