August 25, 2023
Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump headline new Joe Biden ad on ‘extreme’ abortion bans
Image via Biden-Harris 2024.

Jesse Scheckner August 25, 2023

Ron DeSantis Ad Biden Harris Abortion
‘This ad is the first of many that will hold all MAGA Republicans accountable for their extreme, losing positions throughout the cycle.'

President Joe Biden’s campaign is highlighting abortion in its latest digital ad, and two Florida men competing for his job are front and center in it.

The one-minute spot — part of a 16-week, $25 million media campaign — prominently features Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump and underlines their efforts to roll back abortion rights.

It will run for two weeks on YouTube and connected TV beginning Friday, targeting women in battleground states.

“This ad is the first of many that will hold all MAGA Republicans accountable for their extreme, losing positions throughout the cycle, while also highlighting the President’s support for women and their fundamental rights,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Campaign Manager for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the overwhelming majority of Americans against these bans, and for codifying Roe into law.

The ad includes a clip from Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate in which DeSantis declares, “I believe in a culture of life.”

It does not contain DeSantis’ assertion during the debate that Biden and “Democrats are (trying to approve) abortion up until the moment of birth. That isn’t accurate. Biden has committed to restoring abortion rights protected under the now-overturned Roe decision, which safeguarded a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy until a fetus is viable for birth, with some exceptions.

The ad is also missing when DeSantis refused onstage to commit to expanding nationwide the ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy in Florida, which he signed in April.

But it includes audio of Trump taking credit for getting “rid of Roe v. Wade” through the appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices. There is also a clip of Trump during his 2016 run for the presidency saying “there has to be some form of punishment” for women who seek abortions if the procedure is banned nationally.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina also appears in the ad, saying, “I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”

The ad is running in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

2 comments

  • Michael K

    August 25, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Good for calling out that lie of “abortion before birth.” Nonsense and Republicans know it. And Ron, just as he did in the governor’s race, does not have the courage to man up and tell the truth, but if elected, you can be sure he will propose a nationwide ban.

    Reply

  • Joe The Plumber

    August 25, 2023 at 11:08 am

    25M flushed down the toilet and for what? Democrats cant sway the Hispanics, which Democrats let in the country by the millions, that they will not burn in HEII for eternity, by supporting abortion with their votes.
    And the abortion lines for Blacks, Whites, Asians, Democrats, Republicans, NPA, Independants, ect are already drawn and that 25M wont change a vote.
    There is nobody out there thinking wow if I just saw some fancy and expensive advertizing about abortion then I may just change my views.
    So why would rational voters vote to elect a fiscially irresponsable political party which is even dumber than a guy named Joe The Plumber?
    Yeah I’m THAT Joe The Plumber. Without me Trump Never would have beat Hillary in 2016.

    Reply

