September 13, 2023
Quinnipiac poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 50 points
Donald Trump gives Ron DeSantis the cold shoulder.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 13, 2023

Image:
Another post-Labor Day poll says the Governor is losing ground.

Another day brings another tough poll for the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign.

The latest from Quinnipiac shows the Florida Governor far behind former President Donald Trump. In perhaps the most discouraging news, DeSantis has fallen 11 points further behind Trump than his August number.

Trump is now at 62% support, 5 points up from the previous month. DeSantis, now at 12% support, is 6 points off the August mark. No other candidate has more than 6% support.

In concerning news for those who seek a Trump alternative, most of the former President’s support seems to be locked in.

“Among those voters supporting Trump in the Republican primary, 68% say they are firmly set on Trump no matter what happens leading up to the Republican Primary, while 29% say they might change their candidate choice depending on what happens leading up to the Republican Primary,” the polling memo asserts, suggesting that 42% of total respondents won’t budge.

The survey, which was conducted from Sept. 7 through Sept. 11, included 728 Republican and Republican leaning voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points. It is the latest post-Labor Day survey to show an increasingly noncompetitive race. In a new TIPP Insights survey, Trump leads DeSantis 60% to 11%.

Meanwhile, the former President continues to troll DeSantis for his poll numbers on Truth Social.

“Is it that he is a not very skilled politician, or perhaps his not so long ago fight against Farmers, Social Security, and MediCare??? Or maybe it’s the lack of loyalty to the man who took the DeSanctus failing campaign, and through a strong Endorsement, got him elected. Whatever it is, few have ever witnessed a drop so fast and so severe,” Trump posted Wednesday. “It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Biscuit

    September 13, 2023 at 4:29 pm

    Quinnipiac poll of GOP voters: 12% are idiots, 62% morons.
    Stupid humans.
    Arf.

    Reply

