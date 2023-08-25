August 25, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis has 5% support from Republicans under the age of 55

A.G. Gancarski August 25, 2023

DeSantis AP 2
Older voters are nearly 3 times more likely to back the Florida Governor, meanwhile.

New polling released after the GOP presidential debate shows an age gap when it comes to Ron DeSantis supporters.

A Léger survey conducted Wednesday and Thursday in conjunction with the New York Post shows that while DeSantis has 9% support overall (52 points behind Donald Trump, but in second place nonetheless), there is an age gap.

Voters 54 years old or younger are much less likely to back the Florida Governor’s 2024 bid for the Republican nomination than those 55 and up.

Among voters 18 to 34 years of age, DeSantis’ 5% puts him behind Mike Pence’s 6% and in a tie with Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump is at 58% with this group.

Among voters 35 to 54 years of age, DeSantis is still at 5%, putting him 3 points behind Ramaswamy with that cohort, and 59 points behind Trump’s 64% with this cohort.

Among voters 55 and older, DeSantis is in a much stronger position, with 14% support. While that’s 47 points behind Trump, the Governor is still 10 points ahead of Ramaswamy and Pence with the older crowd.

Interestingly, the poll suggests regional variations in support for DeSantis as well. The Northeast is his weakest area; he has 6% support there. In western states, however, DeSantis has 13% support.

DeSantis is still in second place in the Race to the White House polling average. Trump has 55% support, DeSantis has 14% and Ramaswamy is at 8%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

Categories