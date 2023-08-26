Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 33 counties ahead of tropical storm

With Invest 93L seemingly headed toward Florida as a tropical storm, Florida’s Governor is issuing a state of emergency for nearly half of the state’s 67 counties Saturday.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The order applies to Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla Counties.

The EO notes that “as of 8:00 AM EDT on August 26, 2023, the National Hurricane Center reported that a broad area of low pressure, which originated off the west coast of Central America, is projected to gradually develop into an organized storm as it moves northward over the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.”

“Invest 93L will intensify into a tropical depression over the weekend and continue to strengthen as it moves northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and could affect portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast, as well as previously impacted areas still recovering from Hurricanes lan and Nicole, as early as Tuesday, August 29,” the order adds, with a “risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity for the Florida Big Bend and portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast.”

The Governor’s timely issuing of an emergency declaration, issued as he barnstorms Iowa for his presidential campaign, comes weeks after he urged homeowners to “knock on wood” in the hopes Florida didn’t suffer any major storms this year given uncertainties in the property insurance market.

“I think what’s going to happen is because we did those reforms, it now is more economical for companies to come in. I think they’re going to wait through this hurricane season and then I think they’re going to be willing to deploy more capital to Florida,” DeSantis said in July during an appearance on the Howie Carr Show.

“So, knock on wood, we won’t have a big storm this summer. Then I think you’re going to start to see companies see an advantage,” DeSantis added.