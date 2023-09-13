September 13, 2023
Annual awards highlight success in transportation projects
A deserving recognition for some unsung heroes in Florida.

A builders-advocacy organization and a state agency recently recognized more than a dozen contractors for their recent work improving the state’s highways and roads.

The Florida Transportation Builders’ Association (FTBA) showcased the winners of its 2023 Best in Construction awards at its Annual Convention in Boca Raton, Florida. Winners were selected in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The awards honor exceptional work in specific categories of construction, ranging from bridgework to intelligent highway systems.

FTBA President Ananth Prasad said the builders deserved the recognition because they were responsible for “some of the most innovative, complex and impactful projects.”

He added: “It is through these projects that they are helping to move Florida forward by improving and expanding our infrastructure system, and it’s a privilege to partner with FDOT to honor them with this distinction.”

The award-selection process is rigorous. The FDOT State Construction Office gathers a committee on an annual basis to review nominations and whittles the list down to the elite projects and contractors who exceed expectations.

A full list of the winners is available here.

An advocate for Florida’s road and bridge building industry, FTBA provides continued education opportunities to those in the industry. It is also influential in the development and updating of FDOT specifications, with the goal of fostering public support for an efficient, effective, and integrated transportation system.

