Ron DeSantis says killing border crossers a ‘few times’ will deter future occurrences

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to justify killing people illegally crossing the Mexican border, and that it won’t take too many of these executions to get the message across.

“But when somebody’s got a backpack on and they’re breaking through the wall, you know, that’s hostile intent and you have every right to take action under those circumstances. And guess what, you do that a few times, the times are a-changin’, they will have to respond to that,” DeSantis said during a a Tuesday night appearance on the CBS Evening News.

DeSantis noted that not all border crossers will be presumed to be members of drug cartels.

“I mean, if they’re trying to break through the wall, we will have deadly force authorized to be able to stop that,” DeSantis said. “Cartel members, I mean, you have to identify them as being hostile. I mean, if there’s, if there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not a cartel member, there’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that.”

The Governor continues to take a tough stand against the porosity of the Mexican border.

During a recent “tele-town hall” with supporters, he said the American government is “entitled” to render at least some illegal crossers “stone cold dead.”

“Some of the things that we’ve already highlighted as part of our agenda, our border policy, I’m the only one that’s willing to send the military to the border and to use deadly force against the Mexican drug cartels,” DeSantis said. “We’re entitled to do it. They’re killing tens of thousands of our fellow Americans.”

“And so our message for the Mexican cartels is if you break into our country and you try to run drugs when I’m President, it would be the last thing you do because you’re going to end up stone cold dead at the border.” DeSantis added.