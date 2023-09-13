September 13, 2023
Personnel note: New leadership for network of Tallahassee media pros

image0-2
FPRA is a professional organization for public relations professionals — a popular gig in Tallahassee.

A fresh crop of public relations professionals with diverse experiences and backgrounds are now leading an important branch of a statewide public relations organization.

The Capital City chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) announced the election of a new board of directors, each of whom will serve a yearlong term for the organization.

Tallahassee-based consultant Carla Brown Lucas is now the President of the branch. She replaces outgoing President Holly Brooks, also a media consultant.

Lucas said her board will be focused on providing value to the chapter’s members, for whom she said the organization exists. The FPRA provides, among other intangibles, resources, networking opportunities, and professional development to its members.

“Whether it’s our novel professional development programming, the networking opportunities we facilitate, or the opportunity to take on a leadership role, an FPRA membership is a valuable asset,” Lucas said. “Most of all, we want members to feel valued and that their involvement with FPRA is noticed, recognized, and appreciated.”

Valencia L. Scott, the Deputy Director of Public Relations at the Leon County Property Appraiser’s Office, is the President-elect, meaning she’ll take over at the end of Lucas’ term.

Kendra Parson, of Moore Communications Group, and Andy Janecek, who leads public relations for Leon’s Property Appraiser’s office, fill in the Secretary and Treasurer positions, respectively.

Lauren Helm, of MillCreek Financial Consultants, is the Director of Credentialing. Caroline Benson, Press Secretary for the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, will oversee awards and recognitions.

Meanwhile, MADD Florida’s Claudia Machado will handle comms for the branch; Kira Leasure from the FSU Foundation is in charge of membership matters; Consultant Rachel Smith will manage programming; and Drew Piers, of Sachs Media, is responsible for student relations.

