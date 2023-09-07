Last Call for 9.7.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Save the date: Rep. Daniel Perez will be sworn in as Speaker-designate on Sept. 18, when the House meets for the first time ahead of the 2024 Legislative Session.

Perez, a Miami Republican, was first elected in 2018 and before his first Session was already considered a front-runner for the 2024-26 Speaker term.

Florida Politics first reported in March 2019 that Perez had gathered an early lead among the 2018 freshman class, but GOP caucus rules delayed the vote until after the 2019 Session adjourned. Come mid-June, he officially locked up the race.

Perez takes over at a time when Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers, although his efforts supporting 2024 House candidates will determine whether the GOP maintains its grip — the current makeup is 83-35 with two vacancies; Republicans need 80 seats to keep legislative Democrats on their back foot.

His term will also coincide with the final two years of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, assuming the Governor is not in the White House when the 2025 Session gavels in.

According to the designation announcement, Perez’s ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the House chamber. Barring a total meltdown of the House Republican campaign arm, Perez will take over as House Speaker following the November 2024 elections.

“You don’t get to come here and blame me for some madman. That is not appropriate and I’m not going to accept it.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, chastising a questioner who blamed him for the Jacksonville shooting.

