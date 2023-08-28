August 28, 2023
Alexandra Davis raises $90K for Broward County Commission bid
Image via Alexandra Davis.

Jesse Scheckner

Alexandra Davis
If she or her current opponent wins, the Broward County Commission will have 3 sitting members of color for the first time.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis has raised $90,000 in three months running for the Broward County Commission, a sizable haul compared to that of her sole opponent.

Davis’ gains came through a blend of personal and corporate contributions, many of which from the real estate development industry, government consultants and lobbyists, and local business owners and managers.

Through June 30, the last date by which campaign finance is available under Florida’s new quarterly fundraising reporting rules, she’d spent about $1,100. Most of the money went to website development, graphic design and donation-processing fees through PayPal.

She also added $1,750 of her money to the campaign.

Davis is a retired teacher who has worked as a Miami-Dade County administrator across various departments. Her public work in Miramar includes service on the city’s Planning and Zoning, Community Service and Education boards.

Her opponent, criminal defense and civil rights lawyer Dameka Davis, filed for the race in July. So far, nearly all of the $12,000 in her campaign account are carryover funds from her prior run at the Commission in 2022.

Provided either candidate wins a seat on the County Commission and Commissioner Hazelle Rogers secures re-election next year, it’ll be the first time the nine-member Broward panel would have three members of color.

Rogers, a veteran state lawmaker and longtime Lauderhill Lakes politician, won a Special Election for the Broward Commission’s District 9 seat in August 2022. So did the Commission’s other Black member, Robert McKenzie, a former Fort Lauderdale Commissioner who replaced Jared Moskowitz after Moskowitz won a seat in Congress.

Broward Commissioners in December 2021 made significant changes to the county’s district map. They moved District 8 from covering the southwestern border of the county to its center, where it now encompasses parts of Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale and Oakland Park. District 9 shifted westward to cover most of Lauderhill and parts of Plantation and Sunrise.

Both were, and remain, primarily Black-performing districts.

Meanwhile, District 7 — which had previously covered parts of Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Hollywood and Davie — moved to the southern border of the county abutting Miami-Dade to include Hollywood, Miramar, Pembroke Pines and West Park.

As such, Broward County effectively gained a third Black-performing Commission district.

The Primary Election in 2024 is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

