September 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis distances self from Super PAC oppo against Vivek Ramaswamy

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 17, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - Presidential

Ron DeSantis again takes credit for bringing ‘pride’ to Florida

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis accuses U.S. military of backing ‘abortion tourism’

FederalHeadlines

After avoiding Joe Biden post-Idalia, Ron DeSantis requests storm relief from feds

DeSantis Fox Mediabuzz
'It's an independent entity.'

Ron DeSantis says he has nothing to do with recent revelations that the supportive Never Back Down super PAC is spreading dirt against Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Look, you have to talk to them. I mean, as, you know, it’s an independent entity,” DeSantis said Sunday on the Fox News Channel’s “Mediabuzz” program.

Reminded that the “independent entity” raises a lot of money for him, DeSantis deflected, saying oppo dumps are part of the game and that he bears the scars.

“Well, I can tell you this, you know, there’s a lot of people that have been dumping stuff on me for a long time. They haven’t really gotten (far). A lot of these are kind of, you know, ticky tack stuff, but that’s just unfortunately the way the political process works out.”

Indeed, NBD leader Jeff Roe bragged to donors that Ramaswamy, who has arguably attained parity with DeSantis in polls, was a target.

“Everything you read about him is from us,” Jeff Roe told donors, per POLITICO. “Every misstatement, every 360 he’s conducting or 180 that he is going through in life, is from our scrutiny and pressure. And so, he’s not going to go through that very well, and that will get worse for him.”

Though DeSantis stresses that he is not allowed to legally coordinate with the super PAC, his arguments are undercut by the activities of Never Back Down itself. A strategy memo was released to the public before last month’s GOP debate, which urged DeSantis to attack “Vivek the Fake.”

During an August interview on Fox News, Ramaswamy swatted at “super PAC puppets” and drew a contrast between himself and “professional politician” DeSantis, who he says relies on “prepped memos from super PAC paid political consultants with pre-prepped robotic attack lines against (his) opponents.”

“Sometimes when you have professional politicians, they use attacks on other candidates as a substitute for a message of their own. I’m in this race focused on my own message rather than attacking those other candidates. The truth is I’m an outsider. I’m not a professional politician,” Ramaswamy said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUCF gifts game ball to David Smith during Knights halftime

2 comments

  • My Take

    September 17, 2023 at 4:57 pm

    Mob bosses probably don’t do the actual ‘wet work.” They do make known or obvious who needs it

    Reply

  • Church Liars

    September 17, 2023 at 5:33 pm

    Christians can’t admit when they are wrong, and here is another example.

    Or is it his Naval career that made him a duplicitous liar?

    Both.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories