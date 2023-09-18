September 18, 2023
Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking appoints 3 to board
The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is the direct support organization to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking has appointed three members to its board of directors, including Maggie Overdorf, Tammie Rattray and Jared Rosenstein.

House Speaker Paul Renner appointed Overdorf and Rosenstein, while Attorney General Ashley Moody appointed Rattray.

“We are excited to have these professionals join the Board to help raise awareness about human trafficking throughout the state,” said Board Chair Ellyn Bogdanoff. “Each brings a unique perspective on how industries can work together to prevent these horrendous crimes from occurring in the future.”

Overdorf is an anti-human trafficking advocate. She began one of the first Montessori schools on the Treasure Coast, which helped to lead the region’s growth in traditional public education alternatives.

She has 20 years of experience working with community advocates and policymakers to raise awareness for and create new legislative mandates on sex and labor trafficking. She founded MTO Global, which serves a domestic and international clientele of privately chartered aircraft.

Rattray is a partner with FordHarrison in Tampa. She represents clients in union and non-union jobs, providing legal counsel and support on a broad range of workplace issues, such as collective bargaining, grievances and arbitrations, administrative proceedings and union organizing.

Rosenstein is a partner with Capital City Consulting. He also served as a staffer in both chambers of the Florida Legislature where he provided policy analysis on gaming, animal welfare and natural disaster issues.

Rosenstein was also one of the staff to help craft the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act during the 2018 Legislative Session following the tragic shooting at the Parkland high school. Rosenstein also previously served as the legislative affairs director at the Florida Department of Emergency Management under Gov. Ron DeSantis and then-Director Jared Moskowitz.

