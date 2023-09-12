September 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says killing border crossers a ‘few times’ will deter future occurrences
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 12, 20233min4

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis would authorize preemptive strike against North Korea given ‘evidentiary threshold’

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Political novice challenging Marie Woodson in her bid for a third term

HeadlinesInfluence

Republican State Attorney blasts judicial circuit consolidation as effort to advance Gov. DeSantis’ political aims

DeSantis NH
'The times are a-changin', they will have to respond to that.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to justify killing people illegally crossing the Mexican border, and that it won’t take too many of these executions to get the message across.

“But when somebody’s got a backpack on and they’re breaking through the wall, you know, that’s hostile intent and you have every right to take action under those circumstances. And guess what, you do that a few times, the times are a-changin’, they will have to respond to that,” DeSantis said during a a Tuesday night appearance on the CBS Evening News.

DeSantis noted that not all border crossers will be presumed to be members of drug cartels.

“I mean, if they’re trying to break through the wall, we will have deadly force authorized to be able to stop that,” DeSantis said. “Cartel members, I mean, you have to identify them as being hostile. I mean, if there’s, if there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not a cartel member, there’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that.”

The Governor continues to take a tough stand against the porosity of the Mexican border.

During a recent “tele-town hall” with supporters, he said the American government is “entitled” to render at least some illegal crossers “stone cold dead.

“Some of the things that we’ve already highlighted as part of our agenda, our border policy, I’m the only one that’s willing to send the military to the border and to use deadly force against the Mexican drug cartels,” DeSantis said. “We’re entitled to do it. They’re killing tens of thousands of our fellow Americans.”

“And so our message for the Mexican cartels is if you break into our country and you try to run drugs when I’m President, it would be the last thing you do because you’re going to end up stone cold dead at the border.” DeSantis added.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis would authorize preemptive strike against North Korea given 'evidentiary threshold'

4 comments

  • My Take

    September 12, 2023 at 7:35 pm

    What a loathsome excuse for a person.
    If you can see them and could shoot them, why not just arrest them when the get across?
    Ànd does he think decision-makers are doing the crossings?
    And how much of our drug problem gets waded in anyway?

    Reply

  • My Take

    September 12, 2023 at 7:39 pm

    Just a dumb redneck appealing to dumb rednecks.
    Barstool blither proposed as çritical national action.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    September 12, 2023 at 7:45 pm

    DeSantis can spot a cartel member a mile away! DeSantis will be on site to train our Homeland Security folks o how to spot them!

    🙄🙄🙄🙄

    Reply

  • Robert Ball

    September 12, 2023 at 8:06 pm

    Isn’t threatening to murder innocent women and children crossing the border against the law. He should be locked up.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories