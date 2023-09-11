ALEC’s advocacy arm joins call for caution on anti-China investment law

While on board with the intent of the legislation, a prominent state-focused activist organization is joining the private sector’s warning that a new anti-China law could harm real estate investment in Florida.

In a press release, the advocacy component of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC Action) added to what’s becoming a chorus of industry caution about a bill (SB 264) that Gov. Ron DeSantis prioritized and signed over the summer.

With some exceptions, the law generally prohibits Chinese nationals and government entities and affiliates from purchasing commercial or agricultural real property in Florida. It also places certain restrictions on nationals from other countries “of concern.” Industry members and groups like ALEC Action fear that the law’s language could be misconstrued and applied too broadly.

ALEC Action’s criticisms echo those of the powerful Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), a business-interest group that authored a letter in August sounding the alarm about the new bill.

In its letter, AIF had warned against a broad interpretation of the law as agencies implement it. One major risk, according to AIF, is that it might interfere with investment from publicly traded companies with some-but-little financial backing from the People’s Republic of China. Another concern is that Chinese participation in otherwise U.S.-based funds may bar those funds from investing in Florida properties.

That letter was sent to Melanie Griffin, Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ALEC Action is now repeating that warning to the Florida Real Estate Commission, Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Department of Economic Opportunity.

In August, Griffin told Florida Politics that the rules from implementation of the law will come through the Florida Real Estate Commission.