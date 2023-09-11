September 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis takes credit for post-Idalia power restoration in tele-town hall
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 11, 20233min2

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marine Capitol rioter gets 1 hour of community service for each of the 279 Marine Civil War casualties

HeadlinesInfluence

Fabián Basabe complains he hasn’t been served lawsuit over touching, defamation; plaintiffs say they can’t find him

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Frederick Southwick: Floridians’ health, lives depend on this crucial state Supreme Court ruling

AP-DeSantis-1-1100x733
The Governor explained that he had a good reason to be off the campaign trail.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is back on the campaign trail, and as evidenced by a recent “tele-town hall” with supporters, the state’s response to Hurricane Idalia is part of his 2024 pitch.

In the call, DeSantis took credit specifically for power restoration, contending that other states have more power outages than Florida as part of the “appropriate and overwhelming” response his administration delivered after the Big Bend storm.

“If you look at power throughout the country, there are a handful of states that have more people without power than we do,” DeSantis said. “And we are basically eight days after the hurricane left the state of Florida.”

It’s unclear at this writing Monday afternoon which states are part of that “handful.” According to PowerOutage.US, Florida has more than 9,300 accounts without power currently. California, with more than 7,300 out, is in second place.

Florida’s post-Idalia outages were resolved as of Sept. 8. The number of reported outages at one time peaked at 288,000 at 3 p.m. Aug. 30. Altogether, more than 568,000 power reconnections occurred since the storm first hit the state’s Gulf Coast last Wednesday.

DeSantis extolled the pace of restoration after the storm.

“This has probably been the fastest restoration, even faster than we did during Hurricane Ian,” he said. “The co-ops here locally are working with Duke (Energy), the municipals, Florida Power & Light, (Tampa Electric) and every utility provider in the state, pretty much, to get those homes up and running as soon as possible.”

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarine Capitol rioter gets 1 hour of community service for each of the 279 Marine Civil War casualties

2 comments

  • My Take

    September 11, 2023 at 6:27 pm

    Absòlutely shameless.

    Reply

  • Richard C. Russell

    September 11, 2023 at 6:28 pm

    Will he take credit for enabling his friends at that large mining company when it destroys our aquifers, waterways, marine life and turns SW Florida into something resembling “Love Canal” in New York.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories