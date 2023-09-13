Coral Gables, firefighters union on verge of deal after years of negotiation

After three years of contract negotiations that grew so deadlocked this year the two parties went to arbitration, Coral Gables and a union representing its fire rescue personnel have struck a deal.

Coral Gables Firefighters Association Local 1210, which represents 137 city firefighters, announced it has approved and ratified collective bargaining agreements through 2026, with more than 86% of its members voting for the new terms.

Contract provisions include retroactive salary increases from 2020 to 2023 and through 2026, as well as updated staffing requirements.

Coral Gables Manager Peter Iglesias placed a resolution approving the agreement on the City Commission’s Wednesday agenda.

In anticipation of the measure’s approval, Local 1210 President David Perez said in a statement that his organization appreciates that the city “was able to see the value in providing competitive pay and the resources needed to recruit and retain the talent to meet the demands of the city’s growth.”

“Today, the men and women of Local 1210 demonstrated the importance of solidarity and strength by helping to secure an agreement that is designed to recognize the important contributions and first class service they provide not only to Coral Gables but to Miami-Dade County at large,” he said.

Around mid-January, Local 1210 leaders declared an impasse in contract talks with Coral Gables administrators, complaining they had not received “any tangible offers” to address the city’s recent growth and further expansion expected in the next several years.

The group noted several developments in the city it believed merited more favorable agreements. They included some 30 construction projects then in development, a passel of high-rise towers built in recent years that over the past five years resulted in a 14% increase in call volume, prompting Perez to request more fire rescue staff to handle added demands.

There’s also a trio of annexations the city has planned.

The new contract includes across-the-board raises of 2%, retroactive to October 2022 and 2023; across-the-board wage hikes of 3.5%, effective in October 2023 and 2024; and 3% raises on Oct. 6, 2025.

There is also a “Step Pay Plan” to reward continued service through yearly pay increases, inclusive of mandatory 5% raises at the 10th, 15th and 20th year of service.

Coral Gables would also agree to maintain staffing levels to provide at least 32 firefighters on duty daily. If the city expands or reduces its coverage area, that daily staffing level would be “increased or reduced accordingly.”

In cases of downsizing, Coral Gables would agree to let go of personnel on the basis of seniority, and no new people would be able to be hired until recently terminated personnel were given an opportunity to return to work.

“This contract ensures that we can recruit and retain the best talent,” Perez said, “and that Coral Gables residents will continue to receive the high quality service they have come to expect from our firefighters and paramedics.”

Florida Politics contacted the Coral Gables City Manager’s office and Mayor Vince Lago for comment and will update this report to reflect their responses and the City Commission vote.