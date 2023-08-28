August 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis warns to park electric vehicles somewhere dry before Idalia lands
Once the storm leaves, the scammers move in, says Jimmy Patronis. Image via @JimmyPatronis/Twitter.

Jacob OglesAugust 28, 20235min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Tropical Storm Idalia nears hurricane as it barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Alexandra Davis raises $90K for Broward County Commission bid

APoliticalHeadlines

As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination: What to know

patronis
The state saw 21 electric vehicles catch fire after Hurricane Ian flooded Southwest Florida.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says owners of electric vehicles should park cars away from storm surge areas.

The Panama City Republican urged caution to EV owners as Tropical Storm Idalia threatens Florida’s Gulf coast. He stressed Florida wants to avoid some of the problems Tesla and other EV owners faced after Hurricane Ian last year.

“We saw a number of fires associated with EVs from Hurricane Ian. We know that the saltwater from storm surge can compromise these batteries, causing fires which cannot be easily suppressed,” Patronis said.

“The best fire teams can do is keep water on the battery until the fuel burns out. If you’re evacuating and leaving an EV, or other lithium ion powered devices like scooters or golf carts in your garage, you’re creating a real fire threat for your home, your communities, and first responders. Take this threat seriously. If there’s even a small risk of your EV being impacted by storm surge, move it to higher ground before it’s too late.”

Patronis, whose duties include working as Florida’s Chief Fire Marshal, said he was startled last year to learn so many vehicles caught fire after Hurricane Ian passed.

He visited a site in Collier County, which was primarily impacted by storm surge and flooding from Ian, and saw lines of cars parked away from structures or one another in order to control fire hazards.

One major problem Patronis described was that even after lithium battery fires were extinguished, continued exposure to saltwater caused new ignitions. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said there were 21 fires associated with EVs from Hurricane Ian alone.

Patronis ultimately sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calling an assessment of risks provided by electric vehicles in hurricane events.

“I joined North Collier Fire Rescue to assess response activities related to Hurricane Ian and saw with my own eyes an EV continuously ignite, and continually reignite, as fireteams doused the vehicle with tens-of-thousands of gallons of water,” Patronis said then.

“Subsequently, I was informed by the fire department that the vehicle, once again reignited when it was loaded onto the tow truck. Based on my conversations with area firefighters, this is not an isolated incident. As you can appreciate, I am very concerned that we may have a ticking time bomb on our hands.”

He similarly sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking for steps to be developed to protect first responders dealing with EV fires after disasters. Patronis’ Office has also worked in the last year to coordinate solutions with EV manufacturers.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTropical Storm Idalia nears hurricane as it barrels toward Florida's Gulf Coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Emergency operations, emergency shelters open, schools closed ahead of expected midweek hurricane landfall
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more