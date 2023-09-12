Ron DeSantis says killing border crossers a ‘few times’ will deter future occurrences

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to justify killing people illegally crossing the Mexican border, and that it won’t take too many of these executions to get the message across.
“But when somebody’s got a backpack on and they’re breaking through the wall, you know, that’s hostile intent and you have every right to take action under those circumstances. And guess what, you do that a few times, the times are a-changin’, they will have to respond to that,” DeSantis said during a a Tuesday night appearance on the CBS Evening News.
DeSantis noted that not all border crossers will be presumed to be members of drug cartels.
“I mean, if they’re trying to break through the wall, we will have deadly force authorized to be able to stop that,” DeSantis said. “Cartel members, I mean, you have to identify them as being hostile. I mean, if there’s, if there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not a cartel member, there’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that.”
The Governor continues to take a tough stand against the porosity of the Mexican border.
During a recent “tele-town hall” with supporters, he said the American government is “entitled” to render at least some illegal crossers “stone cold dead.”
“Some of the things that we’ve already highlighted as part of our agenda, our border policy, I’m the only one that’s willing to send the military to the border and to use deadly force against the Mexican drug cartels,” DeSantis said. “We’re entitled to do it. They’re killing tens of thousands of our fellow Americans.”
“And so our message for the Mexican cartels is if you break into our country and you try to run drugs when I’m President, it would be the last thing you do because you’re going to end up stone cold dead at the border.” DeSantis added.
4 comments
My Take
September 12, 2023 at 7:35 pm
What a loathsome excuse for a person.
If you can see them and could shoot them, why not just arrest them when the get across?
Ànd does he think decision-makers are doing the crossings?
And how much of our drug problem gets waded in anyway?
My Take
September 12, 2023 at 7:39 pm
Just a dumb redneck appealing to dumb rednecks.
Barstool blither proposed as çritical national action.
PeterH
September 12, 2023 at 7:45 pm
DeSantis can spot a cartel member a mile away! DeSantis will be on site to train our Homeland Security folks o how to spot them!
🙄🙄🙄🙄
Robert Ball
September 12, 2023 at 8:06 pm
Isn’t threatening to murder innocent women and children crossing the border against the law. He should be locked up.